Swindon Town v Crawley Town

Line-ups
Swindon
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Brynn
- 2Hutton
- 4Clayton
- 12Brewitt
- 22Lavinier
- 23Khan
- 5McEachran
- 16Cain
- 24Wakeling
- 11Austin
- 19Hepburn-Murphy
Substitutes
- 7Tomlinson
- 10Darcy
- 15Jephcott
- 25Brann
- 28Shade
- 36Hart
- 38Kanu
Crawley
Formation 4-4-2
- 34Addai
- 38Fellows
- 23Johnson
- 12Ransom
- 25Tsaroulla
- 41Spong
- 8Powell
- 20Gladwin
- 7Tilley
- 10Nadesan
- 19Telford
Substitutes
- 13Schofield
- 22Wells
- 27Khaleel
- 29Roles
- 44Ogungbo
- 45Grant
- Referee:
- Jeremy Simpson
Match report to follow.