Match ends, Liverpool Women 2, Manchester City Women 1.
Liverpool all but ended Manchester City's title hopes in the Women's Super League with a shock victory at Prenton Park.
Missy Bo Kearns fired the winner two minutes after the restart as she neatly controlled the ball before finding the far corner with an accomplished finish.
Lauren Hemp had equalised for the visitors with a guided header after Natasha Dowie opened the scoring.
City trail leaders Manchester United by six points with two games remaining.
The visitors produced a below-par performance but came close to saving a point late on as Hemp's dipping effort failed to cross the line after bouncing down off the crossbar.
Defeat for Gareth Taylor's side essentially ends their title challenge as they have a significantly inferior goal difference of 25 compared to Manchester United's 42.
City never get going as their title challenge falls away
City would have taken to the field knowing United had recorded a comfortable 3-0 win over Tottenham earlier on Sunday, and they were nearly handed an early gift as Liverpool keeper Faye Kirby made a mess of her clearance before recovering well to keep out Laura Coombs' chipped effort.
But having failed to take the chance, Coombs then returned the favour with a crucial mistake of her own.
Dowie latched on to her loose back pass to tuck the ball past Ellie Roebuck with a neat first-time finish and Liverpool were up and running.
City responded well and parity was restored through Hemp as she met Chloe Kelly's cross with an accurate header for her sixth WSL goal of the season.
Both sides went into interval level but Liverpool regained the lead soon after the restart as Kearns smashed an angled finish past Roebuck.
Those inside Prenton Park would have been expecting a fightback from City but it was Liverpool who had the better chances to extend their lead.
First, Shanice van de Sanden ran clear of the City defence before forcing Roebuck into an excellent save, and then Emma Koivisto's attempted cross found the woodwork and bounced clear.
Hemp's late shot at goal was adjudged not to have crossed the line, and with it went City's challenge to their neighbours United, whom they face away from home in their next game.
Liverpool remain seventh in the table after claiming only their sixth victory of the campaign following their promotion from the Championship, but they have shown they are capable of beating the big teams in the top flight after their opening-day win over Chelsea.
Line-ups
Liverpool Women
Formation 5-3-2
- 22Kirby
- 2Koivisto
- 23Bonner
- 4Roberts
- 6Matthews
- 12Hinds
- 7KearnsSubstituted forTaylorat 77'minutes
- 8Nagano
- 18HollandBooked at 45mins
- 24StengelSubstituted forLundgaardat 90+1'minutes
- 29DowieSubstituted forvan de Sandenat 50'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Laws
- 3Robe
- 5Fahey
- 9Kiernan
- 15Lundgaard
- 17Humphrey
- 19van de Sanden
- 21Cumings
- 35Taylor
Man City Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1RoebuckBooked at 74mins
- 2CasparijSubstituted forRasoat 62'minutes
- 6Houghton
- 5Greenwood
- 14Morgan
- 25Hasegawa
- 12AngeldahlSubstituted forCastellanosat 62'minutes
- 9KellyBooked at 90mins
- 7Coombs
- 11HempSubstituted forOuahabiat 90+8'minutes
- 21Shaw
Substitutes
- 3Stokes
- 10Castellanos
- 13Raso
- 15Ouahabi
- 35Keating
- 42Dahou
- Referee:
- Jane Simms
- Attendance:
- 2,552
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home32%
- Away68%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away11
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Liverpool Women 2, Manchester City Women 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City Women. Leila Ouahabi replaces Lauren Hemp.
Post update
Attempt missed. Hayley Raso (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Emma Koivisto.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool Women. Sofie Lundgaard replaces Katie Stengel.
Booking
Chloe Kelly (Manchester City Women) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Attempt missed. Esme Morgan (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Khadija Shaw.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Alex Greenwood (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Chloe Kelly with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Jasmine Matthews.
Post update
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Jasmine Matthews.
Post update
Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the left side of the box.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Chloe Kelly (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Stephanie Houghton.
Post update
Attempt missed. Alex Greenwood (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Chloe Kelly with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Taylor Hinds.
Post update
Yui Hasegawa (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Katie Stengel (Liverpool Women).
Post update
Foul by Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women).
Post update
Fuka Nagano (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Then again these are ladies, perhaps they don't think or have these dislikes like fans of the mens' teams do.