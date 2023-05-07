Close menu
Scottish Premiership
HeartsHeart of Midlothian0CelticCeltic2

Hearts 0-2 Celtic: Ange Postecoglou's side seal back-to-back titles

By Martin WattBBC Scotland

Kyogo Furuhashi netted his 50th Celtic goal to break Hearts' resistance as his side made it back-to-back titles

Celtic clinched their second successive Scottish Premiership title under Ange Postecoglou as Kyogo Furuhashi's 30th goal of the season helped overcome stubborn 10-man Hearts at Tynecastle.

The visitors were out of sorts and second best until the stroke of half-time when Alex Cochrane's yellow card for a foul on Daizen Maeda was upgraded to red following Video Assistant Referee intervention.

Kyogo made the breakthrough and sparked jubilation among the away support with his 50th Celtic goal before substitute Oh Hyeon-gyu steered in a second to ensure the club's 11th title in 12 years.

It is a 53rd league crown overall for Celtic and they can complete a fifth treble in seven seasons with victory over second-tier Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the Scottish Cup final on 3 June.

While fourth-place Hearts were incensed by Cochrane's controversial dismissal, Celtic lapped up the celebrations of a title triumph that comes with four games to spare and has been a formality for weeks if not months.

On the weekend of the king's coronation, Celtic were unable to deliver a majestic performance but got the job done at a venue where Postecoglou's league tenure began with a 2-1 defeat two years ago. His side have come a long way since then.

Hearts had plenty on the line in this one, too - third place guarantees European group-stage football and a £3m bounty - but their impressive first-half display culminated in a hugely controversial turning point.

Maeda latched on to Anthony Ralston's pass over the top and was clipped by Cochrane a few yards outside the corner of the penalty box, with Kye Rowles in the vicinity as he raced back to cover.

Nick Walsh initially flashed the yellow card, only to upgrade it to red after being advised by VAR official Willie Collum to take a second look.

Home fans erupted in fury and Celtic almost rubbed salt in their wounds from the resultant free-kick as Carl Starfelt stabbed in, but Ralston was offside in providing the knockdown.

As derision rained down at the officials, Celtic winger Jota tried to keep the ball in play on the flank and sent Hearts manager Steven Naismith flying. Postecoglou saw the funny side as he jokingly signalled for VAR.

Hearts had been the better side before the interval, knocking Celtic off their stride with a high-pressing and aggressive approach. Rowles rattled a skidding shot inches wide, and Lawrence Shankland had an early header tipped over before being flagged offside.

They failed to test Hart, though, and their task was turned on its head. Celtic emerged after the break looking to make their numerical advantage count, with Reo Hatate looping a volley just over the angle of post and bar.

Still, Celtic had not mustered a shot on target until the 67th minute when Callum McGregor picked out the run of Hatate, who squared for Kyogo to force the ball past Zander Clark for a landmark goal.

Kyogo picked up a knock in the process and soon departed. His replacement, Oh, capped the victory by steering the second from fellow sub Aaron Mooy's delivery to make it four domestic trophies out of five so far for Postecoglou.

Player of the match - Kyogo Furuhashi

Not his or Celtic's best day but it was fitting that when the goal came, it was Kyogo who got it. Celtic's talismanic striker delivered yet again when it mattered

Line-ups

Hearts

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 28Clark
  • 72Hill
  • 21Sibbick
  • 15Rowles
  • 19CochraneBooked at 45mins
  • 14DevlinSubstituted forKiomourtzoglouat 74'minutes
  • 5Haring
  • 88OdaSubstituted forKingsleyat 45+2'minutes
  • 9Shankland
  • 18McKaySubstituted forGrantat 82'minutes
  • 30GinnellySubstituted forHumphrysat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Kingsley
  • 7Grant
  • 8Kiomourtzoglou
  • 12Atkinson
  • 13Stewart
  • 16Halliday
  • 17Forrest
  • 29Humphrys
  • 45Tait

Celtic

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Hart
  • 56Ralston
  • 4Starfelt
  • 18Kobayashi
  • 3Taylor
  • 33O'RileyBooked at 45minsSubstituted forMooyat 70'minutes
  • 42McGregor
  • 41HatateSubstituted forIwataat 86'minutes
  • 17Neves FilipeSubstituted forHaksabanovicat 80'minutes
  • 8FuruhashiSubstituted forOhat 70'minutes
  • 38MaedaSubstituted forAbadaat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Haksabanovic
  • 11Abada
  • 13Mooy
  • 14Turnbull
  • 19Oh
  • 24Iwata
  • 25Bernabei
  • 29Bain
  • 50Lawal
Referee:
Nick Walsh
Attendance:
18,143

