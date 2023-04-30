Lotte Wubben-Moy wants a capacity Emirates Stadium crowd to help Arsenal end Wolfsburg's unbeaten record in this season's Champions League

Women's Champions League semi-finals: Arsenal v Wolfsburg Date: Monday, 1 May Venue: Emirates Stadium Kick-off: 17:45 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC local radio, follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall has urged his players to "believe" they can reach the Champions League final and wants them to repay fans' faith against Wolfsburg at a sold-out Emirates Stadium.

The depleted Women's Super League side drew the first leg in Germany 2-2 after a stirring comeback from 2-0 down, and know victory at home will secure their place in the final against Barcelona.

"We're going to put everything out there," said Eidevall, calling the game against two-time winners Wolfsburg an "education".

"It's one game that separates us from a dream, so let's leave everything on the pitch. The players were magnificent in Germany, finding solutions in a really high-pressure situation. If we can do that again, I'll be very proud.

"This is built on the players, coaches and people who were at this club before this team. It's astonishing that it's happening and we're going to do our very best to repay the faith in us and repay the favour."

The likely crowd of more than 60,000 is set to be a record attendance for a women's club match outside of Barcelona's Nou Camp.

"Our fans have been nothing short of brilliant this season," said Eidevall.

"At times, when we've had it tough results-wise, they've always been there supporting us. If they can be just as magnificent tomorrow, it's going to be a huge boost."

'I hope every Gooner screams their heart out'

Defender and lifelong Gunners fan Lotte Wubben-Moy has been buoyed by the addition of club legend Kelly Smith to Arsenal's coaching staff since the first leg.

Prolific former England striker Smith won the 2007 Champions League as part of two trophy-laden spells at Arsenal between 2005 and 2017 - and she was a huge influence on Wubben-Moy's development.

"I remember going to watch Kelly as a young girl," Wubben-Moy said. "I got her to sign my Oyster card holder - I still have that holder.

"Maybe 10 years later, I'm on the pitch at Colney training with her as a 16-year-old. A few years later, she's my coach.

"As a Gooner - more so as a player - you understand the value something like that can give you.

"Already, it's just having her around and being conscious she's watching and maybe going to give you a titbit that will change the way you play football or have a shot. It's good for the women's game and I hope to see more and more of it."

Wubben Moy says there is "nothing better" than playing at Emirates Stadium, where Arsenal beat Bayern Munich 2-0 in March to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg.

"I know how much help I gave to the men's players when I was a young girl," she said. "I hope every Gooner there will channel their inner young Gooner and scream their hearts out, because I know that's what we deserve."

TEAM NEWS

Sweden international Lina Hurtig is available again for Arsenal following a foot injury but fellow forward Caitlin Foord is not ready to play following a hamstring problem.

Kim Little is also out for the rest of the season with a hamstring issue, while Beth Mead, Vivianne Miedema and Leah Williamson are long-term absentees with anterior cruciate ligament injuries.

Lena Lattwein is out for Wolfsburg as the Germany midfielder continues her recovery from a broken collarbone.

Captain Alexandra Popp is expected to return, having missed the first leg with an Achilles tendon problem.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Wolfsburg have won both of the previous ties between the teams, triumphing in last season's quarter-finals and the 2012-13 semi-finals.

They have won three and drawn two of the games they have played against Arsenal, scoring nine goals and conceding four.

Arsenal have never been ahead in a game against Wolfsburg and have been behind at half-time in every previous edition of the fixture.

The German side would have won both of their visits to Arsenal without Wubben-Moy's 89th-minute equaliser in a 1-1 draw when the teams met at Emirates Stadium in March 2022.

Arsenal

Arsenal have won three of their past four Champions League home matches, accruing an aggregate score of 6-2 across those games and only suffering defeat when Lyon beat them 1-0 on 15 December.

They have lost 10 of their 17 Uefa club competition matches against German clubs, with the victory over Bayern their only win in their past six against Frauen-Bundesliga opponents.

Eidevall's players have won six of their past nine matches in all competitions and only lost twice, although their first-leg draw extended their winless run to two games following their 1-0 defeat at Manchester United in the WSL on 19 April.

The loss to Lyon was one of only two games in their past 12 Champions League home matches when Arsenal have failed to score.

Only one of Arsenal's previous six Champions League semi-final ties has ended successfully: a 5-2 aggregate win over Brondby in 2007, when they won the second leg at home 3-0 and went on to win the final.

Smith scored twice in the first leg against Brondby but was sent off and suspended for the second leg, which remains Arsenal's only win in their previous 13 matches in the semi-finals.

Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati (14) is the only player in this season's competition to have had more attempts on goal blocked than the 10 each recorded by Stina Blackstenius and Caitlin Foord.

Arsenal have suffered the most fouls of any team still involved in this season's competition - their total of 83 is 18 more than Barcelona and 20 more than Wolfsburg.

Wolfsburg