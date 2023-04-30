Last updated on .From the section European Football

Newcastle are closing in on a place in the Champions League for the first time since 2003

The Premier League top four appears to be almost complete, with Manchester City and Arsenal assured of a finish in the Champions League places and Newcastle and Manchester United close to joining them.

Liverpool boosted their own chances while dealing a blow to Tottenham's with Sunday's victory against Spurs lifting them into fifth place.

The sides that finish in the top seven will secure some form of European football next season and BBC Sport takes a look at how things are shaping up.

Who can finish in the Champions League places?

Manchester City, who could win the Champions League this season, and Arsenal, with their current totals of 76 and 75 points respectively, are out of Liverpool's reach.

But Jurgen Klopp's side could still sneak into the top four at the expense of one of Newcastle or Manchester United.

That would require the fairly improbable scenario of Liverpool winning all their remaining games and Newcastle failing to pick up six points in their remaining five fixtures or United being unable to get eight more points from six games.

"It's a big ask for Liverpool to reach the top four but it will be Liverpool to do it, if any side not currently there is going to challenge," former Newcastle and Tottenham winger Chris Waddle told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"But with the way Newcastle and Manchester United are playing at the moment, it's difficult to see."

Asked if his side can finish in the Champions League places, Klopp said: "Of course not. If United and Newcastle win all the games then how can we get there? If they start losing them, we are close. Until then we have to win football games to qualify for Europe at all.

"Brighton played one of the best football games this weekend I've ever seen in my life, I have to say - Roberto de Zerbi... wow!

"They are behind us with two games in hand. Aston Villa are developing. If we can keep them behind us, that will already be success."

Manchester United edged in-form Aston Villa 1-0 on Sunday and boss Erik ten Hag is confident his side will finish in the top four.

"We need to show passion again and not worry about the table," he said.

"We are totally in control [in the race for the top four], it's all about us and it's in our hands."

What about the Europa League?

The team that finishes fifth in the Premier League will be guaranteed a place in the Europa League.

Liverpool currently occupy that position, having leapfrogged Tottenham following Sunday's victory.

That puts them two points clear of Spurs and Aston Villa with a game in hand on both, but Brighton are also very much in the mix.

The surprise package of the Premier League this season are eighth - four points behind Liverpool but with two games in hand.

Unless Manchester United drop out of the top four, then sixth should also be enough to secure a Europa League berth.

That's because the all-Manchester FA Cup final means an additional place in the competition will be granted based on league position.

As well as Liverpool, Tottenham, Aston Villa and Brighton, that opens the door for Brentford, who are ninth and four points off sixth place.

What about the Europa Conference League?

Winning the Carabao Cup means this place goes to Manchester United, unless they finish in the top six - as looks highly likely - and in that case it will be awarded to the side who finishes seventh.

In addition to the teams already mentioned in the fight for a Europa League spot, that provides Fulham with a slim chance of playing in Europe as they are currently 10th, nine points off seventh with five games to go.

How could there be eight English teams in Europe next season?

West Ham could win the Europa Conference League this season

West Ham are way out of the picture for finishing in the top half of the table but they are in Europa League semi-finals and, if they win that, they will earn a place in the group stage of next season's Europa League.

Who will finish in the top seven? Predict who will make the top seven in the Premier League this season. First 1 Second 2 Third 3 Fourth 4 Fifth 5 Sixth 6 Seventh 7 Confirm selection