Match Stats

Home TeamHeartsAway TeamCeltic
Possession
Home29%
Away71%
Shots
Home6
Away12
Shots on Target
Home0
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away5
Fouls
Home9
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Heart of Midlothian 0, Celtic 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Heart of Midlothian 0, Celtic 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Anthony Ralston (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Aaron Mooy.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Celtic. Tomoki Iwata replaces Reo Hatate.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Sead Haksabanovic (Celtic).

  6. Post update

    James Hill (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sead Haksabanovic (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Anthony Ralston.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Jorge Grant replaces Barrie McKay.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Stephen Humphrys replaces Josh Ginnelly.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Heart of Midlothian 0, Celtic 2. Oh Hyeon-Gyu (Celtic) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aaron Mooy.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Callum McGregor (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Reo Hatate.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Celtic. Sead Haksabanovic replaces Jota.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Celtic. Liel Abada replaces Daizen Maeda.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Stephen Kingsley.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Anthony Ralston (Celtic).

  16. Post update

    Barrie McKay (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Orestis Kiomourtzoglou replaces Cameron Devlin.

  18. Post update

    Reo Hatate (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Cameron Devlin (Heart of Midlothian).

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Celtic. Aaron Mooy replaces Matt O'Riley.

Player of the match

Oh Hyeon-GyuOh Hyeon-Gyu

with an average of 7.45

Heart of Midlothian

  1. Squad number18Player nameMcKay
    Average rating

    6.03

  2. Squad number72Player nameHill
    Average rating

    5.99

  3. Squad number9Player nameShankland
    Average rating

    5.99

  4. Squad number15Player nameRowles
    Average rating

    5.96

  5. Squad number21Player nameSibbick
    Average rating

    5.89

  6. Squad number28Player nameClark
    Average rating

    5.89

  7. Squad number5Player nameHaring
    Average rating

    5.73

  8. Squad number30Player nameGinnelly
    Average rating

    5.72

  9. Squad number88Player nameOda
    Average rating

    5.68

  10. Squad number14Player nameDevlin
    Average rating

    5.67

  11. Squad number3Player nameKingsley
    Average rating

    5.64

  12. Squad number19Player nameCochrane
    Average rating

    5.32

  13. Squad number8Player nameKiomourtzoglou
    Average rating

    4.43

  14. Squad number29Player nameHumphrys
    Average rating

    4.34

  15. Squad number7Player nameGrant
    Average rating

    4.17

Celtic

  1. Squad number19Player nameOh Hyeon-Gyu
    Average rating

    7.45

  2. Squad number9Player nameHaksabanovic
    Average rating

    7.40

  3. Squad number24Player nameIwata
    Average rating

    7.38

  4. Squad number11Player nameAbada
    Average rating

    7.28

  5. Squad number13Player nameMooy
    Average rating

    7.21

  6. Squad number8Player nameFuruhashi
    Average rating

    7.07

  7. Squad number42Player nameMcGregor
    Average rating

    7.04

  8. Squad number17Player nameJota
    Average rating

    6.82

  9. Squad number41Player nameHatate
    Average rating

    6.81

  10. Squad number38Player nameMaeda
    Average rating

    6.80

  11. Squad number56Player nameRalston
    Average rating

    6.74

  12. Squad number1Player nameHart
    Average rating

    6.73

  13. Squad number3Player nameTaylor
    Average rating

    6.65

  14. Squad number18Player nameKobayashi
    Average rating

    6.58

  15. Squad number4Player nameStarfelt
    Average rating

    6.57

  16. Squad number33Player nameO'Riley
    Average rating

    6.51

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic343121105258095
2Rangers34264482344882
3Aberdeen34172155253-153
4Hearts34146145651548
5Hibernian34145155153-247
6St Mirren34128143951-1244
7Livingston34126163354-2142
8Motherwell34117164648-240
9St Johnstone34106183554-1936
10Dundee Utd3487193659-2331
11Kilmarnock3487192960-3131
12Ross County3486203052-2230
View full Scottish Premiership table

