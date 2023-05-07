Close menu
League One
CheltenhamCheltenham Town12:00CharltonCharlton Athletic
Venue: The Completely-Suzuki Stadium, England

Cheltenham Town v Charlton Athletic

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Cheltenham

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Southwood
  • 2Long
  • 14Taylor
  • 6Freestone
  • 22Jackson
  • 8Sercombe
  • 23Bonds
  • 15Ferry
  • 32Broom
  • 10May
  • 27Keena

Substitutes

  • 3Williams
  • 4Bradbury
  • 5Raglan
  • 7Brown
  • 9Goodwin
  • 20MacDonald
  • 38Willcox

Charlton

Formation 4-3-3

  • 31Maynard-Brewer
  • 18Egbo
  • 6Hector
  • 3Thomas
  • 2S Sessegnon
  • 21Fraser
  • 32Henry
  • 10Morgan
  • 17Rak-Sakyi
  • 33Leaburn
  • 43Campbell

Substitutes

  • 1Wollacott
  • 19Payne
  • 35Kanu
  • 48Mitchell
  • 50Rylah
  • 52Asilmwe
  • 55Roddy
Referee:
Tom Nield

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth45308779463398
2Ipswich452813499336697
3Sheff Wed452712680374393
4Barnsley452681180453586
5Bolton4522121159342578
6Derby4521131167452276
7Peterborough452351773541974
8Portsmouth4517181059481169
9Wycombe45208175749868
10Charlton451613166864461
11Lincoln City451320124647-159
12Shrewsbury45178205260-859
13Fleetwood451415165149257
14Burton451510205779-2255
15Exeter451411206166-553
16Bristol Rovers451411205670-1453
17Cheltenham451411204359-1653
18Port Vale451310224768-2149
19Oxford Utd451114204854-647
20MK Dons451111234466-2244
21Morecambe451014214575-3044
22Cambridge45127263968-2943
23Accrington451011243876-3841
24Forest Green4569303187-5627
League One table

Top Stories

