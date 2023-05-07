Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Missy Bo Kearns scored her fourth goal of the season to hand Liverpool three points against title-chasing Manchester City

Liverpool all but ended Manchester City's title hopes in the Women's Super League with a shock victory at Prenton Park.

Missy Bo Kearns fired the winner two minutes after the restart as she neatly controlled the ball before finding the far corner with an accomplished finish.

Lauren Hemp had equalised for the visitors with a guided header after Natasha Dowie opened the scoring.

City trail leaders Manchester United by six points with two games remaining.

The visitors produced a below-par performance but came close to saving a point late on as Hemp's dipping effort failed to cross the line after bouncing down off the crossbar.

Defeat for Gareth Taylor's side essentially ends their title challenge as they have a significantly inferior goal difference of 25 compared to Manchester United's 42.

City never get going as their title challenge falls away

City would have taken to the field knowing United had recorded a comfortable 3-0 win over Tottenham earlier on Sunday, and they were nearly handed an early gift as Liverpool keeper Faye Kirby made a mess of her clearance before recovering well to keep out Laura Coombs' chipped effort.

But having failed to take the chance, Coombs then returned the favour with a crucial mistake of her own.

Dowie latched on to her loose back pass to tuck the ball past Ellie Roebuck with a neat first-time finish and Liverpool were up and running.

City responded well and parity was restored through Hemp as she met Chloe Kelly's cross with an accurate header for her sixth WSL goal of the season.

Both sides went into interval level but Liverpool regained the lead soon after the restart as Kearns smashed an angled finish past Roebuck.

Those inside Prenton Park would have been expecting a fightback from City but it was Liverpool who had the better chances to extend their lead.

First, Shanice van de Sanden ran clear of the City defence before forcing Roebuck into an excellent save, and then Emma Koivisto's attempted cross found the woodwork and bounced clear.

Hemp's late shot at goal was adjudged not to have crossed the line, and with it went City's challenge to their neighbours United, whom they face away from home in their next game.

Liverpool remain seventh in the table after claiming only their sixth victory of the campaign following their promotion from the Championship, but they have shown they are capable of beating the big teams in the top flight after their opening-day win over Chelsea.