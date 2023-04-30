Close menu

Liverpool 4-3 Tottenham: 'A defining few weeks for Spurs, Harry Kane & Daniel Levy'

By Phil McNultyChief football writer at Anfield

Last updated on .From the section Tottenhamcomments177

Tottenham's Harry Kane consoles Lucas Moura after the Premier League game against Liverpool
Harry Kane (left) was seen consoling Lucas Moura (right) at full-time, after the Brazilian gave the ball away in the build-up to Liverpool's winner

Harry Kane wore an expression that was a mixture of devastation and bewilderment as Tottenham's players slumped to the floor when Liverpool snatched a last-gasp winner in an Anfield thriller.

What goes through the club record goalscorer's mind at moments like this, when Spurs threaten something special then come up short once again?

And how will Kane view it all when this season ends with one year left on his contract, another season has passed without success, and Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is looking for yet another manager?

This was a chaotic Anfield occasion where all Spurs life was there, from the early surrender that gave Liverpool a 3-0 lead inside 15 minutes, through to Richarlison's injury time equaliser that was answered within seconds by Diogo Jota's winner for Liverpool.

Spurs even seem to be playing tricks on the minds of their fans, with some leaving after 15 minutes and those remaining demanding another refund similar to the one they received from the players following the 6-1 debacle at Newcastle United.

They then offered the sort of hope that has been killing Spurs fans for years, a stirring comeback with wild scenes of celebration at Richarlison's leveller transformed into desolation as Jota struck.

As mayhem unfolded, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp celebrated wildly and needlessly in front of the fourth official John Brooks, losing control on the touchline once more and pulling a hamstring in the process, while Spurs counterpart Ryan Mason raged at the injustice of Jota being on the pitch after his high boot injured Oliver Skipp.

When the temperature dropped Kane gave an honest appraisal as he admitted: "The table doesn't lie. Where we are doesn't lie. We've got some fantastic players but as a team we aren't playing good enough collectively."

Indeed, in that opening 15 minutes it looked like the Spurs players may have to open a standing order to repay disgruntled fans after setting the somewhat questionable precedent of forking out for the trip to Tyneside.

After that Spurs created the better chances and should have earned a point worthy of celebration until Jota stole it away.

Kane's dejection was understandable as he looks no closer to the first trophy of his career and the possibility of playing in the Champions League next season slipped even further into the distance.

This only adds to the belief that these are now defining weeks ahead for Spurs, their record goalscorer and chairman Daniel Levy.

The key question is what can Spurs possibly offer Kane to make him stay beyond the final year of his contract? What can Levy conjure up to avoid the dilemma of selling England's captain this summer or face the prospect of losing him for nothing a year on?

Levy is on the hunt for his next manager after the failures of Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo and Antonio Conte. Will he secure a name, Julian Nagelsmann perhaps, that could persuade Kane to extend his career in north London?

Tottenham's Harry Kane scores against Liverpool in the Premier League
Harry Kane scored his 208th Premier League goal to move level with Wayne Rooney as the competitions second-highest scorer

Disappointments such as this will not add to Levy's powers of persuasion and there is a growing sense that Kane, at least, may push for a parting of the ways this summer, with Manchester United reportedly already doing due diligence on whether a deal can be done for a player who will be 30 in July.

These are pivotal weeks on and off the pitch that will shape the future at Spurs.

Spurs fans made their discontent known loud and clear hear as they chanted "Daniel Levy Get Out Of Our Club" with Liverpool running riot early on and the chairman possibly fearing he may have to pen another public apology to a long-suffering fanbase.

Instead Spurs, as they have done so often this season, woke up too late and started to play when they were 3-0 down, the threat and character of the final 70 minutes the sharpest of contrasts to a lamentable first 20.

It is likely Spurs will be battling it out with Liverpool and others for a place in the Europa League next season. Liverpool have slim hopes of a place in the Champions League but victories for Manchester United and Newcastle United make that an increasingly long shot.

Whether Harry Kane will be there with them is one of many dilemmas facing chairman Levy and Spurs.

Comments

Join the conversation

178 comments

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 20:59

    Richarlison sushing the crowd ahha
    You do that when you haven’t scored in 5 games and you’re getting boos .
    Not when you have actually never scored haha

    • Reply posted by Name, today at 21:03

      Name replied:
      He was holding up 1 finger to show how many goals he's got since joining spurs

  • Comment posted by Jack88, today at 21:05

    Klopp should be ashamed of his behaviour the ear he ran over to the official like that. Regardless if you agree or not, have some self discipline.

    Sweet justice he injured himself doing it.

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 21:29

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      What has Klopp got to do with this article that is 100% about Spurs?
      Do you even know how these HYSs work?

      Hint: It to comment on the stated story not on whatever topic you feel like commenting on.

  • Comment posted by BorussiaTeeth, today at 21:29

    Plenty on here constantly moan about players disrespecting the officials, Fernandes, Zaha etc but absolutely nobody gets away with the level of abuse and disrespectful behaviour that Klopp displays. Seems he can do whatever he wants. Great manager, yes but a thoroughly horrible character.

    • Reply posted by Deano, today at 22:15

      Deano replied:
      Arteta gets called out every week for his actions yet Klopp gets away with it.. Mason didn't cover himself in glory he was as bad everytime he disagreed with a decision

  • Comment posted by WheelsOnTheBusAreFallingOff, today at 20:52

    Richarlison completing a comeback in added time from 3-0 down with his first of the season, going shirtless for his celebration, then proceeding to immediately tose anyway is easily one of the top five moments of the season.

    • Reply posted by Name, today at 21:06

      Name replied:
      I wish all the Liverpool players would have done that stupid bird pecking celebration in reply 😂

  • Comment posted by Tony N, today at 20:50

    Every day is a Spursy day !

    • Reply posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 21:23

      Winners And Sinners replied:
      Every Spurs match has it's Spursy moments, whether all through the match (Newcastle) or in one half (Man Utd & Liverpool) or right in the final moments (Liverpool).

  • Comment posted by CarelessMemories, today at 20:58

    Kane, at 30, would stay at Spurs if he thought they had a chance of winning something but their team is so far away from challenging for anything he'd be daft to stay. I know he probably fancies the Premier League all time great goals scored records but I really think he'd be better off personally, for personal achievement and life experience, going abroad.

    • Reply posted by Name, today at 21:05

      Name replied:
      You get the feeling he's been convinced to stay year after years but maybe this is the final straw. Best case scenario and they manage to win a carabao cup or fa cup in the next few years before he retires, reckon he'll feel fulfilled?

  • Comment posted by Tony N, today at 20:56

    Why is first and last sentence of the article the same ?, even the reporting on Spurs is a shambles.

  • Comment posted by jeff, today at 20:59

    A massive clear out is needed from the boardroom to the boot room.

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 21:26

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      And that clear out starts with Levy, but as we all know that will not happen.
      Levy will just sell the remaining good players and bring in low cost options to replace them and further down Spurs go.

  • Comment posted by Greavsie the greatest, today at 21:19

    Best thing is for Levy and ENIC to sell the club.

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 21:40

    Some pundits argue that when whittled down, Man Utd is the "only realistic" Premier League club, Kane would go to. But I don't buy that. I still think Utd are well off winning a PL title and definitely not a Champions League. If I were him, I'd go to PSG or Real Madrid. He'd be far more likely to win not only a cup but also a much bigger prize than he could at Man Utd in the next few years.

    • Reply posted by AlwaysRed, today at 21:49

      AlwaysRed replied:
      He won’t go to man u despite the utd supporters in the media pushing it desperately. I can see him staying at Spurs as he clearly has a deep affinity with them. All this talk of his contract down to its last year but it’s the same situation with rashford but it’s funny how you don’t see this highlighted on here and other media outlets as much as Kane. 🤔

  • Comment posted by conradk, today at 21:12

    That Kane is level with Rooney on PL goals, when Rooney has 16 club trophy’s to Kane’s 0, beggars belief.

    • Reply posted by Disquieted, today at 22:18

      Disquieted replied:
      He must go to Newcastle. Could make them title contenders and also offer him the chance of actually winning something.
      Plus the mushy peas are great!

  • Comment posted by Confused, today at 21:48

    Was Southgate there? If so I hope he's not considering any Spurs players for Englands next outing, especially Dier

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 21:53

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      He’s being interviewed

  • Comment posted by jenks84, today at 21:03

    Well didn't expect more. Yes VAR messed up and jota should be off but our own downfall again as 3-0 down in 15 minutes is unacceptable. But Spurs all season have been up and down and I've been saying for years now that our whole defense is not good enough and hasn't been for years so what do we expect!

    • Reply posted by dave, today at 21:10

      dave replied:
      Skipp should have been off for the tackle on Diaz.
      Stop thinking the world is against you. The referee was terrible for both teams today

  • Comment posted by madmicky, today at 20:56

    Kane is in big danger of becoming one of those great players that should have won loads but end up with nothing. He needs to move now or face the prospect of a career that could of been. Man Utd, Newcastle or even Chelsea have got to be better options than staying.

    • Reply posted by nicknack1, today at 21:00

      nicknack1 replied:
      Wrexham would be a better option than the train wreck that is Spurs

  • Comment posted by MegaTron, today at 20:52

    Get Lampard in asap, Mr Consistency

    • Reply posted by Davie, today at 22:15

      Davie replied:
      Yes consistently useless that is.

  • Comment posted by Dance Men Without Safety Hats, today at 21:12

    Kane could and should go anywhere that can afford him. Might be better for him and for Spurs to stop pandering to him and build a team around someone else

    • Reply posted by Tony, today at 21:40

      Tony replied:
      How are they pandering to him? Without him they would have even been in the top four when they were and would have been nothing more than a mid table team sitting around 10th. What fool blames the best player rather than the rest of them that are very average.

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 21:12

    As a Liverpool fan I feel sorry for Kane. His loyalty is destroying his career. I dont want to see him in a United shirt next season but he deserves far more than Spurs can offer for the forseeable future.

    • Reply posted by The Man from Del Monte, today at 21:27

      The Man from Del Monte replied:
      I struggle to feel sorry for anyone who gets £200k per week for kicking a ball.
      If he would rather be the big fish at Spurs rather than join a club that just might win him something before he hangs up his boots, more fool him.

  • Comment posted by Your Comment, today at 21:34

    IT'S HAPPENED AGAIN, IT'S HAPPENED AGAINNNNNNNNNNN

  • Comment posted by Chas, today at 21:31

    It's simple really. Our attack is dependent on the support of a solid defence and midfield. Stop conceding soft goals, stop making schoolboy errors and Kane & Co will get the goals. So come transfer window we need reliable defenders and a creative midfielder.

    • Reply posted by mistercoolkat, today at 21:41

      mistercoolkat replied:
      That has applied in the last six windows!!

  • Comment posted by nicknack1, today at 20:50

    The hostage situation at Tottenham is despicable

    How can you hold England's All Time Leading Top Scorer at a tin pot club and demand £100m to let him go

    Where are the governments hostage negotiators?

    Why haven't the SAS been involved

    Sure it'll get resolved in the summer

    😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣

    • Reply posted by David, today at 21:04

      David replied:
      He isn’t worth £100m at his age, and especially with one year on his contract. He could stay at Spurs another year and then go for free and pocket a big signing on fee

