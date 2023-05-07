Close menu
Scottish Premiership
RangersRangers1AberdeenAberdeen0

Rangers 1-0 Aberdeen: Todd Cantwell volley dents visitors' European push

By Andy CampbellBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Rangers celebrate
Rangers got the better of Aberdeen with Todd Cantwell (second from left) making the breakthrough

Todd Cantwell's superb volley got Rangers back to winning ways and dented European hopefuls Aberdeen's push to seal third place in the Scottish Premiership.

With Celtic securing the title by beating Hearts, runners-up Rangers ensured they avoided a third match without victory by overcoming the Dons' stubbornness.

Visiting goalkeeper Kelle Roos denied Fashion Sakala on three occasions and Jonny Hayes almost scored an own goal by hitting the Aberdeen crossbar before Cantwell struck at a corner.

Luis 'Duk' Lopes had the visitors' best chances, two shots saved by Robby McCrorie and a gilt-edged chance going over.

But Aberdeen, their seven-game winning run having ended, remain five points clear of Hearts while Rangers are 13 points off Saturday's visitors Celtic with four games to play.

A much-changed Rangers included McCrorie making a first appearance of the season as Cantwell flashed two early efforts off target.

Aberdeen came into the game as an attacking force and Bojan Miovski raced into space in the inside right channel to set up Duk on the opposite side, but the winger could not get the better of McCrorie.

Duk and Connor Goldson then grappled in and around the Rangers area and the Aberdeen player went down before getting up to win a corner.

Sakala was frustrated by Roos three times in quick succession with his header and then two shots from close range blocked by the alert Aberdeen keeper.

Back at the other Duk burst clear off a long ball and should have done better than chip over the bar as McCrorie committed himself.

Rabbi Matondo had set up two of Sakala's first-half efforts and it was the winger's low cross that was turned on to the crossbar by Aberdeen captain for the day Hayes.

And there was more frustration for the hosts as Sakala netted from an offside position.

But their patience was rewarded at a corner. Cantwell peeled off on the left of the box to meet Tavernier's delivery square on the volley, with the ball sailing past Roos and Hayes on the line.

Scott Wright, one of a multitude of substitutes, tested Roos then crossed for Liam Scales to turn just wide of his own goal as Rangers tried to force a second.

With Miovski limping off to be replaced by Marley Watkins, Duk remained Aberdeen's best outlet and his low shot was kept out by the left foot of McCrorie late on.

Player of the match - Todd Cantwell

Todd Cantwell scores for Rangers against Aberdeen
The midfielder was full of endeavour and got the all important goal

Hosts find a way but Dons remain on course - analysis

Rangers lacked a presence in attack without Antonio Colak and Alfredo Morelos and lofted balls were food and drink for Aberdeen's back three.

At times they wanted too much time on the ball, but when they played at pace they created good openings.

The decisive moment from the boot of Cantwell was the bit of extra quality Rangers possessed on the day.

Central to Aberdeen's recent resurgence has been that rarest of qualities in Scottish football this season, defending - and it was very much in evidence at Ibrox with little space afforded Rangers' playmakers.

The other side of their approach, the counter, caused Rangers problems and the first-half breaks involving Miovski and Duk should have rendered at least a goal.

Though defeated in the end, Aberdeen have the exact same points advantage over Hearts and the games are running out for the latter to catch them.

What they said

Rangers manager Michael Beale: "At both ends of the pitch, we're going to need to be a lot stronger next year. I'm delighted with the three points. We played some good football. We created some big chances. In the main, we were the better team.

"There's no doubt in my mind the level that Todd Cantwell can play at. He runs hard for the team, he gives everything out on the pitch. I'm delighted that he's getting goals and numbers."

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson: "Two clear one-on-one chances, there was a definite penalty first half I thought. We looked a real threat at times. On another day we could've been two up. Kelle had one or two good saves.

"They scored a terrific volley, from our fault at a set play. When we lost the goal, we had a wee go at it again. We could've been a wee bit better with the ball at times."

What's next?

Rangers host champions Celtic on Saturday at lunchtime (12:30 BST), with Aberdeen at home to rivals for a European place Hibernian later that day (15:00).

