Defeat at Bournemouth means only goal difference will keep Leeds out of the bottom three after Monday night

With four Premier League games remaining, the outlook for Leeds is bleak.

Following a humbling 4-1 defeat by Bournemouth, Javi Gracia's side remain just a point above the drop zone and with relegation rivals Leicester and Everton playing on Monday night, even that slender cushion is about to disappear.

This at the end of the week that was supposed to offer Leeds their best opportunity to put some distance between themselves and the bottom three.

Instead, one point from a home game with Leicester and a trip to Bournemouth has left them more vulnerable than ever and with a statement of no confidence in the manager and the board from the Leeds United Supporters Advisory Board.

Things all looked so different as recently as 9 April when, after wins over Wolves and Nottingham Forest in two of their three previous games, Leeds were 1-0 up and playing well as half-time approached against Crystal Palace.

But Marc Guehi equalised in first-half injury time and they have not looked the same since.

Leeds crumbled to a 5-1 loss to Palace and were thrashed 6-1 by Liverpool in their next match, before losing at Fulham and being held at home by Leicester.

While Bournemouth's players celebrated a win that effectively secured their place in the top flight next season, the expressions on the faces of the Leeds players showed they understood the severity of their situation.

They enjoyed their own great escape under Jesse Marsch last season but the American was unable to build on that. However, the club backed him in the January transfer window only to sack him early in February.

Gracia replaced him but two months on, Leeds look more lost than before.

"With four games left this situation is no longer sustainable," the fans' advisory board statement read. "The narrow escape from relegation last season should have been the catalyst for a season of growth but this season has now turned into a humiliating disaster.

"To pull on that famous white shirt is something that us fans can only dream of, yet it seems that some of the squad don't have the fight for this battle.

"We are therefore asking for immediate changes to be made to the first-team coach and to those responsible for the recruitment of the managers and players who have been brought in over the last 14 months."

With games running out and the teams so tightly grouped at the bottom of the table, Leeds need something - anything - to cling to in order to raise spirits and instil some much-needed belief that they can stay up.

Nothing immediately springs to mind.

'It is hard to accept'

Familiar failings were on show at the Vitality Stadium as Leeds started brightly but wilted the moment Jefferson Lerma put the hosts in front, and an error from Illan Meslier quickly allowed the midfielder to double Bournemouth's lead.

The pace of Dango Ouattara caused problems down the Bournemouth right throughout but losing captain Liam Cooper to a hip injury just after getting a goal back certainly did not help Leeds to deal with the threat and the winger played a big part in creating the hosts' third.

Antoine Semenyo completed the scoring to make it 23 goals conceded in April for Leeds, a Premier League record for a single month and the most by any top-flight side since Birmingham also let in 23 goals in April 1965.

Asked about the mood in the Leeds dressing room, Gracia told BBC Match of the Day: "Pretty sad, really disappointed because we expected another game with another result. It is hard to accept.

"It has happened in the last three of four games: we concede a goal and then three or four minutes later we concede the second one. It is something we have to do better because if you are not more consistent then it is difficult to get the results.

"For us, when there are only four games left, we have to be very concentrated and try to put everything into the next game to get the result we need. What our fans really want is to see the team win. All of us are frustrated, the fans as well."

'I fear for Leeds - they have the worst run-in'

With Manchester City and Newcastle up next, before a visit to West Ham and then Tottenham at Elland Road to close out the season, it is difficult to see where the points are coming from.

"I think Leeds are a club in a real mess, their signings have been odd in that they have signed a similar type of player - tricky wide players," former Blackburn and Chelsea striker Chris Sutton told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"I worry about Leeds because of their last results and leaking goals. Javi Gracia had a decent start but seems to be in absolute freefall."

Former Brighton striker Glenn Murray added: "Leeds are a club I fear for. When Javi Gracia went in there was a reaction and it was positive, but they seem to have lost that momentum.

"They have to play Man City, Newcastle, West Ham and Spurs on the last day. That, for me, is the worst run-in of the bottom five."

The prospect of playing free-scoring Manchester City and Newcastle when you have the worst defensive record in the league is not a happy one and, with a month left of the season, Leeds fans' only source of positivity seems to be the poor form of their fellow relegation strugglers rather than anything their side has to offer.