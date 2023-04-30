Match ends, Napoli 1, Salernitana 1.
Napoli will have to wait for their first Serie A title in 33 years after being held to a draw by Salernitana at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.
They last won the league in 1990 with a Diego Maradona-inspired side adding to their first title three years earlier.
Luciano Spalletti's side were on course for the victory they needed when Mathias Olivera headed home a 62nd-minute corner.
But Boulaye Dia equalised with a left-footed drive six minutes from time.
It silenced an expectant crowd who made a cacophony of noise and set off blue smoke flares inside and outside the stadium, where thousands of fans lined the streets, when Napoli went ahead.
Despite the disappointment Spalletti's side are almost certain to win the title, with just two points needed from their final six games to secure a third Serie A crown - and first without talisman Maradona.
Without the Argentina forward at the club, Napoli have only won five Italian Cups in 89 years.
Their next chance to secure the title will come when they travel to Udinese on Thursday (19:45 BST), but they could also win it before then if results go their way.
Second-placed Lazio, who are 18 points behind, must beat Sassuolo on Wednesday (20:00 BST), while Juventus, who are 20 points back in third with a game in hand, must win later on Sunday (19:45 BST) and on Wednesday.
Napoli were given the chance to wrap up the title with a record-breaking six games to go after Lazio were beaten 3-1 at Inter Milan earlier on Sunday.
Argentina forward Lautaro Martinez came off the bench to score twice and help Inter recover from a 1-0 deficit.
Napoli's game was due to take place on Saturday but was moved by officials because of concerns about a two-day celebration and public order in the city.
Sunday morning and early afternoon saw thousands of Napoli fans waving flags and flares set off as the expectation grew, particularly after Lazio's defeat.
The stadium itself, which Napoli renamed after Maradona two years ago, was full 30 minutes before kick-off as fans hoped their three-decade wait was about to end.
The hosts dominated possession throughout but struggled to create chances until Olivera headed home Giacomo Raspadori's corner.
Wild celebrations followed - with the substitutes bench flooding across the pitch to join in - while the ball was taken off the pitch by the referee and put into a velvet bag, in case it became part of history.
The equaliser, which saw Dia beat Victor Osimhen on the right wing before firing into the far corner, brought silence but it should only be a matter of days before Naples can celebrate properly and wipe away years of pain.
Line-ups
Napoli
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Meret
- 22Di Lorenzo
- 13Rrahmani
- 3Kim Min-jae
- 17OliveraBooked at 71minsSubstituted forNunes Jesusat 82'minutes
- 99Zambo AnguissaSubstituted forNdombéléat 90'minutes
- 68LobotkaSubstituted forSimeoneat 89'minutes
- 20ZielinskiBooked at 55minsSubstituted forRaspadoriat 60'minutes
- 11LozanoSubstituted forElmasat 60'minutes
- 9Osimhen
- 77Kvaratskhelia
Substitutes
- 4Demme
- 5Nunes Jesus
- 7Elmas
- 12Marfella
- 18Simeone
- 19Bereszynski
- 23Zerbin
- 31Zedadka
- 55Østigård
- 70Gaetano
- 81Raspadori
- 91Ndombélé
- 95Gollini
Salernitana
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 13Ochoa
- 5DaniliucBooked at 73minsSubstituted forLovatoat 86'minutes
- 23Gyömbér
- 98PirolaBooked at 75mins
- 30MazzocchiSubstituted forSambiaat 68'minutes
- 10VilhenaSubstituted forPiatekat 68'minutes
- 18Coulibaly
- 3BradaricSubstituted forBohinenat 68'minutes
- 20Kastanos
- 87CandrevaSubstituted forBotheimat 45'minutes
- 29Dia
Substitutes
- 1Fiorillo
- 2Bronn
- 6Sambia
- 8Bohinen
- 9Bonazzoli
- 11Botheim
- 15Troost-Ekong
- 25Maggiore
- 33Sepe
- 39Iervolino
- 41Nicolussi Caviglia
- 66Lovato
- 99Piatek
- Referee:
- Matteo Marcenaro
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home73%
- Away27%
- Shots
- Home24
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away2
- Corners
- Home10
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away11
Full Time
Second Half ends, Napoli 1, Salernitana 1.
Foul by Victor Osimhen (Napoli).
Norbert Gyömbér (Salernitana) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Grigoris Kastanos (Salernitana).
Attempt blocked. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Giacomo Raspadori.
Attempt missed. Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Tanguy Ndombélé (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Emil Bohinen (Salernitana).
Attempt saved. Amir Rrahmani (Napoli) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Giacomo Raspadori with a cross.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Guillermo Ochoa.
Attempt saved. Giovanni Simeone (Napoli) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Giacomo Raspadori with a headed pass.
Attempt blocked. Victor Osimhen (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Juan Jesus (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Krzysztof Piatek (Salernitana).
Attempt missed. Erik Botheim (Salernitana) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Boulaye Dia.
Substitution, Napoli. Tanguy Ndombélé replaces André-Frank Zambo Anguissa.
Substitution, Napoli. Giovanni Simeone replaces Stanislav Lobotka.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Lorenzo Pirola.
