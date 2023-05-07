Cambridge United v Forest Green Rovers

Liam Bennett (Cambridge United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Line-ups
Cambridge
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Mitov
- 28Bennett
- 21Bennett
- 23Morrison
- 11Dunk
- 4Digby
- 24McGrandles
- 7Brophy
- 14Lankester
- 26Knibbs
- 10Smith
Substitutes
- 3Haunstrup
- 8O'Neil
- 9Ironside
- 15Okedina
- 20Okenabirhie
- 25Mannion
- 44Thomas
Forest Green
Formation 4-4-2
- 31Doohan
- 3Bernard
- 5Casey
- 23Cooper
- 12Robson
- 29Brown
- 27Bunker
- 4McGeouch
- 11Garrick
- 20O'Brien
- 30Omotoye
Substitutes
- 2O'Keeffe
- 24Thomas
- 25Peart-Harris
- 34McKenzie
- 38Sanniola
- 48Savage
- Referee:
- Ben Toner
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away1
Live Text
Foul by Jordon Garrick (Forest Green Rovers).
Foul by Ryan Bennett (Cambridge United).
Tyrese Omotoye (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Forest Green Rovers. Harvey Bunker tries a through ball, but Reece Brown is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Jack Lankester (Cambridge United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Michael Morrison.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Liam Bennett (Cambridge United).
Attempt missed. Jack Lankester (Cambridge United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Harvey Knibbs.
Foul by Paul Digby (Cambridge United).
Jordon Garrick (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Jordon Garrick.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.