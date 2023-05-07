Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Liverpool WomenLiverpool Women2Man City WomenManchester City Women1

Liverpool 2-1 Man City: Reds all but end visitors' WSL title hopes

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Missy Bo Kearns celebrates scoring the winner
Missy Bo Kearns scored her fourth goal of the season to hand Liverpool three points against title-chasing Manchester City

Liverpool all but ended Manchester City's title hopes in the Women's Super League with a shock victory at Prenton Park.

Missy Bo Kearns fired the winner two minutes after the restart as she neatly controlled the ball before finding the far corner with an accomplished finish.

Lauren Hemp had equalised for the visitors with a guided header after Natasha Dowie opened the scoring.

City trail leaders Manchester United by six points with two games remaining.

The visitors produced a below-par performance but came close to saving a point late on as Hemp's dipping effort failed to cross the line after bouncing down off the crossbar.

Defeat for Gareth Taylor's side essentially ends their title challenge as they have a significantly inferior goal difference of 25 compared to Manchester United's 42.

City never get going as their title challenge falls away

City would have taken to the field knowing United had recorded a comfortable 3-0 win over Tottenham earlier on Sunday, and they were nearly handed an early gift as Liverpool keeper Faye Kirby made a mess of her clearance before recovering well to keep out Laura Coombs' chipped effort.

But having failed to take the chance, Coombs then returned the favour with a crucial mistake of her own.

Dowie latched on to her loose back pass to tuck the ball past Ellie Roebuck with a neat first-time finish and Liverpool were up and running.

City responded well and parity was restored through Hemp as she met Chloe Kelly's cross with an accurate header for her sixth WSL goal of the season.

Both sides went into interval level but Liverpool regained the lead soon after the restart as Kearns smashed an angled finish past Roebuck.

Those inside Prenton Park would have been expecting a fightback from City but it was Liverpool who had the better chances to extend their lead.

First, Shanice van de Sanden ran clear of the City defence before forcing Roebuck into an excellent save, and then Emma Koivisto's attempted cross found the woodwork and bounced clear.

Hemp's late shot at goal was adjudged not to have crossed the line, and with it went City's challenge to their neighbours United, whom they face away from home in their next game.

Liverpool remain seventh in the table after claiming only their sixth victory of the campaign following their promotion from the Championship, but they have shown they are capable of beating the big teams in the top flight after their opening-day win over Chelsea.

Line-ups

Liverpool Women

Formation 5-3-2

  • 22Kirby
  • 2Koivisto
  • 23Bonner
  • 4Roberts
  • 6Matthews
  • 12Hinds
  • 7KearnsSubstituted forTaylorat 77'minutes
  • 8Nagano
  • 18HollandBooked at 45mins
  • 24StengelSubstituted forLundgaardat 90+1'minutes
  • 29DowieSubstituted forvan de Sandenat 50'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Laws
  • 3Robe
  • 5Fahey
  • 9Kiernan
  • 15Lundgaard
  • 17Humphrey
  • 19van de Sanden
  • 21Cumings
  • 35Taylor

Man City Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1RoebuckBooked at 74mins
  • 2CasparijSubstituted forRasoat 62'minutes
  • 6Houghton
  • 5Greenwood
  • 14Morgan
  • 25Hasegawa
  • 12AngeldahlSubstituted forCastellanosat 62'minutes
  • 9KellyBooked at 90mins
  • 7Coombs
  • 11HempSubstituted forOuahabiat 90+8'minutes
  • 21Shaw

Substitutes

  • 3Stokes
  • 10Castellanos
  • 13Raso
  • 15Ouahabi
  • 35Keating
  • 42Dahou
Referee:
Jane Simms
Attendance:
2,552

Match Stats

Home TeamLiverpool WomenAway TeamMan City Women
Possession
Home32%
Away68%
Shots
Home6
Away17
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away11
Fouls
Home6
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Liverpool Women 2, Manchester City Women 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Liverpool Women 2, Manchester City Women 1.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City Women. Leila Ouahabi replaces Lauren Hemp.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Hayley Raso (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Emma Koivisto.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool Women. Sofie Lundgaard replaces Katie Stengel.

