Allan Saint-Maximin has not featured for Newcastle since the 5-1 win at West Ham a month ago

TEAM NEWS

Newcastle will continue to monitor Allan Saint-Maximin, who has resumed training after a hamstring injury and could come back into contention.

Sean Longstaff is still nursing a foot issue and is doubtful for this match.

Head coach Eddie Howe says there are also "a couple of little niggles but hopefully nothing major that will affect the team".

Arsenal will make a late decision on the fitness of Gabriel, who was forced off in Tuesday's win against Chelsea.

Fellow centre-back William Saliba remains out with a back injury, while Takehiro Tomiyasu and Mohamed Elneny are long-term absentees.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

I was at Emirates Stadium on Tuesday and Arsenal were very good - but there is an argument that Chelsea made them look very good.

I thought Gunners defender Jakub Kiwior had a really good game against the Blues, but stopping an in-form Newcastle side is a much bigger ask.

The way the Magpies take the game to teams is great to watch and there is no way whatsoever this one will end goalless again, like it did when they met in January.

Arsenal need to keep winning to keep the pressure up on Manchester City, and a draw is not enough for them. Sadly for them, I can see Newcastle nicking this and continuing their impressive form.

Prediction: 2-1

Sutton's full predictions v Carnival Row star Andrew Gower

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Newcastle are vying to win three consecutive Premier League home games against Arsenal for the first time since 1996.

The Magpies drew 0-0 at the Emirates Stadium in January and could avoid defeat in both Premier League meetings against Arsenal in a single season for the first time since 2010-11.

Arsenal have kept 29 clean sheets against Newcastle in the Premier League - no side has kept more against a single opponent in the competition's history.

Newcastle United

The Magpies have won eight of their last nine Premier League games, including each of the last three, scoring a total of 13 goals in those three victories.

They are unbeaten in all nine of their top-flight matches on a Sunday this season, winning six of those fixtures.

Newcastle are unbeaten in each of their 12 league games against London sides this season, scoring a total of 27 goals and conceding just seven.

Callum Wilson's tally of 15 Premier League goals is the most by a Newcastle player in a single season since Demba Ba netted 16 in 2011-12.

Arsenal

The Gunners are without a victory in their last three away league games (D2, L1), failing to win as many times as they did in their opening 14 top-flight fixtures on the road this season (W11, D2, L1).

They have conceded eight goals across these three games, one fewer than they did in their previous 14 Premier League away matches.

Arsenal are the only club to boast three players with at least 20 Premier League goal involvements this season - Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard.

Gabriel Jesus' midweek goal against Chelsea means he has scored in 55 Premier League matches and never ended on the losing side when doing so (W50, D5), surpassing the record held by James Milner.

Leandro Trossard has assisted five Premier League away goals this season, more than any other Arsenal player - despite only making his first appearance on the road for the Gunners in February.

