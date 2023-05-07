Match ends, West Ham United 1, Manchester United 0.
A howler from David de Gea gifted West Ham victory over Manchester United to boost their chances of Premier League survival and deal a blow to the Red Devils' top-four hopes.
De Gea let a tame Said Benrahma effort from distance slip through his grasp to put the Hammers in front midway through the first half.
The win moved David Moyes' side seven points clear of the relegation zone with a superior goal difference to all the sides below them.
Fourth-placed Manchester United missed the chance to move above Newcastle into third as they remain just a point ahead of Liverpool in fifth, with a game in hand.
Tomas Soucek twice went close for the home side after the break as they pushed for a second, while Michail Antonio had a goal disallowed for a foul on De Gea.
Marcus Rashford and Antony both struck the post early on for the visitors, who started the brighter of the two teams but faded after the opening goal.
Substitute Anthony Martial came closest to an equaliser in stoppage time, but Lukasz Fabianski palmed away his rasping effort from a tight angle.
De Gea error opens door to top-four rivals
David de Gea has saved Manchester United on plenty of occasions during his 12-year career at Old Trafford, but his terrible error at the London Stadium has just opened the door for their rivals looking to pip them to a Champions League qualification spot.
Benrahma was surrounded by three Manchester United players and without a team-mate in sight when he attempted a hopeful effort from distance, but De Gea appeared to lose his footing before allowing the ball to slip from his grasp and into the net.
His reaction said it all, with the Spaniard lying face down on the turf as the West Ham fans erupted.
With Liverpool and Tottenham both winning on Saturday and Brighton playing the first of their three games in hand on Monday, Erik ten Hag's side now find themselves under pressure to cling on to a top-four spot with four games still to play.
The visitors had actually started the brighter of the two sides before the opening goal but lacked a cutting edge, having 10 shots without hitting the target before Christian Eriksen finally found Fabianski's gloves in first-half stoppage time.
Their energy levels dipped in the second half, with their only real opportunities a Rashford shot tipped over from a tight angle before Martial went close late on.
Their tame finish to the match suggests their relentless schedule, in which they have played 57 matches already this season, may be taking its toll.
How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
West Ham United
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameFabianskiAverage rating
7.67
- Squad number24Player nameKehrerAverage rating
7.74
- Squad number27Player nameAguerdAverage rating
7.85
- Squad number21Player nameOgbonnaAverage rating
7.74
- Squad number3Player nameCresswellAverage rating
7.60
- Squad number28Player nameSoucekAverage rating
7.82
- Squad number41Player nameRiceAverage rating
8.46
- Squad number20Player nameBowenAverage rating
7.91
- Squad number11Player nameLucas PaquetáAverage rating
8.22
- Squad number22Player nameBenrahmaAverage rating
8.33
- Squad number9Player nameAntonioAverage rating
8.17
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number2Player nameJohnsonAverage rating
7.20
- Squad number8Player nameFornalsAverage rating
7.28
- Squad number12Player nameDownesAverage rating
7.19
- Squad number33Player nameEmersonAverage rating
7.09
Manchester United
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player namede GeaAverage rating
3.13
- Squad number29Player nameWan-BissakaAverage rating
4.18
- Squad number2Player nameLindelöfAverage rating
4.03
- Squad number23Player nameShawAverage rating
4.38
- Squad number12Player nameMalaciaAverage rating
3.67
- Squad number18Player nameCasemiroAverage rating
3.84
- Squad number14Player nameEriksenAverage rating
4.09
- Squad number21Player nameAntonyAverage rating
3.58
- Squad number27Player nameWeghorstAverage rating
3.35
- Squad number8Player nameBruno FernandesAverage rating
3.55
- Squad number10Player nameRashfordAverage rating
4.16
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number9Player nameMartialAverage rating
3.03
- Squad number15Player nameSabitzerAverage rating
3.08
- Squad number17Player nameFredAverage rating
2.62
- Squad number20Player nameDiogo DalotAverage rating
2.65
- Squad number25Player nameSanchoAverage rating
2.76
Line-ups
West Ham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Fabianski
- 24Kehrer
- 27Aguerd
- 21Ogbonna
- 3CresswellSubstituted forEmersonat 90+8'minutes
- 28Soucek
- 41Rice
- 20Bowen
- 11Lucas PaquetáSubstituted forDownesat 90+5'minutes
- 22BenrahmaSubstituted forFornalsat 87'minutes
- 9AntonioSubstituted forJohnsonat 90+5'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Johnson
- 8Fornals
- 10Lanzini
- 12Downes
- 13Aréola
- 14Cornet
- 18Ings
- 33Emerson
- 49Anang
Man Utd
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1de Gea
- 29Wan-BissakaBooked at 64minsSubstituted forDalotat 87'minutes
- 2Lindelöf
- 23Shaw
- 12MalaciaBooked at 36minsSubstituted forFredat 88'minutes
- 18Casemiro
- 14EriksenSubstituted forSabitzerat 74'minutes
- 21AntonySubstituted forSanchoat 74'minutes
- 27WeghorstSubstituted forMartialat 57'minutes
- 8Bruno Fernandes
- 10Rashford
Substitutes
- 5Maguire
- 9Martial
- 15Sabitzer
- 17Fred
- 20Dalot
- 25Sancho
- 31Butland
- 33Williams
- 49Garnacho
- Referee:
- Peter Bankes
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, West Ham United 1, Manchester United 0.
Post update
Foul by Luke Shaw (Manchester United).
Post update
Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Emerson replaces Aaron Cresswell.
Post update
Attempt missed. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jadon Sancho following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Aaron Cresswell.
Post update
Attempt missed. Luke Shaw (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Ben Johnson replaces Michail Antonio.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Flynn Downes replaces Lucas Paquetá.
Post update
Hand ball by Tomás Soucek (West Ham United).
Post update
Offside, Manchester United. Luke Shaw tries a through ball, but Bruno Fernandes is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Angelo Ogbonna.
Post update
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Tomás Soucek.
Post update
Attempt missed. Anthony Martial (Manchester United) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Lukasz Fabianski.
Post update
Attempt saved. Anthony Martial (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Marcus Rashford.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Nayef Aguerd (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thilo Kehrer with a cross.
Post update
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Diogo Dalot.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Fred replaces Tyrell Malacia.
