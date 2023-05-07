Close menu
League Two
ColchesterColchester United12:30MansfieldMansfield Town
Venue: JobServe Community Stadium, England

Colchester United v Mansfield Town

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Colchester

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 12Smith
  • 4Chambers
  • 6Dallison-Lisbon
  • 29Hall
  • 2Greenidge
  • 33Marshall-Miranda
  • 16Read
  • 19Newby
  • 14Chilvers
  • 24Akinde
  • 42Fevrier

Substitutes

  • 8Skuse
  • 11Sears
  • 15Kelleher
  • 20Jay
  • 25Hopper
  • 30Kazeem
  • 44Collins

Mansfield

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Pym
  • 6Harbottle
  • 24Kilgour
  • 14Perch
  • 12Johnson
  • 44Boateng
  • 20Reed
  • 16Quinn
  • 26Swan
  • 7Akins
  • 40Keillor-Dunn

Substitutes

  • 5Hartigan
  • 8O Clarke
  • 9Bowery
  • 10Maris
  • 13Flinders
  • 18Oates
  • 21Gale
Referee:
Ben Speedie

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient452612760332790
2Stevenage452313960392182
3Northampton452214961421980
4Stockport4522121164362878
5Carlisle4520151065422375
6Salford452291472531975
7Bradford4520151060421875
8Mansfield4520121370551572
9Barrow45188194752-562
10Swindon451513175954558
11Tranmere451513174547-258
12Grimsby451513174856-858
13Crewe451415164658-1257
14Sutton United451512184557-1257
15Newport451414175154-356
16Doncaster45167224563-1855
17Walsall451119154448-452
18Gillingham451313193549-1452
19Harrogate451215185867-951
20Colchester451213204449-549
21Wimbledon451115194859-1148
22Crawley451113214769-2246
23Hartlepool45915215177-2642
24Rochdale45910264569-2437
View full League Two table