Line-ups

Rangers

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 28McCrorie
  • 2Tavernier
  • 6Goldson
  • 26DaviesSubstituted forSouttarat 45+2'minutes
  • 3Yilmaz
  • 4Lundstram
  • 43RaskinSubstituted forKamaraat 66'minutes
  • 13CantwellBooked at 32mins
  • 7HagiSubstituted forWrightat 66'minutes
  • 17MatondoSubstituted forMorelosat 65'minutes
  • 30SakalaSubstituted forArfieldat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 16Souttar
  • 18Kamara
  • 20Morelos
  • 23Wright
  • 33McLaughlin
  • 37Arfield
  • 38King
  • 44Devine
  • 51Lowry

Aberdeen

Formation 3-5-2

  • 24Roos
  • 18Pollock
  • 27MacDonaldBooked at 90mins
  • 4Scales
  • 22Coulson
  • 16Ramadani
  • 20ClarksonBooked at 32minsSubstituted forBavidgeat 88'minutes
  • 23DuncanSubstituted forBarronat 76'minutes
  • 17Hayes
  • 9MiovskiSubstituted forWatkinsat 77'minutes
  • 11de Barros LopesSubstituted forMorrisat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Lewis
  • 3MacKenzie
  • 7Morris
  • 8Barron
  • 10Markanday
  • 15Watkins
  • 25Richardson
  • 33Kennedy
  • 36Bavidge
Referee:
John Beaton
Attendance:
46,961

Match Stats

Home TeamRangersAway TeamAberdeen
Possession
Home71%
Away29%
Shots
Home19
Away11
Shots on Target
Home7
Away4
Corners
Home12
Away6
Fouls
Home4
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Rangers 1, Aberdeen 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Rangers 1, Aberdeen 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alfie Bavidge (Aberdeen) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Hayden Coulson with a cross.

  4. Booking

    Angus MacDonald (Aberdeen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Angus MacDonald (Aberdeen).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marley Watkins (Aberdeen) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Matthew Pollock following a set piece situation.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Hayden Coulson (Aberdeen) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.

  9. Post update

    Offside, Rangers. James Tavernier tries a through ball, but Alfredo Morelos is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Todd Cantwell (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Alfie Bavidge (Aberdeen).

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Aberdeen. Alfie Bavidge replaces Leighton Clarkson.

  13. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  14. Post update

    Delay in match (Rangers).

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Shayden Morris (Aberdeen) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marley Watkins.

  16. Post update

    Glen Kamara (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Ylber Ramadani (Aberdeen).

  18. Post update

    John Souttar (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Hayden Coulson (Aberdeen).

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Aberdeen. Shayden Morris replaces Duk.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Player of the match

RoosKelle Roos

with an average of 7.20

Rangers

  1. Squad number28Player nameMcCrorie
    Average rating

    5.68

  2. Squad number37Player nameArfield
    Average rating

    5.27

  3. Squad number2Player nameTavernier
    Average rating

    5.04

  4. Squad number23Player nameWright
    Average rating

    4.98

  5. Squad number6Player nameGoldson
    Average rating

    4.97

  6. Squad number3Player nameYilmaz
    Average rating

    4.85

  7. Squad number16Player nameSouttar
    Average rating

    4.82

  8. Squad number18Player nameKamara
    Average rating

    4.78

  9. Squad number4Player nameLundstram
    Average rating

    4.75

  10. Squad number17Player nameMatondo
    Average rating

    4.65

  11. Squad number26Player nameDavies
    Average rating

    4.61

  12. Squad number7Player nameHagi
    Average rating

    4.55

  13. Squad number30Player nameSakala
    Average rating

    4.54

  14. Squad number20Player nameMorelos
    Average rating

    3.88

  15. Squad number13Player nameCantwell
    Average rating

    3.79

  16. Squad number43Player nameRaskin
    Average rating

    3.68

Aberdeen

  1. Squad number24Player nameRoos
    Average rating

    7.20

  2. Squad number11Player nameDuk
    Average rating

    7.11

  3. Squad number18Player namePollock
    Average rating

    7.00

  4. Squad number4Player nameScales
    Average rating

    7.00

  5. Squad number27Player nameMacDonald
    Average rating

    6.98

  6. Squad number9Player nameMiovski
    Average rating

    6.93

  7. Squad number20Player nameClarkson
    Average rating

    6.89

  8. Squad number16Player nameRamadani
    Average rating

    6.85

  9. Squad number22Player nameCoulson
    Average rating

    6.82

  10. Squad number23Player nameDuncan
    Average rating

    6.75

  11. Squad number17Player nameHayes
    Average rating

    6.49

  12. Squad number7Player nameMorris
    Average rating

    6.17

  13. Squad number8Player nameBarron
    Average rating

    6.08

  14. Squad number15Player nameWatkins
    Average rating

    5.90

  15. Squad number36Player nameBavidge
    Average rating

    5.61

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic343121105258095
2Rangers34264482344882
3Aberdeen34172155253-153
4Hearts34146145651548
5Hibernian34145155153-247
6St Mirren34128143951-1244
7Livingston34126163354-2142
8Motherwell34117164648-240
9St Johnstone34106183554-1936
10Dundee Utd3487193659-2331
11Kilmarnock3487192960-3131
12Ross County3486203052-2230
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Around Scottish sport