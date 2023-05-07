Sutton United v Carlisle United

Line-ups
Sutton United
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Rose
- 7Boldewijn
- 22Kizzi
- 5Goodliffe
- 3Hart
- 16Ajiboye
- 10Beautyman
- 8Smith
- 24Milsom
- 33Angol
- 27Kouassi
Substitutes
- 4Rowe
- 14Dundas
- 19Fadahunsi
- 20Neufville
- 21Gambin
- 25Wilson
- 36Dickinson
Carlisle
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Holy
- 6Huntington
- 33Robinson
- 17Whelan
- 26Barclay
- 4Moxon
- 8Guy
- 35McCalmont
- 3Armer
- 14Dennis
- 10Patrick
Substitutes
- 2Senior
- 7Gibson
- 9Edmondson
- 15Charters
- 29Harris
- 30Kelly
- 41Garner
- Referee:
- Darren Drysdale
Match report to follow.