  8. Booking

    Chloe Kelly (Manchester City Women) is shown the yellow card.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Esme Morgan (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Khadija Shaw.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alex Greenwood (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Chloe Kelly with a cross.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Jasmine Matthews.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Jasmine Matthews.

  13. Post update

    Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the left side of the box.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Chloe Kelly (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Stephanie Houghton.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alex Greenwood (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Chloe Kelly with a cross following a corner.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Taylor Hinds.

  17. Post update

    Yui Hasegawa (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Katie Stengel (Liverpool Women).

  19. Post update

    Foul by Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women).

  20. Post update

    Fuka Nagano (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Comments

Join the conversation

28 comments

  • Comment posted by fu, today at 16:31

  • Comment posted by The Walrus, today at 16:30

    This is great for the ladies game. Well done. Hope it continues to grow.

    • Reply posted by Albert Ross, today at 16:48

      Albert Ross replied:
      Why is it great for the ladies game. Two ladies teams fulfilled a league match as they were scheduled to do.

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 16:22

    An unexpected but great win for Liverpool, even though it means the team they least want to, Man Utd, wins the title.
    Then again these are ladies, perhaps they don't think or have these dislikes like fans of the mens' teams do.

  • Comment posted by Noname, today at 16:19

    Any win against oil people is a win for integrity.

    • Reply posted by Apartment Song, today at 16:21

      Apartment Song replied:
      It's all money though.
      Women's Super League top team aren't hugely different than the EPL.

      Sport once more reduced to who has the most money to throw at it.

  • Comment posted by Ling Liu LiverpoolFC GBR, today at 16:15

    What a result for Liverpool Women against a very tough Man City Women side!

  • Comment posted by Road End, today at 16:14

    Thats any hope of the title gone for City, hopefully Chelsea drop points as well.

  • Comment posted by Hazza, today at 16:14

    • Reply posted by Adam West, today at 16:19

      Adam West replied:
      That was a crowd....!

  • Comment posted by blooms, today at 16:13

    Oh boy. Terrible showing today. We didn't get the very basics right. Fair play to Liverpool, they were the better team. Yes, there were questions over some of the ref's calls, but City threw that game away. Roll on the summer and hopefully some solid defenders coming in.

    • Reply posted by Ling Liu LiverpoolFC GBR, today at 16:16

      Ling Liu LiverpoolFC GBR replied:
      I thought Chloe Kelly's shot was in but without Goalline technology that was tough for the ref to call

  • Comment posted by 1BigSam 2Fraudiola 3Flopp, today at 16:12

    It sickens me to say this, but, thank you Liverpool

    • Reply posted by Ling Liu LiverpoolFC GBR, today at 16:14

      Ling Liu LiverpoolFC GBR replied:
      You're welcome 🤗

  • Comment posted by 1BigSam 2Fraudiola 3Flopp, today at 16:11

    This is the best day of my life

    • Reply posted by gone-for-a-walk-bye, today at 16:18

      gone-for-a-walk-bye replied:
      Doesn’t take much to keep you happy then

  • Comment posted by Y0U, today at 16:10

    Do lots of Norwegian women fly over to watch them as well?

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd Women20162253114250
2Man City Women20142446212544
3Chelsea Women17141244152943
4Arsenal Women18132341113041
5Aston Villa Women2010374234833
6Everton Women188372421327
7Liverpool Women2064102135-1422
8West Ham Women1952121937-1817
9Brighton Women1944112556-3116
10Tottenham Women2042142544-1914
11Leicester City Women1941141340-2713
12Reading Women2032152250-2811
View full The FA Women's Super League table

