Match ends, Heart of Midlothian 0, Celtic 2.
Celtic clinched their second successive Scottish Premiership title under Ange Postecoglou as Kyogo Furuhashi's 30th goal of the season helped overcome stubborn 10-man Hearts at Tynecastle.
The visitors were out of sorts and second best until the stroke of half-time when Alex Cochrane's yellow card for a foul on Daizen Maeda was upgraded to red following Video Assistant Referee intervention.
Kyogo made the breakthrough and sparked jubilation among the away support with his 50th Celtic goal before substitute Oh Hyeon-gyu steered in a second to ensure the club's 11th title in 12 years.
It is a 53rd league crown overall for Celtic and they can complete a fifth treble in seven seasons with victory over second-tier Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the Scottish Cup final on 3 June.
While fourth-place Hearts were incensed by Cochrane's controversial dismissal, Celtic lapped up the celebrations of a title triumph that comes with four games to spare and has been a formality for weeks if not months.
On the weekend of the king's coronation, Celtic were unable to deliver a majestic performance but got the job done at a venue where Postecoglou's league tenure began with a 2-1 defeat two years ago. His side have come a long way since then.
Hearts had plenty on the line in this one, too - third place guarantees European group-stage football and a £3m bounty - but their impressive first-half display culminated in a hugely controversial turning point.
Maeda latched on to Anthony Ralston's pass over the top and was clipped by Cochrane a few yards outside the corner of the penalty box, with Kye Rowles in the vicinity as he raced back to cover.
Nick Walsh initially flashed the yellow card, only to upgrade it to red after being advised by VAR official Willie Collum to take a second look.
Home fans erupted in fury and Celtic almost rubbed salt in their wounds from the resultant free-kick as Carl Starfelt stabbed in, but Ralston was offside in providing the knockdown.
As derision rained down at the officials, Celtic winger Jota tried to keep the ball in play on the flank and sent Hearts manager Steven Naismith flying. Postecoglou saw the funny side as he jokingly signalled for VAR.
Hearts had been the better side before the interval, knocking Celtic off their stride with a high-pressing and aggressive approach. Rowles rattled a skidding shot inches wide, and Lawrence Shankland had an early header tipped over before being flagged offside.
They failed to test Hart, though, and their task was turned on its head. Celtic emerged after the break looking to make their numerical advantage count, with Reo Hatate looping a volley just over the angle of post and bar.
Still, Celtic had not mustered a shot on target until the 67th minute when Callum McGregor picked out the run of Hatate, who squared for Kyogo to force the ball past Zander Clark for a landmark goal.
Kyogo picked up a knock in the process and soon departed. His replacement, Oh, capped the victory by steering the second from fellow sub Aaron Mooy's delivery to make it four domestic trophies out of five so far for Postecoglou.
Player of the match - Kyogo Furuhashi
Line-ups
Hearts
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 28Clark
- 72Hill
- 21Sibbick
- 15Rowles
- 19CochraneBooked at 45mins
- 14DevlinSubstituted forKiomourtzoglouat 74'minutes
- 5Haring
- 88OdaSubstituted forKingsleyat 45+2'minutes
- 9Shankland
- 18McKaySubstituted forGrantat 82'minutes
- 30GinnellySubstituted forHumphrysat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Kingsley
- 7Grant
- 8Kiomourtzoglou
- 12Atkinson
- 13Stewart
- 16Halliday
- 17Forrest
- 29Humphrys
- 45Tait
Celtic
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Hart
- 56Ralston
- 4Starfelt
- 18Kobayashi
- 3Taylor
- 33O'RileyBooked at 45minsSubstituted forMooyat 70'minutes
- 42McGregor
- 41HatateSubstituted forIwataat 86'minutes
- 17Neves FilipeSubstituted forHaksabanovicat 80'minutes
- 8FuruhashiSubstituted forOhat 70'minutes
- 38MaedaSubstituted forAbadaat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Haksabanovic
- 11Abada
- 13Mooy
- 14Turnbull
- 19Oh
- 24Iwata
- 25Bernabei
- 29Bain
- 50Lawal
- Referee:
- Nick Walsh
- Attendance:
- 18,143
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home29%
- Away71%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Heart of Midlothian 0, Celtic 2.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Anthony Ralston (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Aaron Mooy.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Tomoki Iwata replaces Reo Hatate.
Post update
Foul by Sead Haksabanovic (Celtic).
Post update
James Hill (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Sead Haksabanovic (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Anthony Ralston.
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Jorge Grant replaces Barrie McKay.
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Stephen Humphrys replaces Josh Ginnelly.
Goal!
Goal! Heart of Midlothian 0, Celtic 2. Oh Hyeon-Gyu (Celtic) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aaron Mooy.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Callum McGregor (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Reo Hatate.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Sead Haksabanovic replaces Jota.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Liel Abada replaces Daizen Maeda.
Post update
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Stephen Kingsley.
Post update
Foul by Anthony Ralston (Celtic).
Post update
Barrie McKay (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Orestis Kiomourtzoglou replaces Cameron Devlin.
Post update
Reo Hatate (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Cameron Devlin (Heart of Midlothian).
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Aaron Mooy replaces Matt O'Riley.
