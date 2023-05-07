Cambridge United v Forest Green Rovers

CambridgeCambridge United12:00Forest GreenForest Green Rovers
Line-ups
Cambridge
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Mitov
- 28Bennett
- 21Bennett
- 23Morrison
- 11Dunk
- 4Digby
- 24McGrandles
- 7Brophy
- 14Lankester
- 26Knibbs
- 10Smith
Substitutes
- 3Haunstrup
- 8O'Neil
- 9Ironside
- 15Okedina
- 20Okenabirhie
- 25Mannion
- 44Thomas
Forest Green
Formation 4-3-3
- 31Doohan
- 3Bernard
- 5Casey
- 23Cooper
- 12Robson
- 29Brown
- 27Bunker
- 4McGeouch
- 20O'Brien
- 30Omotoye
- 11Garrick
Substitutes
- 2O'Keeffe
- 24Thomas
- 25Peart-Harris
- 34McKenzie
- 38Sanniola
- 48Savage
- Referee:
- Ben Toner
Match report to follow.