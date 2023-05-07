Match ends, Manchester United Women 3, Tottenham Hotspur Women 0.
Manchester United maintained their push for the Women's Super League title with victory over Tottenham.
Marc Skinner's side were dominant at Leigh Sports Village and were on top by half-time after goals from Leah Galton and Alessia Russo.
Nikita Parris added to the hosts' tally after the restart as Spurs failed to clear a Galton cross.
Relegation-threatened Tottenham's opportunities were sporadic and United were able to keep them at bay.
United are now six points clear at the top of the table, but second-placed Manchester City could close that gap if they pick up points against Liverpool later on Sunday.
Tottenham are ninth, only three points ahead of bottom side Reading, who play Aston Villa.
Interim Tottenham boss Vicky Jepson would surely have thought her side were about to take an unlikely lead when Bethany England rounded Mary Earps, but Maya le Tissier slid in to deny her the game's opener.
United punished Spurs when Galton made the most of a mistimed Amy Turner backpass to score the opener before Russo fired home from close range after Toone whipped in a cross from a short corner just three minutes later.
It was a much quieter affair after the break but Parris was at hand to capitalise as Spurs dithered and were unable to clear the ball from the six-yard box.
Man Utd keep on course for potential Double
With an FA Cup final coming up next Sunday before a WSL Manchester derby the weekend after, May is shaping up to be a crucial month for Skinner's side.
Chelsea are seven points behind with three games in hand, but United will hope to upset the odds.
They played with intensity on Sunday as they continued their fight for the title, with Toone harrying in midfield while Galton, Parris and Ona Batlle tormented the visitors on the wings.
Skinner's side, who have scored the most goals in the league this season, fashioned numerous opportunities and could have scored more had Galton, Russo and Vilde Boe Risa taken advantage of earlier chances.
They made five changes as the game neared its conclusion, the challenge of the coming weeks perhaps being on Skinner's mind.
Hope remains for Spurs
Picking up points at top-of-the-table United was always going to be unlikely for a team who have won just one of their past 14 games, but the nature of the defeat may help to inspire Jepson.
England came close to scoring, Celin Bizet thrashed an effort against the crossbar in the first half and Mana Iwabuchi tested Earps after the break.
With Spurs playing Reading at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 20 May, building on their back-to-back draws before defeat by United could ensure their safety.
The hosts' quality made the difference on Sunday, but Tottenham's top-flight status remains in their hands.
Line-ups
Man Utd Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 27Earps
- 2Batlle
- 15Le TissierSubstituted forMannionat 74'minutes
- 21Turner
- 6BlundellSubstituted forRiviereat 86'minutes
- 12Ladd
- 8Bøe Risa
- 22ParrisSubstituted forThomasat 63'minutes
- 7TooneSubstituted forWilliamsat 74'minutes
- 11GaltonSubstituted forGarcíaat 73'minutes
- 23Russo
Substitutes
- 5Mannion
- 9Thomas
- 14Riviere
- 16Naalsund
- 17García
- 20Tounkara
- 28Williams
- 29Cascarino
- 32Baggaley
Tottenham Women
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Korpela
- 16GrahamSubstituted forIwabuchiat 59'minutes
- 4TurnerSubstituted forPetzelbergerat 77'minutes
- 5BartripBooked at 22mins
- 6HarropBooked at 41mins
- 14Bizet IldhusøySubstituted forNevilleat 59'minutes
- 3Zadorsky
- 15James
- 7NazSubstituted forAyaneat 45'minutes
- 24SpenceSubstituted forPercivalat 59'minutes
- 19England
Substitutes
- 11Petzelberger
- 12Percival
- 13Ale
- 20Iwabuchi
- 22Spencer
- 23Ayane
- 25Summanen
- 29Neville
- Referee:
- Kirsty Dowle
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home76%
- Away24%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home14
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester United Women 3, Tottenham Hotspur Women 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Rachel Williams (Manchester United Women) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Vilde Bøe Risa with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Molly Bartrip.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Alessia Russo (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ona Batlle.
Post update
Lucía García (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ramona Petzelberger (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Post update
Rachel Williams (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ramona Petzelberger (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Mary Earps (Manchester United Women).
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United Women. Jayde Riviere replaces Hannah Blundell.
Post update
Foul by Aoife Mannion (Manchester United Women).
Post update
Rosella Ayane (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Alessia Russo (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Ona Batlle.
Post update
Attempt missed. Bethany England (Tottenham Hotspur Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kerys Harrop with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Conceded by Martha Thomas.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Kerys Harrop (Tottenham Hotspur Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Angharad James.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Angharad James (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bethany England.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Ramona Petzelberger replaces Amy Turner.
- Can you answer these game show questions? Test yourself in this fun quiz
- Who killed Michaela McAreavey on her honeymoon? The tragic murder of an Irish sporting icon's daughter reinvestigated
Maybe give some to those that have been supporting women's football for longer than utd cared?
Will be a battle with chelsea
Correct me if i'm wrong,but don't Chelsea go top if they win there games in hand ?