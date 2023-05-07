Close menu
League One
BurtonBurton Albion12:00MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons
Venue: Pirelli Stadium, England

Burton Albion v Milton Keynes Dons

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Burton

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 34MacGillivray
  • 2Brayford
  • 5Hughes
  • 12Moon
  • 37Hamer
  • 7Powell
  • 4Oshilaja
  • 44Ashworth
  • 17Helm
  • 21Carayol
  • 8Taylor

Substitutes

  • 9Winnall
  • 10Kirk
  • 14Walker
  • 24Amissah
  • 25Gilligan
  • 27Hewlett
  • 30Radcliffe

MK Dons

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Cumming
  • 24Kaikai
  • 5O'Hora
  • 4Tucker
  • 3Lewington
  • 2Watson
  • 42Maghoma
  • 6McEachran
  • 16Grant
  • 12Leko
  • 10Eisa

Substitutes

  • 9Grigg
  • 11Holland
  • 14Johnson
  • 23Ravizzoli
  • 28Devoy
  • 29Dean
  • 33Jules
Referee:
Seb Stockbridge

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth45308779463398
2Ipswich452813499336697
3Sheff Wed452712680374393
4Barnsley452681180453586
5Bolton4522121159342578
6Derby4521131167452276
7Peterborough452351773541974
8Portsmouth4517181059481169
9Wycombe45208175749868
10Charlton451613166864461
11Lincoln City451320124647-159
12Shrewsbury45178205260-859
13Fleetwood451415165149257
14Burton451510205779-2255
15Exeter451411206166-553
16Bristol Rovers451411205670-1453
17Cheltenham451411204359-1653
18Port Vale451310224768-2149
19Oxford Utd451114204854-647
20MK Dons451111234466-2244
21Morecambe451014214575-3044
22Cambridge45127263968-2943
23Accrington451011243876-3841
24Forest Green4569303187-5627
View full League One table

