Luton Town v Hull City

LutonLuton Town15:00HullHull City
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section Championship
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Burnley
|45
|28
|14
|3
|84
|35
|49
|98
|2
|Sheff Utd
|45
|27
|7
|11
|71
|38
|33
|88
|3
|Luton
|45
|21
|16
|8
|57
|39
|18
|79
|4
|Middlesbrough
|45
|22
|8
|15
|83
|55
|28
|74
|5
|Coventry
|45
|18
|15
|12
|57
|45
|12
|69
|6
|Millwall
|45
|19
|11
|15
|54
|46
|8
|68
|7
|Sunderland
|45
|17
|15
|13
|65
|55
|10
|66
|8
|West Brom
|45
|18
|12
|15
|57
|50
|7
|66
|9
|Blackburn
|45
|19
|9
|17
|48
|51
|-3
|66
|10
|Swansea
|45
|17
|12
|16
|65
|62
|3
|63
|11
|Preston
|45
|17
|12
|16
|45
|56
|-11
|63
|12
|Norwich
|45
|17
|11
|17
|57
|53
|4
|62
|13
|Watford
|45
|15
|15
|15
|54
|53
|1
|60
|14
|Hull
|45
|14
|15
|16
|51
|61
|-10
|57
|15
|Bristol City
|45
|14
|14
|17
|53
|56
|-3
|56
|16
|Stoke
|45
|14
|11
|20
|55
|52
|3
|53
|17
|Birmingham
|45
|14
|11
|20
|46
|56
|-10
|53
|18
|Huddersfield
|45
|13
|11
|21
|45
|62
|-17
|50
|19
|QPR
|45
|13
|11
|21
|44
|69
|-25
|50
|20
|Rotherham
|45
|11
|16
|18
|49
|60
|-11
|49
|21
|Cardiff
|45
|13
|10
|22
|41
|55
|-14
|49
|22
|Reading
|45
|13
|11
|21
|46
|66
|-20
|44
|23
|Blackpool
|45
|10
|11
|24
|47
|72
|-25
|41
|24
|Wigan
|45
|10
|14
|21
|38
|65
|-27
|41
