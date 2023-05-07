Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Man Utd WomenManchester United Women3Tottenham WomenTottenham Hotspur Women0

Manchester United 3-0 Tottenham Hotspur: Red Devils maintain WSL title push

By Adam MillingtonBBC Sport

Manchester United maintained their push for the Women's Super League title with victory over Tottenham.

Marc Skinner's side were dominant at Leigh Sports Village and were on top by half-time after goals from Leah Galton and Alessia Russo.

Nikita Parris added to the hosts' tally after the restart as Spurs failed to clear a Galton cross.

Relegation-threatened Tottenham's opportunities were sporadic and United were able to keep them at bay.

United are now six points clear at the top of the table, but second-placed Manchester City could close that gap if they pick up points against Liverpool later on Sunday.

Tottenham are ninth, only three points ahead of bottom side Reading, who play Aston Villa.

Interim Tottenham boss Vicky Jepson would surely have thought her side were about to take an unlikely lead when Bethany England rounded Mary Earps, but Maya le Tissier slid in to deny her the game's opener.

United punished Spurs when Galton made the most of a mistimed Amy Turner backpass to score the opener before Russo fired home from close range after Toone whipped in a cross from a short corner just three minutes later.

It was a much quieter affair after the break but Parris was at hand to capitalise as Spurs dithered and were unable to clear the ball from the six-yard box.

Man Utd keep on course for potential Double

With an FA Cup final coming up next Sunday before a WSL Manchester derby the weekend after, May is shaping up to be a crucial month for Skinner's side.

Chelsea are seven points behind with three games in hand, but United will hope to upset the odds.

They played with intensity on Sunday as they continued their fight for the title, with Toone harrying in midfield while Galton, Parris and Ona Batlle tormented the visitors on the wings.

Skinner's side, who have scored the most goals in the league this season, fashioned numerous opportunities and could have scored more had Galton, Russo and Vilde Boe Risa taken advantage of earlier chances.

They made five changes as the game neared its conclusion, the challenge of the coming weeks perhaps being on Skinner's mind.

Hope remains for Spurs

Picking up points at top-of-the-table United was always going to be unlikely for a team who have won just one of their past 14 games, but the nature of the defeat may help to inspire Jepson.

England came close to scoring, Celin Bizet thrashed an effort against the crossbar in the first half and Mana Iwabuchi tested Earps after the break.

With Spurs playing Reading at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 20 May, building on their back-to-back draws before defeat by United could ensure their safety.

The hosts' quality made the difference on Sunday, but Tottenham's top-flight status remains in their hands.

Line-ups

Man Utd Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 27Earps
  • 2Batlle
  • 15Le TissierSubstituted forMannionat 74'minutes
  • 21Turner
  • 6BlundellSubstituted forRiviereat 86'minutes
  • 12Ladd
  • 8Bøe Risa
  • 22ParrisSubstituted forThomasat 63'minutes
  • 7TooneSubstituted forWilliamsat 74'minutes
  • 11GaltonSubstituted forGarcíaat 73'minutes
  • 23Russo

Substitutes

  • 5Mannion
  • 9Thomas
  • 14Riviere
  • 16Naalsund
  • 17García
  • 20Tounkara
  • 28Williams
  • 29Cascarino
  • 32Baggaley

Tottenham Women

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Korpela
  • 16GrahamSubstituted forIwabuchiat 59'minutes
  • 4TurnerSubstituted forPetzelbergerat 77'minutes
  • 5BartripBooked at 22mins
  • 6HarropBooked at 41mins
  • 14Bizet IldhusøySubstituted forNevilleat 59'minutes
  • 3Zadorsky
  • 15James
  • 7NazSubstituted forAyaneat 45'minutes
  • 24SpenceSubstituted forPercivalat 59'minutes
  • 19England

Substitutes

  • 11Petzelberger
  • 12Percival
  • 13Ale
  • 20Iwabuchi
  • 22Spencer
  • 23Ayane
  • 25Summanen
  • 29Neville
Referee:
Kirsty Dowle

Match Stats

Home TeamMan Utd WomenAway TeamTottenham Women
Possession
Home76%
Away24%
Shots
Home18
Away10
Shots on Target
Home7
Away3
Corners
Home14
Away3
Fouls
Home4
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester United Women 3, Tottenham Hotspur Women 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester United Women 3, Tottenham Hotspur Women 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rachel Williams (Manchester United Women) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Vilde Bøe Risa with a cross following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Molly Bartrip.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alessia Russo (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ona Batlle.

  6. Post update

    Lucía García (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Ramona Petzelberger (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  8. Post update

    Rachel Williams (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Ramona Petzelberger (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  10. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  11. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Mary Earps (Manchester United Women).

