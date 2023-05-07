Close menu
League One
Port ValePort Vale12:00PlymouthPlymouth Argyle
Venue: Vale Park, England

Port Vale v Plymouth Argyle

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Port Vale

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Stone
  • 7Worrall
  • 6Smith
  • 5Donnelly
  • 11Benning
  • 29Plant
  • 14Ojo
  • 10Conlon
  • 9Wilson
  • 26Butterworth
  • 19Massey

Substitutes

  • 2Cass
  • 13Proctor
  • 20Taylor
  • 23Pett
  • 25Stevens
  • 31Shorrock
  • 33Politic

Plymouth

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 25Burton
  • 5Wilson
  • 6Scarr
  • 3Gillesphey
  • 8Edwards
  • 4Houghton
  • 20Randell
  • 17Mumba
  • 26Wright
  • 10Mayor
  • 11Ennis

Substitutes

  • 9Hardie
  • 15Grant
  • 16Cosgrove
  • 18Azaz
  • 21Lonwijk
  • 28Matete
  • 32Parkes
Referee:
Simon Mather

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth45308779463398
2Ipswich452813499336697
3Sheff Wed452712680374393
4Barnsley452681180453586
5Bolton4522121159342578
6Derby4521131167452276
7Peterborough452351773541974
8Portsmouth4517181059481169
9Wycombe45208175749868
10Charlton451613166864461
11Lincoln City451320124647-159
12Shrewsbury45178205260-859
13Fleetwood451415165149257
14Burton451510205779-2255
15Exeter451411206166-553
16Bristol Rovers451411205670-1453
17Cheltenham451411204359-1653
18Port Vale451310224768-2149
19Oxford Utd451114204854-647
20MK Dons451111234466-2244
21Morecambe451014214575-3044
22Cambridge45127263968-2943
23Accrington451011243876-3841
24Forest Green4569303187-5627
