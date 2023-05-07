Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Rangers got the better of Aberdeen with Todd Cantwell (second from left) making the breakthrough

Todd Cantwell's superb volley got Rangers back to winning ways and dented European hopefuls Aberdeen's push to seal third place in the Scottish Premiership.

With Celtic securing the title by beating Hearts, runners-up Rangers ensured they avoided a third match without victory by overcoming the Dons' stubbornness.

Visiting goalkeeper Kelle Roos denied Fashion Sakala on three occasions and Jonny Hayes almost scored an own goal by hitting the Aberdeen crossbar before Cantwell struck at a corner.

Luis 'Duk' Lopes had the visitors' best chances, two shots saved by Robby McCrorie and a gilt-edged chance going over.

But Aberdeen, their seven-game winning run having ended, remain five points clear of Hearts while Rangers are 13 points off Saturday's visitors Celtic with four games to play.

A much-changed Rangers included McCrorie making a first appearance of the season as Cantwell flashed two early efforts off target.

Aberdeen came into the game as an attacking force and Bojan Miovski raced into space in the inside right channel to set up Duk on the opposite side, but the winger could not get the better of McCrorie.

Duk and Connor Goldson then grappled in and around the Rangers area and the Aberdeen player went down before getting up to win a corner.

Sakala was frustrated by Roos three times in quick succession with his header and then two shots from close range blocked by the alert Aberdeen keeper.

Back at the other Duk burst clear off a long ball and should have done better than chip over the bar as McCrorie committed himself.

Rabbi Matondo had set up two of Sakala's first-half efforts and it was the winger's low cross that was turned on to the crossbar by Aberdeen captain for the day Hayes.

And there was more frustration for the hosts as Sakala netted from an offside position.

But their patience was rewarded at a corner. Cantwell peeled off on the left of the box to meet Tavernier's delivery square on the volley, with the ball sailing past Roos and Hayes on the line.

Scott Wright, one of a multitude of substitutes, tested Roos then crossed for Liam Scales to turn just wide of his own goal as Rangers tried to force a second.

With Miovski limping off to be replaced by Marley Watkins, Duk remained Aberdeen's best outlet and his low shot was kept out by the left foot of McCrorie late on.

Player of the match - Todd Cantwell

The midfielder was full of endeavour and got the all important goal

Hosts find a way but Dons remain on course - analysis

Rangers lacked a presence in attack without Antonio Colak and Alfredo Morelos and lofted balls were food and drink for Aberdeen's back three.

At times they wanted too much time on the ball, but when they played at pace they created good openings.

The decisive moment from the boot of Cantwell was the bit of extra quality Rangers possessed on the day.

Central to Aberdeen's recent resurgence has been that rarest of qualities in Scottish football this season, defending - and it was very much in evidence at Ibrox with little space afforded Rangers' playmakers.

The other side of their approach, the counter, caused Rangers problems and the first-half breaks involving Miovski and Duk should have rendered at least a goal.

Though defeated in the end, Aberdeen have the exact same points advantage over Hearts and the games are running out for the latter to catch them.

What they said

Rangers manager Michael Beale: "At both ends of the pitch, we're going to need to be a lot stronger next year. I'm delighted with the three points. We played some good football. We created some big chances. In the main, we were the better team.

"There's no doubt in my mind the level that Todd Cantwell can play at. He runs hard for the team, he gives everything out on the pitch. I'm delighted that he's getting goals and numbers."

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson: "Two clear one-on-one chances, there was a definite penalty first half I thought. We looked a real threat at times. On another day we could've been two up. Kelle had one or two good saves.

"They scored a terrific volley, from our fault at a set play. When we lost the goal, we had a wee go at it again. We could've been a wee bit better with the ball at times."

What's next?

Rangers host champions Celtic on Saturday at lunchtime (12:30 BST), with Aberdeen at home to rivals for a European place Hibernian later that day (15:00).

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Rangers Formation 4-2-3-1 28 McCrorie 2 Tavernier 6 Goldson 26 Davies 3 Yilmaz 4 Lundstram 43 Raskin 13 Cantwell 7 Hagi 17 Matondo 30 Sakala 28 McCrorie

2 Tavernier

6 Goldson

26 Davies Substituted for Souttar at 45+2' minutes

3 Yilmaz

4 Lundstram

43 Raskin Substituted for Kamara at 66' minutes

13 Cantwell Booked at 32mins

7 Hagi Substituted for Wright at 66' minutes

17 Matondo Substituted for Morelos at 65' minutes

30 Sakala Substituted for Arfield at 66' minutes Substitutes 16 Souttar

18 Kamara

20 Morelos

23 Wright

33 McLaughlin

37 Arfield

38 King

44 Devine

51 Lowry Aberdeen Formation 3-5-2 24 Roos 18 Pollock 27 MacDonald 4 Scales 22 Coulson 16 Ramadani 20 Clarkson 23 Duncan 17 Hayes 9 Miovski 11 de Barros Lopes 24 Roos

18 Pollock

27 MacDonald Booked at 90mins

4 Scales

22 Coulson

16 Ramadani

20 Clarkson Booked at 32mins Substituted for Bavidge at 88' minutes

23 Duncan Substituted for Barron at 76' minutes

17 Hayes

9 Miovski Substituted for Watkins at 77' minutes

11 de Barros Lopes Substituted for Morris at 80' minutes Substitutes 1 Lewis

3 MacKenzie

7 Morris

8 Barron

10 Markanday

15 Watkins

25 Richardson

33 Kennedy

