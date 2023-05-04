Everton have four games left to secure Premier League survival. Is their 69-year stay in England's top flight about to end?

"I think Everton will go down," said BBC Sport's football expert Chris Sutton. "Their last two games, against Wolves and Bournemouth, give them hope but they won't be easy. Before that, I don't see them getting anything against Brighton or Manchester City."

Sutton is making predictions for all 380 Premier League matches this season, against a variety of guests.

This weekend he is taking on actor and musician Andrew Gower, star of Victorian fantasy drama Carnival Row and an Everton fan.

Gower is going to the Toffees' game at Brighton on Monday and is desperate to see them end their seven-game winless streak, which continued with a 2-2 draw at Leicester in their last match.

He told BBC Sport: "We just can't get these wins over the line and time is running out.

"We've had some good results in the last few weeks and have played quite well at times but we are just not beating anyone. The big moments in games are going against us, and all those missed opportunities are costing us.

"I look at the games we've got left and wonder where that will change. We left it until the last day last season, but this time we really need to get a win beforehand too - hopefully it is at the Amex!"

Everton's remaining Premier League games 2022-23 Home Away Man City (Sun, 14 May) Brighton (Mon, 8 May) Bournemouth (Sun, 28 May) Wolves (Sat, 20 May)

Gower believes Everton's lack of strategy, especially compared with teams such as Brighton or Brentford, is behind their struggles.

"We have five permanent managers in the past five years, not including Duncan Ferguson's stints as caretaker boss, and taken a completely different direction each time we've changed," Gower added.

"Carlo Ancelotti's departure to Real Madrid in 2021 was unexpected but we replaced him with Rafael Benitez, who the fans didn't want, which is when a lot of people lost faith in the board, myself included.

"It often gets misconstrued in the media, but a lot of what the Everton fans are unhappy about now is how exhausted they are from that period - the Rafa Benitez summer when he took charge, up until Frank Lampard took over at the start of 2022.

"I was honestly so relieved whenever we had an international break then because I just didn't have to think about Everton.

"We had to go through all of that and then, under Frank Lampard, had one of the craziest seasons of survival there has ever been - and I remember the Gareth Farrelly goal against Coventry that kept us up on goal difference in 1998, which is one of my earliest memories.

"For the same to happen again this year, and be in such deep trouble again, is down to an amazing lack of foresight from the board and some terrible decisions.

"We have paid an enormous amount for players heading into their 30s but have never strengthened the squad in the right way, and the way the club has been run ever since Farhad Moshiri arrived in 2016 is just unbelievable really.

"We are on to our third director of football since 2016 and there is no continuity with anything we try to do. I remember the first summer we kind of had an open chequebook, in 2017, we went out and signed four number 10s.

"I live in London now so I go to a lot of games down here and, when I went to watch Fulham against Tottenham earlier this season, I sat there and thought to myself 'so why are Fulham doing so much better than us?' and a lot of it comes down to the fact that they are a proper team, who have got a plan.

"Every single one of their players was pulling together and, no matter how good or bad they were, they all knew their jobs. That's the biggest difference between them and us.

"I think for a few years now, Everton have, technically, been the worst team in the top flight. Add that together with everything else and I think you can see why everything has caught up with us."

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

SUTTON'S PREDICTIONS

SATURDAY, 6 MAY

Bournemouth v Chelsea (15:00 BST)

Tuesday's defeat at Arsenal made it 'six of the worst' for Chelsea boss Frank Lampard, who has lost all of his games since being appointed caretaker manager.

The players have to take some responsibility but nothing has gone right for Lampard. He felt his side were better in the second half at Emirates Stadium, but the game was over by then - and now Chelsea just want the season to end.

Things won't get any easier for them against Bournemouth, who are a well-organised team containing several individuals who have really enhanced their reputation over the past few months.

For example, Dominic Solanke got 29 goals in the Championship last season and now he has shown he has got all the attributes he needs to thrive in the Premier League too. He always had decent pace but he leads the line so well now, holding the ball up and linking up with others - he has been first class.

