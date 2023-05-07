Close menu
Premier League
West HamWest Ham United1Man UtdManchester United0

West Ham United 1-0 Manchester United: David de Gea blunder hands Hammers win

By Tom MallowsBBC Sport

David De Gea lying on the pitch face down after letting Said Benrahma's shot squirm past him
David de Gea has made four errors leading to a goal in all competitions this season, the joint most of any Premier League player, along with Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris

A howler from David de Gea gifted West Ham victory over Manchester United to boost their chances of Premier League survival and deal a blow to the Red Devils' top-four hopes.

De Gea let a tame Said Benrahma effort from distance slip through his grasp to put the Hammers in front midway through the first half.

The win moved David Moyes' side seven points clear of the relegation zone with a superior goal difference to all the sides below them.

Fourth-placed Manchester United missed the chance to move above Newcastle into third as they remain just a point ahead of Liverpool in fifth, with a game in hand.

Tomas Soucek twice went close for the home side after the break as they pushed for a second, while Michail Antonio had a goal disallowed for a foul on De Gea.

Marcus Rashford and Antony both struck the post early on for the visitors, who started the brighter of the two teams but faded after the opening goal.

Substitute Anthony Martial came closest to an equaliser in stoppage time, but Lukasz Fabianski palmed away his rasping effort from a tight angle.

De Gea error opens door to top-four rivals

David de Gea has saved Manchester United on plenty of occasions during his 12-year career at Old Trafford, but his terrible error at the London Stadium has just opened the door for their rivals looking to pip them to a Champions League qualification spot.

Benrahma was surrounded by three Manchester United players and without a team-mate in sight when he attempted a hopeful effort from distance, but De Gea appeared to lose his footing before allowing the ball to slip from his grasp and into the net.

His reaction said it all, with the Spaniard lying face down on the turf as the West Ham fans erupted.

With Liverpool and Tottenham both winning on Saturday and Brighton playing the first of their three games in hand on Monday, Erik ten Hag's side now find themselves under pressure to cling on to a top-four spot with four games still to play.

The visitors had actually started the brighter of the two sides before the opening goal but lacked a cutting edge, having 10 shots without hitting the target before Christian Eriksen finally found Fabianski's gloves in first-half stoppage time.

Their energy levels dipped in the second half, with their only real opportunities a Rashford shot tipped over from a tight angle before Martial went close late on.

Their tame finish to the match suggests their relentless schedule, in which they have played 57 matches already this season, may be taking its toll.

More to follow.

Line-ups

West Ham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Fabianski
  • 24Kehrer
  • 27Aguerd
  • 21Ogbonna
  • 3CresswellSubstituted forEmersonat 90+8'minutes
  • 28Soucek
  • 41Rice
  • 20Bowen
  • 11Lucas PaquetáSubstituted forDownesat 90+5'minutes
  • 22BenrahmaSubstituted forFornalsat 87'minutes
  • 9AntonioSubstituted forJohnsonat 90+5'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Johnson
  • 8Fornals
  • 10Lanzini
  • 12Downes
  • 13Aréola
  • 14Cornet
  • 18Ings
  • 33Emerson
  • 49Anang

Man Utd

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1de Gea
  • 29Wan-BissakaBooked at 64minsSubstituted forDalotat 87'minutes
  • 2Lindelöf
  • 23Shaw
  • 12MalaciaBooked at 36minsSubstituted forFredat 88'minutes
  • 18Casemiro
  • 14EriksenSubstituted forSabitzerat 74'minutes
  • 21AntonySubstituted forSanchoat 74'minutes
  • 27WeghorstSubstituted forMartialat 57'minutes
  • 8Bruno Fernandes
  • 10Rashford

Substitutes

  • 5Maguire
  • 9Martial
  • 15Sabitzer
  • 17Fred
  • 20Dalot
  • 25Sancho
  • 31Butland
  • 33Williams
  • 49Garnacho
Referee:
Peter Bankes

Match Stats

Home TeamWest HamAway TeamMan Utd
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home15
Away19
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away6
Fouls
Home4
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, West Ham United 1, Manchester United 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, West Ham United 1, Manchester United 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Luke Shaw (Manchester United).

  4. Post update

    Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United. Emerson replaces Aaron Cresswell.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jadon Sancho following a corner.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Aaron Cresswell.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Luke Shaw (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United. Ben Johnson replaces Michail Antonio.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United. Flynn Downes replaces Lucas Paquetá.

  11. Post update

    Hand ball by Tomás Soucek (West Ham United).

  12. Post update

    Offside, Manchester United. Luke Shaw tries a through ball, but Bruno Fernandes is caught offside.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Angelo Ogbonna.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Tomás Soucek.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Anthony Martial (Manchester United) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes with a cross following a corner.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Lukasz Fabianski.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Anthony Martial (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Marcus Rashford.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Nayef Aguerd (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thilo Kehrer with a cross.

  19. Post update

    Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Diogo Dalot.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United. Fred replaces Tyrell Malacia.

