Newcastle are still in pole position for a place in the Champions League for the first time since 2003

A few weeks ago the Champions League race looked done but seven wins in a row have put Liverpool back into contention.

Manchester City and Arsenal are already assured of a finish in the top four and Newcastle and Manchester United are most likely to join them.

However, Liverpool are now just one point behind - although they have played a game more than the Magpies and Red Devils.

"I don't think it [a Champions League spot] is likely but if they slip, we have to be there," said manager Jurgen Klopp. "Will they slip? I don't know. Will we win both games? I don't know."

The sides that finish in the top seven will secure some form of European football next season - BBC Sport takes a look at how things are shaping up.

Who can finish in the Champions League places?

Manchester City, who could win the Champions League this season, and Arsenal, with their current totals of 85 and 81 points respectively, will finish as the top two.

City will win the league if they beat Chelsea on Sunday (16:00 BST).

Newcastle and Manchester United occupy third and fourth place respectively, only separated by goal difference, on 66 points.

They remain strong favourites to clinch the two remaining Champions League spots - but both sides have only won one of their past three games.

At the same time Liverpool, who were 12 points behind the pair on 9 April, have finally found their form to move to within a point.

According to data experts Nielsen's Gracenote, their chances of qualifying for the Champions League have gone from 12% to 45% in just under three weeks.

Newcastle, meanwhile, have seen their chances slip from 91% to 74% after a 2-0 loss to Arsenal and Saturday's 2-2 draw at Leeds.

Brighton are not mathematically out of the race but would need a lot to go their way to have a chance.

If Manchester City go on to win the Champions League, whoever finishes fifth in the Premier League will not gain qualification to next year's competition as a result.

The only circumstances under which five English teams could qualify for the Champions League is if a Premier League club wins the competition but then fails to finish inside the top four in the top flight.

Liverpool had a 9% chance of finishing in the top four before winning each of their past seven matches

What about the Europa League?

The teams that finish fifth and sixth in the Premier League are guaranteed a place in the Europa League (because FA Cup finalists Manchester City and Manchester United will finish in the top six).

Liverpool currently occupy fifth position - although their sights are higher now.

They are seven points clear of sixth-placed Brighton, who have two games in hand, with Tottenham and Aston Villa just one point behind Albion.

According to Nielsen's Gracenote, Brighton (81%) and Liverpool (55%) are most likely to take those two spots.

What about the Europa Conference League?

The team who finish seventh will go into the Europa Conference League play-offs, because Carabao Cup winners Manchester United are guaranteed at least a Europa League spot through the league or FA Cup.

That place is almost certain to go to one of the teams already mentioned in the fight for a Europa League place, with Nielsen's Gracenote making Tottenham 66% favourites. Ninth-placed Brentford, who have 53 points, have a 1% chance.

How could there be eight English teams in Europe next season?

West Ham could win the Europa Conference League this season

West Ham are well out of the picture for a top-half finish but are in the Europa Conference League semi-finals. If they win that competition they will earn a place in the group stage of next season's Europa League.

And David Moyes' side are favourites to do just that, after beating AZ Alkmaar 2-1 in their semi-final first leg.

