The FA Women's Super League
Brighton WomenBrighton & Hove Albion Women14:00West Ham WomenWest Ham United Women
Venue: Broadfield Stadium

Sunday 7th May 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd Women19152250113947
2Man City Women19142345192644
3Chelsea Women17141244152943
4Arsenal Women18132341113041
5Aston Villa Women199373734330
6Everton Women188372421327
7Liverpool Women1954101934-1519
8West Ham Women1852111936-1717
9Tottenham Women1942132541-1614
10Leicester City Women1941141340-2713
11Brighton Women1834112456-3213
12Reading Women1932142245-2311
