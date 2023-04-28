Close menu
French Coupe de France
NantesNantes1ToulouseToulouse5

Nantes 1-5 Toulouse: Toulouse win first major trophy in French Cup final

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments1

Toulouse celebrate
Toulouse were playing in Ligue 2 last season and are now French Cup winners

Toulouse lifted their first major trophy by thrashing Nantes in the French Cup final.

Philippe Montanier's side led 2-0 within 10 minutes through a Logan Costa double and 4-0 after 31 minutes after two goals by Thijs Dallinga.

Ludovic Blas pulled one back for holders Nantes, who are in Ligue 1 relegation trouble.

But Toulouse, who were promoted last season, got a fifth thanks to Zakaria Aboukhlal's long-range strike.

It was the biggest French Cup final victory since 1970 when Saint-Etienne beat Nantes 5-0 - the year Toulouse were formed.

A team called Toulouse FC won the 1957 French Cup, but they disappeared 10 years later in a merger with Paris side Red Star and are considered a different club.

Line-ups

Nantes

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Lafont
  • 28Centonze
  • 21Castelletto
  • 4PalloisBooked at 38minsSubstituted forDelortat 45'minutes
  • 38da Silva MarcelinoBooked at 26minsSubstituted forMerlinat 66'minutes
  • 3Girotto
  • 10BlasSubstituted forCocoat 82'minutes
  • 17Sissoko
  • 25MolletSubstituted forMoutoussamyat 45'minutes
  • 27SimonSubstituted forGanagoat 45'minutes
  • 31Abdallah

Substitutes

  • 7Guessand
  • 8Moutoussamy
  • 11Coco
  • 14Ganago
  • 16Descamps
  • 24Corchia
  • 26Hadjam
  • 29Merlin
  • 99Delort

Toulouse

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 16Haug
  • 3DeslerBooked at 88mins
  • 14CostaSubstituted forRouaultat 82'minutes
  • 2Nicolaisen
  • 15Suazo
  • 8van den Boomen
  • 17SpieringsSubstituted forDiarraat 82'minutes
  • 6Aboukhlal
  • 10DejaegereBooked at 58minsSubstituted forSierroat 69'minutes
  • 28ChaïbiSubstituted forda Silvaat 76'minutes
  • 27DallingaSubstituted forOnaiwuat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Rouault
  • 5Genreau
  • 7Onaiwu
  • 13Sierro
  • 21da Silva
  • 23Diarra
  • 26Kamanzi
  • 29Hamulic
  • 30Dupé
Referee:
Benoît Millot
Attendance:
78,038

Match Stats

Home TeamNantesAway TeamToulouse
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home7
Away13
Shots on Target
Home3
Away7
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home19
Away19

Comments

Join the conversation

1 comment

  • Comment posted by Terry, today at 22:43

    Wow. What a result and how refreshing to see another team succeed

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 29th April 2023

Top Stories