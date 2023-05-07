Close menu
Championship
BirminghamBirmingham City15:00Sheff UtdSheffield United
Venue: St. Andrew's Stadium

Birmingham City v Sheffield United

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report to follow.

Monday 8th May 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley452814384354998
2Sheff Utd452771171383388
3Luton452116857391879
4Middlesbrough452281583552874
5Coventry4518151257451269
6Millwall451911155446868
7Sunderland4517151365551066
8West Brom451812155750766
9Blackburn45199174851-366
10Swansea451712166562363
11Preston451712164556-1163
12Norwich451711175753462
13Watford451515155453160
14Hull451415165161-1057
15Bristol City451414175356-356
16Stoke451411205552353
17Birmingham451411204656-1053
18Huddersfield451311214562-1750
19QPR451311214469-2550
20Rotherham451116184960-1149
21Cardiff451310224155-1449
22Reading451311214666-2044
23Blackpool451011244772-2541
24Wigan451014213865-2741
View full Championship table

