Another day, another goal for Erling Haaland - with even his manager surprised at the latest incredible statistic from the Manchester City striker's record-breaking season.

Haaland converted a third-minute penalty in City's 2-1 win over Fulham, a result that took Pep Guardiola's side back to the top of the Premier League and a step closer to their fifth title in six seasons.

It was the 22-year-old's 50th goal of the campaign in all competitions, following his £51.2m move from Borussia Dortmund in June.

The spot-kick took the Norwegian forward past Clive Allen's mark of 49 goals for Tottenham back in 1986-87.

Haaland has now scored the most goals by a top-flight player for 92 years - since Tom 'Pongo' Waring reached 50 for Aston Villa in 1930-31, when Ramsay MacDonald was the UK prime minister.

Waring's tally came in a season when Arsenal were champions, ahead of Villa, Sheffield Wednesday and Portsmouth, with Manchester United bottom and relegated from the old First Division, along with Leeds.

"Before Winston Churchill was prime minister? Wow. Sounds a long time ago," was Guardiola's reaction to hearing the latest Haaland-related statistic.

"Congratulations to Erling. The best goals to help us achieve what we want is still [to come] there.

"I was really impressed that he took the penalty with the strong mentality he has."

Haaland has only needed 44 games to bring up his half-century - with 34 Premier League goals, 12 in the Champions League, three in the FA Cup and one in the Carabao Cup.

As well as pushing to win another league title, City are in the Champions League semi-finals and play Manchester United in the FA Cup final as they look to win the Treble.

'Phenomenal' Haaland strikes again

Erling Haaland has scored 34 of Manchester City's 84 Premier League goals so far this season

"I say this in a polite way - Erling Haaland is a freak," said Premier League record goalscorer Alan Shearer on BBC Radio 5 Live.

"If you were building a centre forward from scratch then he would almost be it.

"He's very good in the air, quick, has a fantastic touch, he can bring people into the game and more importantly he scores a ton of goals. Everything about him is top quality.

"That's why Manchester City fought so hard to get him. He's phenomenal to watch."

Haaland's next Premier League goal will break a record he currently shares with Shearer and Andrew Cole.

Both Cole (for Newcastle in 1993-94) and Shearer (Blackburn, 1994-95) also netted 34 Premier League goals in one campaign - back when it was a 42-game season, rather than the 38 matches teams play now.

Haaland still has a potential 10 matches to play this season - six in the Premier League, one in the FA Cup and a maximum of three in the Champions League if City reach the final.

The all-time single-season English goalscoring record is the 63 goals Everton's Dixie Dean managed in 1927-28.

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards, speaking in February, said: "Haaland is incredible. You feel as though he will break all records although surely Dean's 63 goals is impossible even for him."

The way Haaland is playing, with 18 goals in his past 12 games, anything seems possible now.