Barrow v Stevenage

Line-ups
Barrow
Formation 5-4-1
- 1Farman
- 21Warren
- 5McClelland
- 6Canavan
- 25Ray
- 7Newby
- 34Whitfield
- 15Gotts
- 13White
- 11Kay
- 20Garner
Substitutes
- 4Taylor
- 17Smales-Braithwaite
- 19Zuk
- 22Moloney
- 28Young
Stevenage
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 25Przybek
- 2Wildin
- 22Tomkinson
- 5Piergianni
- 3Clark
- 4Reeves
- 10Campbell
- 16Horgan
- 8Taylor
- 23Forster-Caskey
- 32Rose
Substitutes
- 11Roberts
- 14Smith
- 17Gilbey
- 19Reid
- 39Evans
- 40Alexandrou
- 41Mitchell
- Referee:
- Andrew Kitchen
Match report to follow.
