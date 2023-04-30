Last updated on .From the section Southend

Southend United has been owned by chairman Ron Martin for 25 years

Staff at National League side Southend United have not been paid for the last two months, BBC Essex reports.

The majority of backroom staff at the club have not received their wages for April and are still awaiting payment for March.

Southend beat Wealdstone 2-1 in their final game of the season but results elsewhere meant they finished two points outside the play-off places.

The Shrimpers were put up for sale by chairman Ron Martin in March.

Two weeks prior to the announcement, Southend had a winding-up petition against them dismissed after the club paid £1.4m owed to HM Revenue & Customs.

That was the second such order in three years, with Southend having a previous winding-up order dismissed in January 2020.