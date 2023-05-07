Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Manchester United maintained their push for the Women's Super League title with victory over Tottenham.

Marc Skinner's side were dominant at Leigh Sports Village and were on top by half-time after goals from Leah Galton and Alessia Russo.

Nikita Parris added to the hosts' tally after the restart as Spurs failed to clear a Galton cross.

Relegation-threatened Tottenham's opportunities were sporadic and United were able to keep them at bay.

United are now six points clear at the top of the table, but second-placed Manchester City could close that gap if they pick up points against Liverpool later on Sunday.

Tottenham are ninth, only three points ahead of bottom side Reading, who play Aston Villa.

Interim Tottenham boss Vicky Jepson would surely have thought her side were about to take an unlikely lead when Bethany England rounded Mary Earps, but Maya le Tissier slid in to deny her the game's opener.

United punished Spurs when Galton made the most of a mistimed Amy Turner backpass to score the opener before Russo fired home from close range after Toone whipped in a cross from a short corner just three minutes later.

It was a much quieter affair after the break but Parris was at hand to capitalise as Spurs dithered and were unable to clear the ball from the six-yard box.

Man Utd keep on course for potential Double

With an FA Cup final coming up next Sunday before a WSL Manchester derby the weekend after, May is shaping up to be a crucial month for Skinner's side.

Chelsea are seven points behind with three games in hand, but United will hope to upset the odds.

They played with intensity on Sunday as they continued their fight for the title, with Toone harrying in midfield while Galton, Parris and Ona Batlle tormented the visitors on the wings.

Skinner's side, who have scored the most goals in the league this season, fashioned numerous opportunities and could have scored more had Galton, Russo and Vilde Boe Risa taken advantage of earlier chances.

They made five changes as the game neared its conclusion, the challenge of the coming weeks perhaps being on Skinner's mind.

Hope remains for Spurs

Picking up points at top-of-the-table United was always going to be unlikely for a team who have won just one of their past 14 games, but the nature of the defeat may help to inspire Jepson.

England came close to scoring, Celin Bizet thrashed an effort against the crossbar in the first half and Mana Iwabuchi tested Earps after the break.

With Spurs playing Reading at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 20 May, building on their back-to-back draws before defeat by United could ensure their safety.

The hosts' quality made the difference on Sunday, but Tottenham's top-flight status remains in their hands.