Cheltenham Town v Charlton Athletic

CheltenhamCheltenham Town12:00CharltonCharlton Athletic
Line-ups
Cheltenham
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Southwood
- 2Long
- 14Taylor
- 6Freestone
- 22Jackson
- 8Sercombe
- 23Bonds
- 15Ferry
- 32Broom
- 10May
- 27Keena
Substitutes
- 3Williams
- 4Bradbury
- 5Raglan
- 7Brown
- 9Goodwin
- 20MacDonald
- 38Willcox
Charlton
Formation 4-3-3
- 31Maynard-Brewer
- 18Egbo
- 6Hector
- 3Thomas
- 2S Sessegnon
- 21Fraser
- 32Henry
- 10Morgan
- 17Rak-Sakyi
- 33Leaburn
- 43Campbell
Substitutes
- 1Wollacott
- 19Payne
- 35Kanu
- 48Mitchell
- 50Rylah
- 52Asilmwe
- 55Roddy
- Referee:
- Tom Nield
Match report to follow.