So, I don't think Frank will get his first win, but I can see him picking up a point. That prediction is based more on the level and experience of the players Chelsea have got, rather than their recent performances. They surely cannot lose seven in a row... or can they?

Sutton's prediction: 1-1

Andrew's prediction: Bournemouth have to be favourites here. What a job Gary O'Neil has done. 2-1

Man City v Leeds (15:00)

So, new Leeds manager Sam Allardyce says he is up there with any manager in the Premier League, along with Manchester City's Pep Guardiola.

I guess we will find out on Saturday if Sam is right.

City found it harder than I expected to break down West Ham on Wednesday, but eventually found a way through.

I really can't see the Leeds defence putting up the same kind of resistance, and this might be a game where City wrap the game up early before taking their foot off the gas.

Sutton's prediction: 3-0

Andrew's prediction: Even with Big Sam in the Leeds dugout, I think City are going to have a big win. From Everton's point of view, I hope I'm right. 4-1

Tottenham v Crystal Palace (15:00)

I honestly don't know what to expect here - mainly because I don't know what to expect from Tottenham.

Spurs beat Crystal Palace 4-0 at Selhurst Park in January, when Patrick Vieira was in charge of the Eagles, but I would be shocked if we see the same scoreline this time.

Palace are a very different prospect under Roy Hodgson and Spurs have developed a bad habit of conceding early goals - lots of them, in fact.

But despite all that, I just have a feeling Tottenham are going to nick it, and I think the only reason I have that feeling is because they have got Harry Kane. There's no other reason to think Spurs will win.

Sutton's prediction: 2-1

Andrew's prediction: I've gone for some goals here. 2-2

Wolves v Aston Villa (15:00)

This is another hard one. I got Aston Villa all wrong when I said they would win at Manchester United on Sunday and Wolves are usually stubborn under Julen Lopetegui but got absolutely smashed at Brighton last time out.

Wolves have a good home record, winning their past three games at Molineux, but I am expecting Villa to bounce back, and edge this one.

Sutton's prediction: 0-1

Andrew's prediction: Wolves probably need another win to get safe and the Molineux crowd might be a bit nervous - I can see Villa edging this. 0-1

Liverpool v Brentford (17:30)

Liverpool's attack is firing at the moment and I really like the look of their forward line.

They need to win every game to have a chance of getting in the Champions League next season, but even Reds boss Jurgen Klopp feels it is unlikely they will make it from here.

I don't even think they will beat Brentford, to be honest, because the Bees look like they are back on it after having a bit of of a blip a few weeks ago.

The way Thomas Frank's side came back late on to beat Nottingham Forest last week was a sign they are not on their holidays yet and they have made a habit of upsetting the big clubs this season.

Brentford deservedly beat Liverpool in January and I am going with the same outcome here.

Sutton's prediction: 1-2

Andrew's prediction: Liverpool have hit a bit of form but I think Brentford have got an efficiency about them and look so dangerous with Ivan Toney up top - they will relish going to Anfield. I am going for a Bees win which will wind my dad up, but I do also think Liverpool still need to sort out their defensive issues. 1-2

SUNDAY, 7 MAY

Newcastle v Arsenal (16:30)

I was at Emirates Stadium on Tuesday and Arsenal were very good - but there is an argument that Chelsea made them look very good.

I thought Gunners defender Jakub Kiwior had a really good game against the Blues, but stopping an in-form Newcastle side is a much bigger ask.

The way the Magpies take the game to teams is great to watch and there is no way whatsoever this one will end goalless again, like it did when they met in January.

Arsenal need to keep winning to keep the pressure up on Manchester City, and a draw is not enough for them. Sadly for them, I can see Newcastle nicking this and continuing their impressive form.

Sutton's prediction: 2-1

Andrew's prediction: What a game this is. Arsenal will have a bit of confidence back after beating Chelsea on Tuesday but going to St James' Park has turned into one of the toughest games of the season. 3-1

West Ham v Man Utd (19:00)

Things can change but, right now, I think West Ham need a point to stay up. That would put them six points above Everton, and the Hammers have a much better goal difference.

They won't get it here, though. Manchester United's squad has been stretched by injuries but they still have some real quality, especially on the counter-attack, and they are not going to blow up completely.

Instead, United are finding a way to win games, which is testament to their manager Erik ten Hag. You would never accuse them of being overly convincing, though, which is why I think this one will be close.

Sutton's prediction: 1-2

Andrew's prediction: I am a huge fan of West Ham boss David Moyes from his time at Everton when we over-achieved for many years. On the pitch, we had an identity as being tough to beat and off it we were respected for our recruitment and finding new talent. A point would be a decent result for the Hammers here and they will definitely be up for the fight. 1-1

MONDAY, 8 MAY

Fulham v Leicester (15:00)

Leicester are desperate for points, but Jamie Vardy looks sharp again which is a big help. I can't understand why he didn't take the penalty which James Maddison saw saved against Everton last time out, but he will definitely get the next one.

The Foxes will give everything they have got, but I actually think Fulham are going to win. They have been very unlucky to lose their past three games by a one-goal margin, and played pretty well each time.

Sutton's prediction: 2-1

Andrew's prediction: Fulham don't have much to play for but they have been performing really well. I think they will get at Leicester's defence - without their keeper Daniel Iversen, we could have scored three or four goals against them on Monday. 2-1

Brighton v Everton (17:30)

I fancy Brighton strongly here. Everton were quite direct against Leicester in the week, which was effective, and I am sure they will try the same again, but they have got to get the ball off the Seagulls first.

Everton's main threat will come from set-pieces; at the other end, though, I can't see Brighton struggling to create chances. They wiped the floor with the Toffees at Goodison Park in January, and should win comfortably this time too.

Sutton's prediction: 2-0

Andrew's prediction: Brighton are a great side and the way the whole club is run shows Everton the way things should be done. But I am going to follow my heart. I am hoping the energy that Brighton put into their game with Manchester United on Thursday means they are not themselves here. 1-2

Nottingham Forest v Southampton (20:00)

As I've said before, I've given up on Southampton. After watching what was such a gutless performance from them against Bournemouth last week, I am backing them to lose every game they have left this season.

I know Saints fans love their club but, deep down, I think they will probably agree with me.

As for Nottingham Forest? Well, I think my boyhood club are going to stay up. They have got some tough games coming up but they are still scrapping.

This is one they will expect to win, and it could be the moment they kick on. Southampton, though, have already gone - they are going to be relegated. Anyone who says anything different is wrong, I'm afraid.

Sutton's prediction: 2-1

Andrew's prediction: This is absolutely massive. I definitely want a draw here - I can see one early goal, a ridiculously nervy game, and then a late equaliser right at the end. Forest are decent at home but Southampton are better away, so hopefully they will cancel each other out. 1-1

Chris Sutton and Andrew Gower were speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.

How did Sutton do last time?

From last weekend's Premier League fixtures, Sutton got six correct results from 10 matches, with no exact scores, giving him a total of 60 points.

He was beaten by rapper Blanco, who got seven correct results, also with no exact scores, for a total of 70 points.

There were also three games on Wednesday and Thursday, all rearranged from week 27 because of the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Sutton and his guest, Black Honey guitarist Chris Ostler, were level at 30-30 before these games were played.

Premier League - rearranged games from week 27 When? Result Chris Sutton Chris Ostler WEDNESDAY, 3 MAY Liverpool v Fulham 1-0 2-1 3-0 Man City v West Ham 3-0 3-0 2-0 THURSDAY, 4 MAY Brighton v Man Utd 1-0 2-2 2-1

Ostler got all three results correct, compared to only two by Sutton... but Sutton got the exact score of Manchester City's 3-0 win over West Ham, meaning he takes the win, by 80-60.

