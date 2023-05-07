Close menu
League One
FleetwoodFleetwood Town12:00IpswichIpswich Town
Venue: Highbury Stadium, England

Fleetwood Town v Ipswich Town

League One

Line-ups

Fleetwood

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Lynch
  • 26Rooney
  • 4Sarpong-Wiredu
  • 18Holgate
  • 28Johnston
  • 16Warrington
  • 8Vela
  • 20Omochere
  • 7Mendes Gomes
  • 23Patterson
  • 14Marriott

Substitutes

  • 15Quitirna
  • 21Hayes
  • 35Teale
  • 47White
  • 50McMullan
  • 54Johnson
  • 55Glenfield

Ipswich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Walton
  • 44Donacien
  • 6Woolfenden
  • 15Burgess
  • 3Davis
  • 12Ball
  • 25Luongo
  • 7Burns
  • 10Chaplin
  • 33Broadhead
  • 27Hirst

Substitutes

  • 2Keogh
  • 9Ladapo
  • 11Harness
  • 19Jackson
  • 29Edwards
  • 31Hladky
  • 34Clarke
Referee:
Ross Joyce

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth45308779463398
2Ipswich452813499336697
3Sheff Wed452712680374393
4Barnsley452681180453586
5Bolton4522121159342578
6Derby4521131167452276
7Peterborough452351773541974
8Portsmouth4517181059481169
9Wycombe45208175749868
10Charlton451613166864461
11Lincoln City451320124647-159
12Shrewsbury45178205260-859
13Fleetwood451415165149257
14Burton451510205779-2255
15Exeter451411206166-553
16Bristol Rovers451411205670-1453
17Cheltenham451411204359-1653
18Port Vale451310224768-2149
19Oxford Utd451114204854-647
20MK Dons451111234466-2244
21Morecambe451014214575-3044
22Cambridge45127263968-2943
23Accrington451011243876-3841
24Forest Green4569303187-5627
