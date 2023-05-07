Last updated on .From the section Premier League

David de Gea has made four errors leading to a goal in all competitions this season, the joint most of any Premier League player, along with Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris

A howler from David de Gea gifted West Ham victory over Manchester United to boost their chances of Premier League survival and deal a blow to the Red Devils' top-four hopes.

De Gea let a tame Said Benrahma effort from distance slip through his grasp to put the Hammers in front midway through the first half.

The win moved David Moyes' side seven points clear of the relegation zone with a superior goal difference to all the sides below them.

Fourth-placed Manchester United missed the chance to move above Newcastle into third as they remain just a point ahead of Liverpool in fifth, with a game in hand.

Tomas Soucek twice went close for the home side after the break as they pushed for a second, while Michail Antonio had a goal disallowed for a foul on De Gea.

Marcus Rashford and Antony both struck the post early on for the visitors, who started the brighter of the two teams but faded after the opening goal.

Substitute Anthony Martial came closest to an equaliser in stoppage time, but Lukasz Fabianski palmed away his rasping effort from a tight angle.

De Gea error opens door to top-four rivals

David de Gea has saved Manchester United on plenty of occasions during his 12-year career at Old Trafford, but his terrible error at the London Stadium has just opened the door for their rivals looking to pip them to a Champions League qualification spot.

Benrahma was surrounded by three Manchester United players and without a team-mate in sight when he attempted a hopeful effort from distance, but De Gea appeared to lose his footing before allowing the ball to slip from his grasp and into the net.

His reaction said it all, with the Spaniard lying face down on the turf as the West Ham fans erupted.

With Liverpool and Tottenham both winning on Saturday and Brighton playing the first of their three games in hand on Monday, Erik ten Hag's side now find themselves under pressure to cling on to a top-four spot with four games still to play.

The visitors had actually started the brighter of the two sides before the opening goal but lacked a cutting edge, having 10 shots without hitting the target before Christian Eriksen finally found Fabianski's gloves in first-half stoppage time.

Their energy levels dipped in the second half, with their only real opportunities a Rashford shot tipped over from a tight angle before Martial went close late on.

Their tame finish to the match suggests their relentless schedule, in which they have played 57 matches already this season, may be taking its toll.

More to follow.

help How to play Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle. Rating range key 1 = Give it up 10 = Pure perfection West Ham West Ham United West Ham United

Man Utd Manchester United Manchester United West Ham United Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Fabianski Average rating 7.67 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 24 Player name Kehrer Average rating 7.74 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 27 Player name Aguerd Average rating 7.85 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 21 Player name Ogbonna Average rating 7.74 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 3 Player name Cresswell Average rating 7.60 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 28 Player name Soucek Average rating 7.82 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 41 Player name Rice Average rating 8.46 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 20 Player name Bowen Average rating 7.91 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name Lucas Paquetá Average rating 8.22 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Benrahma Average rating 8.33 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 9 Player name Antonio Average rating 8.17 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 2 Player name Johnson Average rating 7.20 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Fornals Average rating 7.28 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 12 Player name Downes Average rating 7.19 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 33 Player name Emerson Average rating 7.09 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Manchester United Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name de Gea Average rating 3.13 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 29 Player name Wan-Bissaka Average rating 4.18 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 2 Player name Lindelöf Average rating 4.03 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 23 Player name Shaw Average rating 4.38 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 12 Player name Malacia Average rating 3.67 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 18 Player name Casemiro Average rating 3.84 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 14 Player name Eriksen Average rating 4.09 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 21 Player name Antony Average rating 3.58 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 27 Player name Weghorst Average rating 3.35 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Bruno Fernandes Average rating 3.55 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name Rashford Average rating 4.16 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 9 Player name Martial Average rating 3.03 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 15 Player name Sabitzer Average rating 3.08 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 17 Player name Fred Average rating 2.62 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 20 Player name Diogo Dalot Average rating 2.65 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 25 Player name Sancho Average rating 2.76 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups West Ham Formation 4-2-3-1 1 Fabianski 24 Kehrer 27 Aguerd 21 Ogbonna 3 Cresswell 28 Soucek 41 Rice 20 Bowen 11 Lucas Paquetá 22 Benrahma 9 Antonio 1 Fabianski

24 Kehrer

27 Aguerd

21 Ogbonna

3 Cresswell Substituted for Emerson at 90+8' minutes

28 Soucek

41 Rice

20 Bowen

11 Lucas Paquetá Substituted for Downes at 90+5' minutes

22 Benrahma Substituted for Fornals at 87' minutes

9 Antonio Substituted for Johnson at 90+5' minutes Substitutes 2 Johnson

8 Fornals

10 Lanzini

12 Downes

13 Aréola

14 Cornet

18 Ings

33 Emerson

49 Anang Man Utd Formation 4-2-3-1 1 de Gea 29 Wan-Bissaka 2 Lindelöf 23 Shaw 12 Malacia 18 Casemiro 14 Eriksen 21 Antony 27 Weghorst 8 Bruno Fernandes 10 Rashford 1 de Gea

29 Wan-Bissaka Booked at 64mins Substituted for Dalot at 87' minutes

2 Lindelöf

23 Shaw

12 Malacia Booked at 36mins Substituted for Fred at 88' minutes

18 Casemiro

14 Eriksen Substituted for Sabitzer at 74' minutes

21 Antony Substituted for Sancho at 74' minutes

27 Weghorst Substituted for Martial at 57' minutes

8 Bruno Fernandes

10 Rashford Substitutes 5 Maguire

9 Martial

15 Sabitzer

17 Fred

20 Dalot

25 Sancho

31 Butland

33 Williams

49 Garnacho Referee: Peter Bankes Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, West Ham United 1, Manchester United 0. Full Time Second Half ends, West Ham United 1, Manchester United 0. Post update Foul by Luke Shaw (Manchester United). Post update Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing. Substitution Substitution, West Ham United. Emerson replaces Aaron Cresswell. Post update Attempt missed. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jadon Sancho following a corner. Post update Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Aaron Cresswell. Post update Attempt missed. Luke Shaw (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes. Substitution Substitution, West Ham United. Ben Johnson replaces Michail Antonio. Substitution Substitution, West Ham United. Flynn Downes replaces Lucas Paquetá. Post update Hand ball by Tomás Soucek (West Ham United). Post update Offside, Manchester United. Luke Shaw tries a through ball, but Bruno Fernandes is caught offside. Post update Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Angelo Ogbonna. Post update Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Tomás Soucek. Post update Attempt missed. Anthony Martial (Manchester United) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes with a cross following a corner. Post update Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Lukasz Fabianski. Post update Attempt saved. Anthony Martial (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Marcus Rashford. Post update Attempt blocked. Nayef Aguerd (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thilo Kehrer with a cross. Post update Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Diogo Dalot. Substitution Substitution, Manchester United. Fred replaces Tyrell Malacia. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward