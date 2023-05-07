Close menu
League One
Oxford UtdOxford United12:00AccringtonAccrington Stanley
Venue: The Kassam Stadium, England

Oxford United v Accrington Stanley

Line-ups

Oxford Utd

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Eastwood
  • 2Long
  • 5Moore
  • 4Findlay
  • 16Brown
  • 18McGuane
  • 8Brannagan
  • 27Goodrham
  • 7Bodin
  • 11Browne
  • 22Joseph

Substitutes

  • 3Fleming
  • 21McGinty
  • 23Murphy
  • 25Smyth
  • 30Wildschut
  • 33Anderson
  • 39O'Donkor

Accrington

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Jensen
  • 12Nottingham
  • 34Tharme
  • 16Rodgers
  • 38O'Brien
  • 6Coyle
  • 4Hamilton
  • 11McConville
  • 23Mancini
  • 18Butler-Oyedeji
  • 20Pressley

Substitutes

  • 7Whalley
  • 14Longelo
  • 17Nolan
  • 19Adedoyin
  • 25Quirk
  • 33Patrick
  • 40Savin
Referee:
Sam Allison

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth45308779463398
2Ipswich452813499336697
3Sheff Wed452712680374393
4Barnsley452681180453586
5Bolton4522121159342578
6Derby4521131167452276
7Peterborough452351773541974
8Portsmouth4517181059481169
9Wycombe45208175749868
10Charlton451613166864461
11Lincoln City451320124647-159
12Shrewsbury45178205260-859
13Fleetwood451415165149257
14Burton451510205779-2255
15Exeter451411206166-553
16Bristol Rovers451411205670-1453
17Cheltenham451411204359-1653
18Port Vale451310224768-2149
19Oxford Utd451114204854-647
20MK Dons451111234466-2244
21Morecambe451014214575-3044
22Cambridge45127263968-2943
23Accrington451011243876-3841
24Forest Green4569303187-5627
