League One
CambridgeCambridge United12:00Forest GreenForest Green Rovers
Venue: Abbey Stadium, England

Cambridge United v Forest Green Rovers

Line-ups

Cambridge

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Mitov
  • 28Bennett
  • 21Bennett
  • 23Morrison
  • 11Dunk
  • 4Digby
  • 24McGrandles
  • 7Brophy
  • 14Lankester
  • 26Knibbs
  • 10Smith

Substitutes

  • 3Haunstrup
  • 8O'Neil
  • 9Ironside
  • 15Okedina
  • 20Okenabirhie
  • 25Mannion
  • 44Thomas

Forest Green

Formation 4-3-3

  • 31Doohan
  • 3Bernard
  • 5Casey
  • 23Cooper
  • 12Robson
  • 29Brown
  • 27Bunker
  • 4McGeouch
  • 20O'Brien
  • 30Omotoye
  • 11Garrick

Substitutes

  • 2O'Keeffe
  • 24Thomas
  • 25Peart-Harris
  • 34McKenzie
  • 38Sanniola
  • 48Savage
Referee:
Ben Toner

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth45308779463398
2Ipswich452813499336697
3Sheff Wed452712680374393
4Barnsley452681180453586
5Bolton4522121159342578
6Derby4521131167452276
7Peterborough452351773541974
8Portsmouth4517181059481169
9Wycombe45208175749868
10Charlton451613166864461
11Lincoln City451320124647-159
12Shrewsbury45178205260-859
13Fleetwood451415165149257
14Burton451510205779-2255
15Exeter451411206166-553
16Bristol Rovers451411205670-1453
17Cheltenham451411204359-1653
18Port Vale451310224768-2149
19Oxford Utd451114204854-647
20MK Dons451111234466-2244
21Morecambe451014214575-3044
22Cambridge45127263968-2943
23Accrington451011243876-3841
24Forest Green4569303187-5627
