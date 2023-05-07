Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Man Utd WomenManchester United Women12:30Tottenham WomenTottenham Hotspur Women
Venue: Leigh Sports Village, England

Manchester United Women v Tottenham Hotspur Women

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Man Utd Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 27Earps
  • 2Batlle
  • 15Le Tissier
  • 21Turner
  • 6Blundell
  • 12Ladd
  • 8Bøe Risa
  • 22Parris
  • 7Toone
  • 11Galton
  • 23Russo

Substitutes

  • 5Mannion
  • 9Thomas
  • 14Riviere
  • 16Naalsund
  • 17García
  • 20Tounkara
  • 28Williams
  • 29Cascarino
  • 32Baggaley

Tottenham Women

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Korpela
  • 16Graham
  • 4Turner
  • 5Bartrip
  • 6Harrop
  • 14Bizet Ildhusøy
  • 3Zadorsky
  • 15James
  • 7Naz
  • 24Spence
  • 19England

Substitutes

  • 11Petzelberger
  • 12Percival
  • 13Ale
  • 20Iwabuchi
  • 22Spencer
  • 23Ayane
  • 25Summanen
  • 29Neville
Referee:
Kirsty Dowle

Sunday 7th May 2023

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd Women19152250113947
2Man City Women19142345192644
3Chelsea Women17141244152943
4Arsenal Women18132341113041
5Aston Villa Women199373734330
6Everton Women188372421327
7Liverpool Women1954101934-1519
8West Ham Women1852111936-1717
9Tottenham Women1942132541-1614
10Leicester City Women1941141340-2713
11Brighton Women1834112456-3213
12Reading Women1932142245-2311
