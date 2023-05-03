Close menu

Leeds United: Javi Gracia sacked and replaced by Sam Allardyce at struggling Premier League club

Sam Allardyce
Sam Allardyce's more recent Premier League jobs have included spells at West Brom, Everton and Crystal Palace

Leeds United have sacked manager Javi Gracia and appointed former England boss Sam Allardyce in a bid to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Spaniard Gracia, appointed in February, has been dismissed after just 10 weeks and 12 games in charge at Elland Road.

Allardyce, 68, is tasked with guiding 17th-placed Leeds, who are out of the bottom three only on goal difference, to safety with four games remaining.

His first game in charge is against leaders Manchester City on Saturday.

Allardyce - who will be assisted by former MK Dons, Charlton and Oxford United manager Karl Robinson - told Talksportexternal-link it "took him two seconds to say yes" to the job.

"I was shocked. I never thought at this stage of the season [this would happen]. I thought there would be no jobs," he said.

He added: "I could have done with more time, but we've got four games and hopefully I can keep this fabulous club in the Premier League."

Director of football Victor Orta left the club by mutual consent on Tuesday having been in disagreement with the board over Gracia's position.

Gracia was appointed on a "flexible contract" on 21 February - two weeks after the dismissal of former boss Jesse Marsch, who was sacked less than a year after replacing Marcelo Bielsa.

The 53-year-old Gracia's final match in charge was Sunday's 4-1 defeat at Bournemouth.

It was the club's latest heavy defeat under the former Watford boss, following 6-1, 5-1 and 4-1 thrashings by Liverpool, Crystal Palace and Arsenal respectively last month.

It also meant the Whites' winless run extended to a fifth match - including four losses - since a 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest on 4 April.

In a statement, Gracia said he was "grateful for the opportunity" and "proud of the team" after a "very intense period".

"I am confident the team will achieve its objective. It is a committed squad full of quality," he said.

Gracia also paid tribute to Orta, describing him as "honest, sincere and committed to the club".

Premier League table: Leicester, Leeds and Nottingham Forest are all on 30 points - one more than 19th-placed Everton
Gracia, who led Watford to the FA Cup final in 2019 before spells at Valencia and Qatari side Al Sadd, won three of his 12 games in charge as Leeds manager.

In a promising start they kept a clean sheet in a 1-0 win over Southampton in his first match at Elland Road but more recently they have been on the receiving end of a number of heavy losses.

Gracia's dismissal takes the total of managerial changes in the Premier League to 15 for the season - five more than in any other previous campaign. Leeds are the fourth top-flight side to have sacked two managers this season.

Allardyce to do 'all I can'

Allardyce has four games to guide the Yorkshire club to safety, however Leeds have arguably the most difficult run-in among their relegation rivals with Manchester City, Newcastle United, West Ham and Tottenham to come.

Having previously worked with Leeds chief executive Angus Kinnear at West Ham, Allardyce becomes Leeds' fourth manager this season, with Michael Skubala having been interim head coach prior to Gracia's appointment.

Allardyce has been out of management since the end of the 2020-21 season when his West Brom side were relegated from the Premier League - the first top-flight relegation of his managerial career.

Speaking to Talksport about the "difficult games" ahead, Allardyce said: "We can only do what we can try and achieve, from my point of view, that is stopping the goals from going in.

"We've conceded 28 goals in the last 10 or 12 games and that has to stop if we're going to get out of trouble. We're needing to score three goals every game to win.

"If we're left to do that, that will be impossible. I'm doing all I can with the staff to try and get the players out of trouble."

Comments

Join the conversation

600 comments

  • Comment posted by jude nelson, today at 10:33

    Gracia was clearly not up to the job (neither was the guy he replaced!) but it's pretty disgusting to have his replacement wandering around, checking out facilities, speaking to the media...before you have even been told you are fired.

    • Reply posted by Bendtner_52, today at 10:51

      Bendtner_52 replied:
      His own fault for signing a 'flexible contract' really - if they wanted him enough in the first place he should have secured a deal for a few years and a nice pay-off like every other manager.

  • Comment posted by deepreddave, today at 10:35

    Whilst I always want the best for the club, it's shocking that integrity and credibility could fall so far as to go from Bielsa to Allardyce in 14 mths. I'm not sure that PL status is worth seeing such panic and incompetence.

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 10:49

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      Incompetence has been the new common sense for quite a while now.
      Incompetence is rife everywhere.
      Baffling appointment by Leeds.
      Leeds have conducted themselves quite poorly on their return to the Premier League. Like Chelsea. They seem clueless!

  • Comment posted by Strangely Brown, today at 10:36

    New formation is 8-1-1

    • Reply posted by Brian Russell, today at 10:38

      Brian Russell replied:
      Not quite, more like 10-0-0

  • Comment posted by Laughing Gnome, today at 10:34

    Sam dips his nose back in the trough.

    • Reply posted by Pony and Trap, today at 10:39

      Pony and Trap replied:
      Performance related pay - no win...no fee : )

  • Comment posted by Bullster, today at 10:39

    Allardyce is going to have his work cut out trying to coach a defence that can’t defend. Is he going to work 24 hours a day? Its divine intervention they need, not Allardyce….

    • Reply posted by cb, today at 10:59

      cb replied:
      New bus ordered, just been parked, couple of million trousered and then the speech of 'what was I supposed to do w a few games left...' by Big Sam.
      Shame about Leeds, thought they were gr8 under Bielsa & never understaood why they got rid.
      GLA

  • Comment posted by You, today at 10:35

    £500,000 to manage 4 games

    Nice work if you can get it

    • Reply posted by PhuketMag, today at 10:55

      PhuketMag replied:
      If it works, they'll save millions. A good 'bet'.

  • Comment posted by DarthVegan77, today at 10:38

    Four "permanent" managers since the start of last year. Are Leeds now the Northern Watford?

    Going from Bielsa to Allardyce in less than 18 months is a sharp decline. Surely the fans can't be happy with the shambolic leadership from the people making these decisions?

    • Reply posted by Peter, today at 10:58

      Peter replied:
      Agreed, it's the modern way - That said, in this instance, given the recent form under Gracia, they haven't much more to lose by appointing Allardyce, who for all the acrimony, does have a strong record for keeping teams up. With the 4 upcoming fixtures, he'll need some considerable luck to do so again. If he does manage to keep them up, it'll be the right decision, if not, probably nothing lost.

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 10:36

    Next week, Everton sack Dyche and appoint Steve Bruce!

    • Reply posted by NoAgenda, today at 10:47

      NoAgenda replied:
      Stevie G surely!

  • Comment posted by StarFlex, today at 10:38

    Big Sam bolstering his pension pot yet again.

    • Reply posted by NGOK, today at 10:59

      NGOK replied:
      Yep and all the rest play and manage for free!

  • Comment posted by Graham, today at 10:38

    Never liked the guy since he jumped ship at Notts county. In the most underhand way possible not a nice guy

    • Reply posted by Magic Man Malignaggi, today at 10:42

      Magic Man Malignaggi replied:
      I went to Notts County v Gillingham many years ago, Big Sam had a moustache then, left them not too long afterwards.

  • Comment posted by 4thommo, today at 10:34

    Mike Bassett in charge of Leeds 🙆

    • Reply posted by Brass Eye, today at 10:55

      Brass Eye replied:
      The plumb pudding formation next match.

  • Comment posted by Strangely Brown, today at 10:48

    His record for England is impeccable.

    Played one.
    Won one.
    Done one.

    • Reply posted by ani4ani, today at 11:54

      ani4ani replied:
      Bung one.

  • Comment posted by BillyBanter, today at 10:39

    P...A...N...I...C...!!!!!

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 10:48

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      In the streets of Leeds (Morrisey remix)

  • Comment posted by VC, today at 10:36

    By my reckoning that’s 4 Premier League clubs who’ve had at least 3 managers (permanent or interim) during this single season - absolute madness

    • Reply posted by gubby allen, today at 10:49

      gubby allen replied:
      It is absurd. Similar in the Championship, the bottom sides have gone through several managers in one season.

      Yet they all occupy the relegation places. Who would have thought that?

  • Comment posted by Mines a large one, today at 10:35

    The worst kept "secret" in football.

    Chewing gum sales to rocket in the Leeds area.

    • Reply posted by captain, today at 10:54

      captain replied:
      Would take some hike in sales to beat those in Brentford

  • Comment posted by DavidMo, today at 10:33

    Madness, but to be fair Leeds and Allardyce probably deserve each other.

  • Comment posted by Dangerous Dave, today at 10:36

    Am I wrong in saying that I feel sorry for the former boss, as he knew his job was gone from people already reporting he is going to be replaced by Big Sam. I think its too little to late for Big Sam but best of luck to you!

    • Reply posted by vince, today at 11:18

      vince replied:
      He loves that moniker "Big Sam" absolutely revels in it.
      Let's call it what it is "Fat Sam" "Shady Sam" or "Sham Sam"

  • Comment posted by Gervaise Brook-Hampster, today at 10:37

    Good luck and kudos, Sam! I was after the job too but pipped by the better man.

    • Reply posted by The video assistant referees assistant, today at 10:39

      The video assistant referees assistant replied:
      Aren't you the Upper Class Twit of the Year?

  • Comment posted by gef05, today at 10:39

    What could possibly go wrong?

  • Comment posted by Robofleeds, today at 10:39

    At least the Leeds board are trying to do something, relegation was inevitable so at least it gives us hope. Perhaps some shouting and cold truth is what the players need. A win against West Ham or Spurs and a draw maybe enough. Lets start supporting, everyone is needed

