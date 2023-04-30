Close menu
German Bundesliga
Bayern MunichBayern Munich2Hertha BerlinHertha Berlin0

Bayern Munich 2-0 Hertha Berlin: Gnabry and Coman score as Bayern go top with victory over Hertha

From the section European Footballcomments8

Serge Gnabry scores a diving header for Bayern Munich against Hertha Berlin
Bayern returned to the top of the Bundesliga with victory over Hertha Berlin

Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman scored as Bayern Munich beat Hertha Berlin to reclaim the top spot in the Bundesliga.

Gnabry's diving header opened the scoring following Joshua Kimmich's clever dinked-through ball.

Kimmich provided another assist with an excellent ball which Coman slotted past Hertha goalkeeper Manuel Riemann.

Borussia Dortmund, who drew 1-1 with relegation-threatened VfL Bochum on Friday, are now a point behind the leaders.

Anthony Losilla gave VfL Bochum the lead after five minutes with Karim Adeyemi levelling soon afterwards for Dortmund, putting Bayern back in the driving seat with four games to go.

Dortmund are vying to win the Bundesliga for the first time since 2012.

Line-ups

Bayern Munich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 27Sommer
  • 40MazraouiSubstituted forStanisicat 74'minutes
  • 5Pavard
  • 4de Ligt
  • 22CanceloBooked at 67mins
  • 6Kimmich
  • 8GoretzkaBooked at 25minsSubstituted forSanéat 45'minutes
  • 11ComanSubstituted forTelat 81'minutes
  • 7Gnabry
  • 42MusialaSubstituted forGravenberchat 61'minutes
  • 17ManéSubstituted forMüllerat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Sané
  • 20Sarr
  • 23Blind
  • 25Müller
  • 26Ulreich
  • 38Gravenberch
  • 39Tel
  • 44Stanisic

Hertha Berlin

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Christensen
  • 16Kenny
  • 3Rogel
  • 5Uremovic
  • 21Plattenhardt
  • 24NgankamSubstituted forEjukeat 55'minutes
  • 29Tousart
  • 10BoëtiusSubstituted forStangeat 83'minutes
  • 17MittelstädtSubstituted forMazaat 65'minutes
  • 14LukebakioSubstituted forScherhantat 83'minutes
  • 7NiederlechnerSubstituted forKangaat 55'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Pekarík
  • 6Cigerci
  • 18Kanga
  • 30Maza
  • 33Kwasigroch
  • 35Stange
  • 39Scherhant
  • 40Ejuke
  • 41Klemens
Referee:
Patrick Ittrich
Attendance:
75,000

Match Stats

Home TeamBayern MunichAway TeamHertha Berlin
Possession
Home81%
Away19%
Shots
Home26
Away2
Shots on Target
Home9
Away1
Corners
Home18
Away1
Fouls
Home5
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, FC Bayern München 2, Hertha Berlin 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 2, Hertha Berlin 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by João Cancelo.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ryan Gravenberch (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by João Cancelo.

  5. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Jonjoe Kenny.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Thomas Müller.

  7. Post update

    Offside, FC Bayern München. Benjamin Pavard tries a through ball, but Leroy Sané is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Hertha Berlin. Conceded by Matthijs de Ligt.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Matthijs de Ligt (FC Bayern München).

  10. Post update

    Lucas Tousart (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Jonjoe Kenny.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lucas Tousart (Hertha Berlin) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Chidera Ejuke with a cross.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Hertha Berlin. Derry Scherhant replaces Dodi Lukébakio.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Hertha Berlin. Veit Stange replaces Jean-Paul Boëtius.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Mathys Tel replaces Kingsley Coman.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! FC Bayern München 2, Hertha Berlin 0. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a through ball.

  17. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Oliver Christensen.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Josip Stanisic.

  19. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Jonjoe Kenny.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. João Cancelo (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.

Comments

8 comments

  • Comment posted by connie, today at 18:35

    Why only play 34 league games, unfair advantage in the champions league against other European teams that play 38, sorry they got walloped by City.

  • Comment posted by Road End, today at 18:34

    Dortmund have really bottled their best chance to win the league in a good few years

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 18:31

    No doubt they'll sack their manager tonight since they didn't get to double figures against a pub team

    • Reply posted by Metallic, today at 18:36

      Metallic replied:
      I’m sure Bayern are not a pub team. They are a sort of wine bar team.

  • Comment posted by Slippy G Super Frank, today at 18:29

    No cares about this 1 team league

    • Reply posted by dirk diggler, today at 18:32

      dirk diggler replied:
      If you do not care, why would you comment ?

  • Comment posted by Dys, today at 18:28

    Bayern winning the Bundesliga... well who would have expected that?

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 30th April 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich30188481334862
2B Dortmund30194767402761
3Union Berlin30168644311356
4Freiburg3016864637956
5RB Leipzig30166854371754
6B Leverkusen301461053411248
7Wolfsburg301210854371746
8Mainz3012994943645
9Frankfurt30111095046443
10B Mgladbach3099124448-436
11Köln30811114048-835
12Werder Bremen30105154858-1035
13Augsburg3087153955-1631
14Hoffenheim3085173951-1229
15Stuttgart30610143852-1428
16VfL Bochum3084183367-3428
17Schalke3069152857-2927
18Hertha Berlin3057183561-2622
View full German Bundesliga table

