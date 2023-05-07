Close menu
League Two
SwindonSwindon Town12:30CrawleyCrawley Town
Venue: The County Ground, England

Swindon Town v Crawley Town

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Swindon

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Brynn
  • 2Hutton
  • 4Clayton
  • 12Brewitt
  • 22Lavinier
  • 23Khan
  • 5McEachran
  • 16Cain
  • 24Wakeling
  • 11Austin
  • 19Hepburn-Murphy

Substitutes

  • 7Tomlinson
  • 10Darcy
  • 15Jephcott
  • 25Brann
  • 28Shade
  • 36Hart
  • 38Kanu

Crawley

Formation 4-4-2

  • 34Addai
  • 38Fellows
  • 23Johnson
  • 12Ransom
  • 25Tsaroulla
  • 41Spong
  • 8Powell
  • 20Gladwin
  • 7Tilley
  • 10Nadesan
  • 19Telford

Substitutes

  • 13Schofield
  • 22Wells
  • 27Khaleel
  • 29Roles
  • 44Ogungbo
  • 45Grant
Referee:
Jeremy Simpson

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient452612760332790
2Stevenage452313960392182
3Northampton452214961421980
4Stockport4522121164362878
5Carlisle4520151065422375
6Salford452291472531975
7Bradford4520151060421875
8Mansfield4520121370551572
9Barrow45188194752-562
10Swindon451513175954558
11Tranmere451513174547-258
12Grimsby451513174856-858
13Crewe451415164658-1257
14Sutton United451512184557-1257
15Newport451414175154-356
16Doncaster45167224563-1855
17Walsall451119154448-452
18Gillingham451313193549-1452
19Harrogate451215185867-951
20Colchester451213204449-549
21Wimbledon451115194859-1148
22Crawley451113214769-2246
23Hartlepool45915215177-2642
24Rochdale45910264569-2437
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC