Mathias Olivera's goal was his second of the season

Napoli will have to wait for their first Serie A title in 33 years after being held to a draw by Salernitana at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

They last won the league in 1990 with a Diego Maradona-inspired side adding to their first title three years earlier.

Luciano Spalletti's side were on course for the victory they needed when Mathias Olivera headed home a 62nd-minute corner.

But Boulaye Dia equalised with a left-footed drive six minutes from time.

It silenced an expectant crowd who made a cacophony of noise and set off blue smoke flares inside and outside the stadium, where thousands of fans lined the streets, when Napoli went ahead.

Despite the disappointment Spalletti's side are almost certain to win the title, with just two points needed from their final six games to secure a third Serie A crown - and first without talisman Maradona.

Without the Argentina forward at the club, Napoli have only won five Italian Cups in 89 years.

Their next chance to secure the title will come when they travel to Udinese on Thursday (19:45 BST), but they could also win it before then if results go their way.

Second-placed Lazio, who are 18 points behind, must beat Sassuolo on Wednesday (20:00 BST), while Juventus, who are 20 points back in third with a game in hand, must win later on Sunday (19:45 BST) and on Wednesday.

Napoli were given the chance to wrap up the title with a record-breaking six games to go after Lazio were beaten 3-1 at Inter Milan earlier on Sunday.

Argentina forward Lautaro Martinez came off the bench to score twice and help Inter recover from a 1-0 deficit.

Napoli's game was due to take place on Saturday but was moved by officials because of concerns about a two-day celebration and public order in the city.

Sunday morning and early afternoon saw thousands of Napoli fans waving flags and flares set off as the expectation grew, particularly after Lazio's defeat.

The stadium itself, which Napoli renamed after Maradona two years ago, was full 30 minutes before kick-off as fans hoped their three-decade wait was about to end.

The hosts dominated possession throughout but struggled to create chances until Olivera headed home Giacomo Raspadori's corner.

Wild celebrations followed - with the substitutes bench flooding across the pitch to join in - while the ball was taken off the pitch by the referee and put into a velvet bag, in case it became part of history.

The equaliser, which saw Dia beat Victor Osimhen on the right wing before firing into the far corner, brought silence but it should only be a matter of days before Naples can celebrate properly and wipe away years of pain.

Thousands of Napoli fans lined the streets before kick-off

Some fans arrived at the ground in a Napoli-branded car

Despite Napoli looking certain to win the Serie A title some were still dejected at full-time

But the vast majority of Napoli fans were waving their flags at full-time, knowing the title is potentially just days away