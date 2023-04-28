Toulouse lifted their first major trophy by thrashing Nantes in the French Cup final.
Philippe Montanier's side led 2-0 within 10 minutes through a Logan Costa double and 4-0 after 31 minutes after two goals by Thijs Dallinga.
Ludovic Blas pulled one back for holders Nantes, who are in Ligue 1 relegation trouble.
But Toulouse, who were promoted last season, got a fifth thanks to Zakaria Aboukhlal's long-range strike.
It was the biggest French Cup final victory since 1970 when Saint-Etienne beat Nantes 5-0 - the year Toulouse were formed.
A team called Toulouse FC won the 1957 French Cup, but they disappeared 10 years later in a merger with Paris side Red Star and are considered a different club.
Line-ups
Nantes
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Lafont
- 28Centonze
- 21Castelletto
- 4PalloisBooked at 38minsSubstituted forDelortat 45'minutes
- 38da Silva MarcelinoBooked at 26minsSubstituted forMerlinat 66'minutes
- 3Girotto
- 10BlasSubstituted forCocoat 82'minutes
- 17Sissoko
- 25MolletSubstituted forMoutoussamyat 45'minutes
- 27SimonSubstituted forGanagoat 45'minutes
- 31Abdallah
Substitutes
- 7Guessand
- 8Moutoussamy
- 11Coco
- 14Ganago
- 16Descamps
- 24Corchia
- 26Hadjam
- 29Merlin
- 99Delort
Toulouse
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 16Haug
- 3DeslerBooked at 88mins
- 14CostaSubstituted forRouaultat 82'minutes
- 2Nicolaisen
- 15Suazo
- 8van den Boomen
- 17SpieringsSubstituted forDiarraat 82'minutes
- 6Aboukhlal
- 10DejaegereBooked at 58minsSubstituted forSierroat 69'minutes
- 28ChaïbiSubstituted forda Silvaat 76'minutes
- 27DallingaSubstituted forOnaiwuat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Rouault
- 5Genreau
- 7Onaiwu
- 13Sierro
- 21da Silva
- 23Diarra
- 26Kamanzi
- 29Hamulic
- 30Dupé
- Referee:
- Benoît Millot
- Attendance:
- 78,038
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away7
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home19
- Away19
Comments
