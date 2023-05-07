Close menu
League Two
HarrogateHarrogate Town12:30RochdaleRochdale
Venue: EnviroVent Stadium, England

Harrogate Town v Rochdale

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Harrogate

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Oxley
  • 14Sims
  • 34Eastman
  • 3Mattock
  • 33Foulds
  • 4Falkingham
  • 17Sutton
  • 12Folarin
  • 28Daly
  • 10Olaigbe
  • 29Armstrong

Substitutes

  • 15O'Connor
  • 18Muldoon
  • 20Ramsay
  • 21Jameson
  • 23McArdle
  • 25Horbury
  • 27Williams

Rochdale

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1O'Donnell
  • 13Keohane
  • 15Graham
  • 6Ebanks-Landell
  • 22Dodgson
  • 17Sinclair
  • 14Brierley
  • 7Kelly
  • 9Mellor
  • 10Rodney
  • 40Henderson

Substitutes

  • 2Seriki
  • 8Ball
  • 11Odoh
  • 21Eastwood
  • 24John
  • 45Bailey
  • 49Nevett
Referee:
Carl Boyeson

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient452612760332790
2Stevenage452313960392182
3Northampton452214961421980
4Stockport4522121164362878
5Carlisle4520151065422375
6Salford452291472531975
7Bradford4520151060421875
8Mansfield4520121370551572
9Barrow45188194752-562
10Swindon451513175954558
11Tranmere451513174547-258
12Grimsby451513174856-858
13Crewe451415164658-1257
14Sutton United451512184557-1257
15Newport451414175154-356
16Doncaster45167224563-1855
17Walsall451119154448-452
18Gillingham451313193549-1452
19Harrogate451215185867-951
20Colchester451213204449-549
21Wimbledon451115194859-1148
22Crawley451113214769-2246
23Hartlepool45915215177-2642
24Rochdale45910264569-2437
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC