League Two
SalfordSalford City0GillinghamGillingham0

Salford City v Gillingham

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Salford

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 12Cairns
  • 32Shephard
  • 42Vassell
  • 15Mariappa
  • 3Touray
  • 14Mallan
  • 6Watt
  • 24Bolton
  • 9Hendry
  • 20Barry
  • 17Smith

Substitutes

  • 8Lund
  • 13Bellagambi
  • 16Galbraith
  • 18McAleny
  • 26Leak
  • 27Morton
  • 38McLoughlin

Gillingham

Formation 4-4-2

  • 25Turner
  • 14McKenzie
  • 5Ehmer
  • 23Masterson
  • 3Tutonda
  • 49Lapslie
  • 18Coleman
  • 16Jefferies
  • 17Clarke
  • 28Hawkins
  • 20Nichols

Substitutes

  • 1Morris
  • 2Alexander
  • 4Wright
  • 7MacDonald
  • 12Page
  • 29Gbode
  • 32Chambers
Referee:
Rebecca Welch

Live Text

  1. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  2. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient452612760332790
2Stevenage452313960392182
3Northampton452214961421980
4Stockport4522121164362878
5Carlisle4520151065422375
6Salford452291472531975
7Bradford4520151060421875
8Mansfield4520121370551572
9Barrow45188194752-562
10Swindon451513175954558
11Tranmere451513174547-258
12Grimsby451513174856-858
13Crewe451415164658-1257
14Sutton United451512184557-1257
15Newport451414175154-356
16Doncaster45167224563-1855
17Walsall451119154448-452
18Gillingham451313193549-1452
19Harrogate451215185867-951
20Colchester451213204449-549
21Wimbledon451115194859-1148
22Crawley451113214769-2246
23Hartlepool45915215177-2642
24Rochdale45910264569-2437
View full League Two table