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United Women. Jayde Riviere replaces Hannah Blundell.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Aoife Mannion (Manchester United Women).

  14. Post update

    Rosella Ayane (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alessia Russo (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Ona Batlle.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Bethany England (Tottenham Hotspur Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kerys Harrop with a cross following a corner.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Conceded by Martha Thomas.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kerys Harrop (Tottenham Hotspur Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Angharad James.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Angharad James (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bethany England.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Ramona Petzelberger replaces Amy Turner.

  • Comment posted by cripps2, today at 15:12

    Beeb stop with this click bait. Why is this the lead story? You imply that this is actually ManU v Spurs and then you realise it's ladies.

    • Reply posted by Bilbo, today at 15:18

      Bilbo replied:
      If you don’t know who the team you support are playing then that’s your issue nobody else’s

  • Comment posted by Pa, today at 15:12

    Arsenal fan and as it highly, highly unlikely we will win the league I sincerely hope Man United do just to wipe that smug smile off Emma Hayes face. And if Chelsea lost on goal difference even better 🤣

  Comment posted by IsKiRoJo69, today at 15:07

Anyone but Man U.

    Anyone but Man U.

  • Comment posted by Archie Pooch, today at 15:00

    Spurs look dreadful. Need a serious rebuild. The play like Conte has been coaching them. No ambition and not an attacking bone in their body. What worries me is that they always look so happy, even when they lost 9 games on the trot.

    • Reply posted by ExLufty, today at 15:08

      ExLufty replied:
      They are happy cos we are mug enough to give them a contract ... only 4 players deserved any credit in wearing the white shirt - the rest were dross as usual.

  • Comment posted by tom, today at 14:59

    Great performance by Utd, hopefully keep the pressure on and win the league. 👍🇺🇦

  • Comment posted by biscy, today at 14:54

    Amazing for a team that didn't exsist 10 years ago.

    Justfacts replied:

How

      Justfacts replied:
      How

  • Comment posted by LilythePinky, today at 14:49

    For a club that has largely ignored the female side of the game for decades, they sure do get a lot of headlines....

    Maybe give some to those that have been supporting women's football for longer than utd cared?

    • Reply posted by Graham, today at 14:52

      Graham replied:
      United are top, have the biggest support - hence more interest ?

  • Comment posted by DurhamBonno, today at 14:48

    Slight advantage to Chelsea but they need to Winn all three games in hand cos goal difference favours MUW…game on… impressive by United after so few seasons in the top flight…

  • Comment posted by Honest discussion, today at 14:43

    Bring on May 21. All games in hand will have been played, and then it’s the Manchester derby. Could go all the way to the last weekend.

    • Reply posted by Mines a large one, today at 14:48

      Mines a large one replied:
      Good effort gals.

      Looking forward to the main event later.

  • Comment posted by oswaldcobblepot, today at 14:42

    Really enjoyed the game
    Will be a battle with chelsea

  • Comment posted by ned, today at 14:41

    Eh,if Chelsea win their games in hand they go top so how are man utd closing in on their 1st title????not great reporting on the women's football.

    alvin21 replied:

As usual

      alvin21 replied:
      As usual

  • Comment posted by joker199, today at 14:39

    Oh, the excitement, is just too much.

    Loveeverybody replied:

🤣🤣🤣

      Loveeverybody replied:
      🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 14:39

    The Man Utd Women doing what the Man Utd Men can only dream of.

    • Reply posted by shaneomacf, today at 15:07

      shaneomacf replied:
      The men have done it 20 times already. Hopefully the women can follow suit.

  • Comment posted by ExLufty, today at 14:32

    VJ said we were ready for the MU game ... yes ready to throw the towell in ... embarrasing at best. This team is finished and a total rebuild is necessary

    • Reply posted by Lew Reid, today at 14:44

      Lew Reid replied:
      Agreed. It breaks my heart watching them get beat week week out.

  • Comment posted by saddletramp , today at 14:31

    "Man United close in on WSL title"

    Correct me if i'm wrong,but don't Chelsea go top if they win there games in hand ?

    • Reply posted by Jimothy Taverns, today at 14:37

      Jimothy Taverns replied:
      Close in : to come or move nearer or closer to (someone or something

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd Women20162253114250
2Man City Women20142446212544
3Chelsea Women17141244152943
4Arsenal Women18132341113041
5Aston Villa Women2010374134733
6Everton Women188372421327
7Liverpool Women2064102135-1422
8West Ham Women1953111936-1718
9Tottenham Women2042142544-1914
10Brighton Women1935112456-3214
11Leicester City Women1941141340-2713
12Reading Women2032152249-2711
View full The FA Women's Super League table

