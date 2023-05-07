Close menu
League Two
BarrowBarrow12:30StevenageStevenage
Venue: SO Legal Stadium, England

Barrow v Stevenage

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Barrow

Formation 5-4-1

  • 1Farman
  • 21Warren
  • 5McClelland
  • 6Canavan
  • 25Ray
  • 7Newby
  • 34Whitfield
  • 15Gotts
  • 13White
  • 11Kay
  • 20Garner

Substitutes

  • 4Taylor
  • 17Smales-Braithwaite
  • 19Zuk
  • 22Moloney
  • 28Young

Stevenage

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 25Przybek
  • 2Wildin
  • 22Tomkinson
  • 5Piergianni
  • 3Clark
  • 4Reeves
  • 10Campbell
  • 16Horgan
  • 8Taylor
  • 23Forster-Caskey
  • 32Rose

Substitutes

  • 11Roberts
  • 14Smith
  • 17Gilbey
  • 19Reid
  • 39Evans
  • 40Alexandrou
  • 41Mitchell
Referee:
Andrew Kitchen

Match report to follow.

Watch on iPlayer bannerWatch on iPlayer footer

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient452612760332790
2Stevenage452313960392182
3Northampton452214961421980
4Stockport4522121164362878
5Carlisle4520151065422375
6Salford452291472531975
7Bradford4520151060421875
8Mansfield4520121370551572
9Barrow45188194752-562
10Swindon451513175954558
11Tranmere451513174547-258
12Grimsby451513174856-858
13Crewe451415164658-1257
14Sutton United451512184557-1257
15Newport451414175154-356
16Doncaster45167224563-1855
17Walsall451119154448-452
18Gillingham451313193549-1452
19Harrogate451215185867-951
20Colchester451213204449-549
21Wimbledon451115194859-1148
22Crawley451113214769-2246
23Hartlepool45915215177-2642
24Rochdale45910264569-2437
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC