Jurgen Klopp was shown a yellow card by Paul Tierney after celebrating Liverpool's last-gasp winner

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says referee Paul Tierney appears to have something "against" his team after a remarkable ending to their 4-3 win over Tottenham.

Diogo Jota scored an injury-time winner for the Reds just 99 seconds after Richarlison made it 3-3 - with Liverpool having led 3-0 inside 15 minutes.

Klopp was furious with Spurs being awarded a free-kick which led to their equaliser and ran to scream at the fourth official after the winner, but hurt his leg in front of the Tottenham bench.

He was shown a yellow card by the referee after his celebration.

"We have our history with Tierney, I really don't know what he has against us," Klopp told Sky Sports. "He has said there [are] no problems but that cannot be true.

"How he looks at me, I don't understand it. In England nobody has to clarify these situations, it's really tricky and hard to understand.

"What he said to me when he gave me the yellow card is not OK."

On his injury, Klopp told BBC Sport: "I'm not sure if it's the hamstring, it could be the adductor but I got punished.

"I turned around for the celebration because the fourth official got nothing wrong the whole time.

"I didn't say anything bad, I gave a look which is bad enough. The hamstring or whatever the muscle [is] gave up in that moment. That's fair."

The injury did not stop Klopp going to the Kop afterwards to celebrate in front of Liverpool's fans as the Reds overtook Spurs to go fifth in the table.

The German's disagreement with Tierney appears to date back several years.

In 2020 Tierney reportedly told Klopp external-link to "get over it" after the referee admitted he had missed a foul on Georginio Wijnaldum in a game against Aston Villa.

A year later Klopp approached Tierney external-link and said "I have no problem with any referees, only you".

In January this year after a loss to Brentford, Klopp said he had approached the officials - including Tierney - to discuss decisions made during the game.

"That's exactly the same as I would talk to my microwave, you get no response, really, it's always the same," he told beIN Sports. external-link

Earlier this month, Tierney booked Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson who claimed he had been elbowed by assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis.More to follow.