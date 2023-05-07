Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Chelsea WomenChelsea Women18:45Everton WomenEverton Women
Venue: Kingsmeadow

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd Women20162252114150
2Man City Women19142345192644
3Chelsea Women17141244152943
4Arsenal Women18132341113041
5Aston Villa Women199373734330
6Everton Women188372421327
7Liverpool Women1954101934-1519
8West Ham Women1852111936-1717
9Tottenham Women2042142543-1814
10Leicester City Women1941141340-2713
11Brighton Women1834112456-3213
12Reading Women1932142245-2311
