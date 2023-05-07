Close menu
League One
CambridgeCambridge United0Forest GreenForest Green Rovers0

Cambridge United v Forest Green Rovers

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Cambridge

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Mitov
  • 28Bennett
  • 21Bennett
  • 23Morrison
  • 11Dunk
  • 4Digby
  • 24McGrandles
  • 7Brophy
  • 14Lankester
  • 26Knibbs
  • 10Smith

Substitutes

  • 3Haunstrup
  • 8O'Neil
  • 9Ironside
  • 15Okedina
  • 20Okenabirhie
  • 25Mannion
  • 44Thomas

Forest Green

Formation 4-4-2

  • 31Doohan
  • 3Bernard
  • 5Casey
  • 23Cooper
  • 12Robson
  • 29Brown
  • 27Bunker
  • 4McGeouch
  • 11Garrick
  • 20O'Brien
  • 30Omotoye

Substitutes

  • 2O'Keeffe
  • 24Thomas
  • 25Peart-Harris
  • 34McKenzie
  • 38Sanniola
  • 48Savage
Referee:
Ben Toner

Match Stats

Home TeamCambridgeAway TeamForest Green
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home2
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Liam Bennett (Cambridge United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Jordon Garrick (Forest Green Rovers).

  3. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Bennett (Cambridge United).

  4. Post update

    Tyrese Omotoye (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Forest Green Rovers. Harvey Bunker tries a through ball, but Reece Brown is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jack Lankester (Cambridge United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Michael Morrison.

  7. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  8. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Liam Bennett (Cambridge United).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jack Lankester (Cambridge United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Harvey Knibbs.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Paul Digby (Cambridge United).

  11. Post update

    Jordon Garrick (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Jordon Garrick.

  13. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  14. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

