Italian Serie A
NapoliNapoli1SalernitanaSalernitana1

Napoli 1-1 Salernitana: Hosts forced to wait for first Serie A title in 33 years after draw

By Callum MatthewsBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Mathias Olivera celebrates scoring for Napoli against Salernitana
Mathias Olivera's goal was his second of the season

Napoli will have to wait for their first Serie A title in 33 years after being held to a draw by Salernitana at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

They last won the league in 1990 with a Diego Maradona-inspired side adding to their first title three years earlier.

Luciano Spalletti's side were on course for the victory they needed when Mathias Olivera headed home a 62nd-minute corner.

But Boulaye Dia equalised with a left-footed drive six minutes from time.

It silenced an expectant crowd who made a cacophony of noise and set off blue smoke flares inside and outside the stadium, where thousands of fans lined the streets, when Napoli went ahead.

Despite the disappointment Spalletti's side are almost certain to win the title, with just two points needed from their final six games to secure a third Serie A crown - and first without talisman Maradona.

Without the Argentina forward at the club, Napoli have only won five Italian Cups in 89 years.

Their next chance to secure the title will come when they travel to Udinese on Thursday (19:45 BST), but they could also win it before then if results go their way.

Second-placed Lazio, who are 18 points behind, must beat Sassuolo on Wednesday (20:00 BST), while Juventus, who are 20 points back in third with a game in hand, must win later on Sunday (19:45 BST) and on Wednesday.

Football Focus: Napoli on verge of ending 33-year wait for Serie A title

Napoli were given the chance to wrap up the title with a record-breaking six games to go after Lazio were beaten 3-1 at Inter Milan earlier on Sunday.

Argentina forward Lautaro Martinez came off the bench to score twice and help Inter recover from a 1-0 deficit.

Napoli's game was due to take place on Saturday but was moved by officials because of concerns about a two-day celebration and public order in the city.

Sunday morning and early afternoon saw thousands of Napoli fans waving flags and flares set off as the expectation grew, particularly after Lazio's defeat.

The stadium itself, which Napoli renamed after Maradona two years ago, was full 30 minutes before kick-off as fans hoped their three-decade wait was about to end.

The hosts dominated possession throughout but struggled to create chances until Olivera headed home Giacomo Raspadori's corner.

Wild celebrations followed - with the substitutes bench flooding across the pitch to join in - while the ball was taken off the pitch by the referee and put into a velvet bag, in case it became part of history.

The equaliser, which saw Dia beat Victor Osimhen on the right wing before firing into the far corner, brought silence but it should only be a matter of days before Naples can celebrate properly and wipe away years of pain.

Napoli fans outside the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona after their draw with Selernitana
Thousands of Napoli fans lined the streets before kick-off
Napoli fans arrive for their Serie A game against Selernitana in a Napoli-branded car
Some fans arrived at the ground in a Napoli-branded car
A Napoli fan looks dejected after their draw with Salernitana means they have to wait to secure the Serie A title
Despite Napoli looking certain to win the Serie A title some were still dejected at full-time
Napoli players applaud their fans at full-time after drawing with Salernitana
But the vast majority of Napoli fans were waving their flags at full-time, knowing the title is potentially just days away

Line-ups

Napoli

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Meret
  • 22Di Lorenzo
  • 13Rrahmani
  • 3Kim Min-jae
  • 17OliveraBooked at 71minsSubstituted forNunes Jesusat 82'minutes
  • 99Zambo AnguissaSubstituted forNdombéléat 90'minutes
  • 68LobotkaSubstituted forSimeoneat 89'minutes
  • 20ZielinskiBooked at 55minsSubstituted forRaspadoriat 60'minutes
  • 11LozanoSubstituted forElmasat 60'minutes
  • 9Osimhen
  • 77Kvaratskhelia

Substitutes

  • 4Demme
  • 5Nunes Jesus
  • 7Elmas
  • 12Marfella
  • 18Simeone
  • 19Bereszynski
  • 23Zerbin
  • 31Zedadka
  • 55Østigård
  • 70Gaetano
  • 81Raspadori
  • 91Ndombélé
  • 95Gollini

Salernitana

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 13Ochoa
  • 5DaniliucBooked at 73minsSubstituted forLovatoat 86'minutes
  • 23Gyömbér
  • 98PirolaBooked at 75mins
  • 30MazzocchiSubstituted forSambiaat 68'minutes
  • 10VilhenaSubstituted forPiatekat 68'minutes
  • 18Coulibaly
  • 3BradaricSubstituted forBohinenat 68'minutes
  • 20Kastanos
  • 87CandrevaSubstituted forBotheimat 45'minutes
  • 29Dia

Substitutes

  • 1Fiorillo
  • 2Bronn
  • 6Sambia
  • 8Bohinen
  • 9Bonazzoli
  • 11Botheim
  • 15Troost-Ekong
  • 25Maggiore
  • 33Sepe
  • 39Iervolino
  • 41Nicolussi Caviglia
  • 66Lovato
  • 99Piatek
Referee:
Matteo Marcenaro

Match Stats

Home TeamNapoliAway TeamSalernitana
Possession
Home73%
Away27%
Shots
Home24
Away5
Shots on Target
Home8
Away2
Corners
Home10
Away0
Fouls
Home13
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Napoli 1, Salernitana 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Napoli 1, Salernitana 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Victor Osimhen (Napoli).

  4. Post update

    Norbert Gyömbér (Salernitana) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  6. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Grigoris Kastanos (Salernitana).

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Giacomo Raspadori.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.

  9. Post update

    Tanguy Ndombélé (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Emil Bohinen (Salernitana).

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Amir Rrahmani (Napoli) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Giacomo Raspadori with a cross.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Guillermo Ochoa.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Giovanni Simeone (Napoli) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Giacomo Raspadori with a headed pass.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Victor Osimhen (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  15. Post update

    Juan Jesus (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Krzysztof Piatek (Salernitana).

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Erik Botheim (Salernitana) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Boulaye Dia.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Napoli. Tanguy Ndombélé replaces André-Frank Zambo Anguissa.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Napoli. Giovanni Simeone replaces Stanislav Lobotka.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Lorenzo Pirola.

