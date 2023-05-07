Close menu
League Two
StockportStockport County12:30HartlepoolHartlepool United
Venue: Edgeley Park, England

Stockport County v Hartlepool United

Line-ups

Stockport

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Hinchliffe
  • 4Wright
  • 6Horsfall
  • 31Lewis
  • 3Knoyle
  • 8Camps
  • 18Croasdale
  • 21Hippolyte
  • 23Hussey
  • 16Stretton
  • 20Olaofe

Substitutes

  • 5Byrne
  • 7Lemonheigh-Evans
  • 9Madden
  • 14Collar
  • 15Johnson
  • 25Jaros
  • 30Johnson

Hartlepool

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Killip
  • 37Dodds
  • 16Dolan
  • 15Pruti
  • 44Kiernan
  • 8Featherstone
  • 22Crawford
  • 10Cooke
  • 3Ferguson
  • 19Hamilton
  • 36Jennings

Substitutes

  • 9Umerah
  • 12Grey
  • 29Stephenson
  • 30Darcy
  • 32Storey
  • 35Foran
  • 41Stolarczyk
Referee:
Tom Reeves

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient452612760332790
2Stevenage452313960392182
3Northampton452214961421980
4Stockport4522121164362878
5Carlisle4520151065422375
6Salford452291472531975
7Bradford4520151060421875
8Mansfield4520121370551572
9Barrow45188194752-562
10Swindon451513175954558
11Tranmere451513174547-258
12Grimsby451513174856-858
13Crewe451415164658-1257
14Sutton United451512184557-1257
15Newport451414175154-356
16Doncaster45167224563-1855
17Walsall451119154448-452
18Gillingham451313193549-1452
19Harrogate451215185867-951
20Colchester451213204449-549
21Wimbledon451115194859-1148
22Crawley451113214769-2246
23Hartlepool45915215177-2642
24Rochdale45910264569-2437
View full League Two table

