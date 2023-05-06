Close menu
Scottish Premiership
HeartsHeart of Midlothian14:15CelticCeltic
Venue: Tynecastle Park

Heart of Midlothian v Celtic

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic333021103257892
2Rangers33254481344779
3Aberdeen33172145252053
4Hearts33146135649748
5Hibernian34145155153-247
6St Mirren34128143951-1244
7Livingston34126163354-2142
8Motherwell34117164648-240
9St Johnstone34106183554-1936
10Dundee Utd3487193659-2331
11Kilmarnock3487192960-3131
12Ross County3486203052-2230
View full Scottish Premiership table

