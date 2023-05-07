Close menu
League One
BarnsleyBarnsley12:00PeterboroughPeterborough United
Venue: Oakwell, England

Barnsley v Peterborough United

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Barnsley

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Isted
  • 2Williams
  • 12Thomas
  • 5Kitching
  • 17Cotter
  • 30Phillips
  • 48Connell
  • 8Kane
  • 7Cadden
  • 44Cole
  • 9Norwood

Substitutes

  • 3Russell
  • 10Benson
  • 16Thomas
  • 24Cundy
  • 31Tedic
  • 40Collins
  • 47Watters

Peterborough

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Norris
  • 23Ward
  • 6Kent
  • 4Edwards
  • 16Burrows
  • 22Kyprianou
  • 18Norburn
  • 11Poku
  • 8Taylor
  • 10Mason-Clark
  • 9Clarke-Harris

Substitutes

  • 3Butler
  • 5Knight
  • 17Jones
  • 24Thompson
  • 26Randall
  • 28Blackmore
  • 39Tshimanga
Referee:
Scott Oldham

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth45308779463398
2Ipswich452813499336697
3Sheff Wed452712680374393
4Barnsley452681180453586
5Bolton4522121159342578
6Derby4521131167452276
7Peterborough452351773541974
8Portsmouth4517181059481169
9Wycombe45208175749868
10Charlton451613166864461
11Lincoln City451320124647-159
12Shrewsbury45178205260-859
13Fleetwood451415165149257
14Burton451510205779-2255
15Exeter451411206166-553
16Bristol Rovers451411205670-1453
17Cheltenham451411204359-1653
18Port Vale451310224768-2149
19Oxford Utd451114204854-647
20MK Dons451111234466-2244
21Morecambe451014214575-3044
22Cambridge45127263968-2943
23Accrington451011243876-3841
24Forest Green4569303187-5627
View full League One table

