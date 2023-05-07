Close menu
League One
Bristol RoversBristol Rovers12:00BoltonBolton Wanderers
Venue: Memorial Stadium, England

Bristol Rovers v Bolton Wanderers

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Bristol Rovers

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Belshaw
  • 30Hoole
  • 5Quansah
  • 17Gibson
  • 3Gordon
  • 21Evans
  • 6Finley
  • 8Ward
  • 7Sinclair
  • 40Coburn
  • 10Collins

Substitutes

  • 2Connolly
  • 9Marquis
  • 11MacDonald
  • 22Bogarde
  • 23McCormick
  • 25Whelan
  • 35Balcombe

Bolton

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 12Dixon
  • 18Toal
  • 5Almeida Santos
  • 6Johnston
  • 2Jones
  • 8Sheehan
  • 25Thomason
  • 3John
  • 16Morley
  • 17Shoretire
  • 29Adeboyejo

Substitutes

  • 4Williams
  • 10Charles
  • 11N'Lundulu
  • 20Lee
  • 24Kachunga
  • 27Williams
  • 35Jerome
Referee:
Will Finnie

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth45308779463398
2Ipswich452813499336697
3Sheff Wed452712680374393
4Barnsley452681180453586
5Bolton4522121159342578
6Derby4521131167452276
7Peterborough452351773541974
8Portsmouth4517181059481169
9Wycombe45208175749868
10Charlton451613166864461
11Lincoln City451320124647-159
12Shrewsbury45178205260-859
13Fleetwood451415165149257
14Burton451510205779-2255
15Exeter451411206166-553
16Bristol Rovers451411205670-1453
17Cheltenham451411204359-1653
18Port Vale451310224768-2149
19Oxford Utd451114204854-647
20MK Dons451111234466-2244
21Morecambe451014214575-3044
22Cambridge45127263968-2943
23Accrington451011243876-3841
24Forest Green4569303187-5627
View full League One table

