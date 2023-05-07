Fleetwood Town v Ipswich Town

FleetwoodFleetwood Town12:00IpswichIpswich Town
Line-ups
Fleetwood
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Lynch
- 26Rooney
- 4Sarpong-Wiredu
- 18Holgate
- 28Johnston
- 16Warrington
- 8Vela
- 20Omochere
- 7Mendes Gomes
- 23Patterson
- 14Marriott
Substitutes
- 15Quitirna
- 21Hayes
- 35Teale
- 47White
- 50McMullan
- 54Johnson
- 55Glenfield
Ipswich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Walton
- 44Donacien
- 6Woolfenden
- 15Burgess
- 3Davis
- 12Ball
- 25Luongo
- 7Burns
- 10Chaplin
- 33Broadhead
- 27Hirst
Substitutes
- 2Keogh
- 9Ladapo
- 11Harness
- 19Jackson
- 29Edwards
- 31Hladky
- 34Clarke
- Referee:
- Ross Joyce
Match report to follow.