League One
PortsmouthPortsmouth0WycombeWycombe Wanderers0

Portsmouth v Wycombe Wanderers

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Portsmouth

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 21Oluwayemi
  • 17Rafferty
  • 28Bernard
  • 34Towler
  • 6Ogilvie
  • 16Morrell
  • 7Pack
  • 29Lane
  • 26Lowery
  • 24Jacobs
  • 9Bishop

Substitutes

  • 1Macey
  • 4Robertson
  • 10Pigott
  • 15Dale
  • 19Scarlett
  • 20Raggett
  • 23Thompson

Wycombe

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Stryjek
  • 26McCarthy
  • 5Forino
  • 6Tafazolli
  • 3Jacobson
  • 10Wing
  • 28Scowen
  • 7Wheeler
  • 29De Barr
  • 12McCleary
  • 9Vokes

Substitutes

  • 4Gape
  • 16Willis
  • 18Hanlan
  • 22Freeman
  • 23Obita
  • 27Campbell
  • 38Cartwright
Referee:
Sunny Sukhvir Gill

Match Stats

Home TeamPortsmouthAway TeamWycombe
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Josh Scowen.

  2. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  3. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth46309779463399
2Ipswich462814499336698
3Sheff Wed462713680374394
4Barnsley462691180453587
5Bolton4622131159342579
6Derby4621141167452277
7Peterborough462361773541975
8Portsmouth4617191059481170
9Wycombe46209175749869
10Charlton461614166864462
11Lincoln City461321124647-160
12Shrewsbury46179205260-860
13Fleetwood461416165149258
14Burton461511205779-2256
15Exeter461412206166-554
16Bristol Rovers461412205670-1454
17Cheltenham461412204359-1654
18Port Vale461311224768-2150
19Oxford Utd461115204854-648
20MK Dons461112234466-2245
21Morecambe461015214575-3045
22Cambridge46128263968-2944
23Accrington461012243876-3842
24Forest Green46610303187-5628
View full League One table

