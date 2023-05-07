Close menu
League One
CheltenhamCheltenham Town0CharltonCharlton Athletic0

Cheltenham Town v Charlton Athletic

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Cheltenham

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Southwood
  • 2Long
  • 14Taylor
  • 6Freestone
  • 22Jackson
  • 8Sercombe
  • 23Bonds
  • 15Ferry
  • 32Broom
  • 10May
  • 27Keena

Substitutes

  • 3Williams
  • 4Bradbury
  • 5Raglan
  • 7Brown
  • 9Goodwin
  • 20MacDonald
  • 38Willcox

Charlton

Formation 4-3-3

  • 31Maynard-Brewer
  • 18Egbo
  • 6Hector
  • 3Thomas
  • 2S Sessegnon
  • 21Fraser
  • 32Henry
  • 10Morgan
  • 17Rak-Sakyi
  • 33Leaburn
  • 43Campbell

Substitutes

  • 1Wollacott
  • 19Payne
  • 35Kanu
  • 48Mitchell
  • 50Rylah
  • 52Asiimwe
  • 55Roddy
Referee:
Tom Nield

Match Stats

Home TeamCheltenhamAway TeamCharlton
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home2
Away3
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home4
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Michael Hector.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Aaron Henry (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high. Assisted by Terell Thomas.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Albie Morgan (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Miles Leaburn.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Steven Sessegnon (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Charlton Athletic. Ashley Maynard-Brewer tries a through ball, but Miles Leaburn is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Offside, Cheltenham Town. Caleb Taylor tries a through ball, but Aidan Keena is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Mandela Egbo (Charlton Athletic).

  8. Post update

    Liam Sercombe (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Offside, Charlton Athletic. Albie Morgan tries a through ball, but Scott Fraser is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ryan Broom (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Mandela Egbo.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Steven Sessegnon.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Aidan Keena (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Liam Sercombe.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Steven Sessegnon.

  15. Post update

    Lewis Freestone (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Miles Leaburn (Charlton Athletic).

  17. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  18. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ipswich462814499336698
2Plymouth46308879473298
3Sheff Wed462713680374394
4Barnsley462681280463486
5Bolton4622131159342579
6Derby4621141167452277
7Peterborough462451774542077
8Portsmouth4617191059481170
9Wycombe46209175749869
10Charlton461614166864462
11Lincoln City461321124647-160
12Shrewsbury46179205260-860
13Fleetwood461416165149258
14Burton461511205779-2256
15Exeter461412206166-554
16Bristol Rovers461412205670-1454
17Cheltenham461412204359-1654
18Port Vale461410224868-2052
19Oxford Utd461214204954-550
20MK Dons461112234466-2245
21Morecambe461015214575-3045
22Cambridge46128263968-2944
23Accrington461011253877-3941
24Forest Green46610303187-5628
View full League One table

