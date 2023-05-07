Oxford United v Accrington Stanley

Oxford UtdOxford United12:00AccringtonAccrington Stanley
Line-ups
Oxford Utd
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Eastwood
- 2Long
- 5Moore
- 4Findlay
- 16Brown
- 18McGuane
- 8Brannagan
- 27Goodrham
- 7Bodin
- 11Browne
- 22Joseph
Substitutes
- 3Fleming
- 21McGinty
- 23Murphy
- 25Smyth
- 30Wildschut
- 33Anderson
- 39O'Donkor
Accrington
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Jensen
- 12Nottingham
- 34Tharme
- 16Rodgers
- 38O'Brien
- 6Coyle
- 4Hamilton
- 11McConville
- 23Mancini
- 18Butler-Oyedeji
- 20Pressley
Substitutes
- 7Whalley
- 14Longelo
- 17Nolan
- 19Adedoyin
- 25Quirk
- 33Patrick
- 40Savin
- Referee:
- Sam Allison
Match report to follow.