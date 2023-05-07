Close menu
League Two
Sutton UnitedSutton United12:30CarlisleCarlisle United
Venue: VBS Community Stadium, England

Sutton United v Carlisle United

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Sutton United

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Rose
  • 7Boldewijn
  • 22Kizzi
  • 5Goodliffe
  • 3Hart
  • 16Ajiboye
  • 10Beautyman
  • 8Smith
  • 24Milsom
  • 33Angol
  • 27Kouassi

Substitutes

  • 4Rowe
  • 14Dundas
  • 19Fadahunsi
  • 20Neufville
  • 21Gambin
  • 25Wilson
  • 36Dickinson

Carlisle

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Holy
  • 6Huntington
  • 33Robinson
  • 17Whelan
  • 26Barclay
  • 4Moxon
  • 8Guy
  • 35McCalmont
  • 3Armer
  • 14Dennis
  • 10Patrick

Substitutes

  • 2Senior
  • 7Gibson
  • 9Edmondson
  • 15Charters
  • 29Harris
  • 30Kelly
  • 41Garner
Referee:
Darren Drysdale

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient452612760332790
2Stevenage452313960392182
3Northampton452214961421980
4Stockport4522121164362878
5Carlisle4520151065422375
6Salford452291472531975
7Bradford4520151060421875
8Mansfield4520121370551572
9Barrow45188194752-562
10Swindon451513175954558
11Tranmere451513174547-258
12Grimsby451513174856-858
13Crewe451415164658-1257
14Sutton United451512184557-1257
15Newport451414175154-356
16Doncaster45167224563-1855
17Walsall451119154448-452
18Gillingham451313193549-1452
19Harrogate451215185867-951
20Colchester451213204449-549
21Wimbledon451115194859-1148
22Crawley451113214769-2246
23Hartlepool45915215177-2642
24Rochdale45910264569-2437
