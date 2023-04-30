Last updated on .From the section Newport

Newport boss Graham Coughlan has previously worked with Chris Finn at Bristol Rovers

Newport County have appointed Chris Finn as head of football operations.

Finn previously worked with Exiles manager Graham Coughlan at Bristol Rovers and his role will have a specific focus on first-team recruitment.

"Chris is a great addition to the club. He's a proper football person with strong Championship credentials," Coughlan said.

"It's another step in the right direction for the club."

Newport won 2-1 at Gillingham on Saturday to climb to 14th in League Two and end their season on 8 May at home to Crewe Alexandra.