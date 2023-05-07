Cheltenham Town v Charlton Athletic

Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Michael Hector.
Line-ups
Cheltenham
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Southwood
- 2Long
- 14Taylor
- 6Freestone
- 22Jackson
- 8Sercombe
- 23Bonds
- 15Ferry
- 32Broom
- 10May
- 27Keena
Substitutes
- 3Williams
- 4Bradbury
- 5Raglan
- 7Brown
- 9Goodwin
- 20MacDonald
- 38Willcox
Charlton
Formation 4-3-3
- 31Maynard-Brewer
- 18Egbo
- 6Hector
- 3Thomas
- 2S Sessegnon
- 21Fraser
- 32Henry
- 10Morgan
- 17Rak-Sakyi
- 33Leaburn
- 43Campbell
Substitutes
- 1Wollacott
- 19Payne
- 35Kanu
- 48Mitchell
- 50Rylah
- 52Asiimwe
- 55Roddy
- Referee:
- Tom Nield
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home4
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away2
Live Text
Attempt missed. Aaron Henry (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high. Assisted by Terell Thomas.
Attempt blocked. Albie Morgan (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Miles Leaburn.
Attempt blocked. Steven Sessegnon (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Offside, Charlton Athletic. Ashley Maynard-Brewer tries a through ball, but Miles Leaburn is caught offside.
Offside, Cheltenham Town. Caleb Taylor tries a through ball, but Aidan Keena is caught offside.
Foul by Mandela Egbo (Charlton Athletic).
Liam Sercombe (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Charlton Athletic. Albie Morgan tries a through ball, but Scott Fraser is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Ryan Broom (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Mandela Egbo.
Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Steven Sessegnon.
Attempt blocked. Aidan Keena (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Liam Sercombe.
Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Steven Sessegnon.
Lewis Freestone (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Miles Leaburn (Charlton Athletic).
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
