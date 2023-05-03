Woking 1-2 Bromley

Last updated on .From the section National League

A second-half turnaround helped Bromley win at Woking and earn a place in the National League play-off semi-finals for the first time.

Woking had finished fourth in the regular season to earn home advantage for the eliminator and Rohan Ince fired them ahead in the 13th minute.

Seventh-placed Bromley responded on the hour mark through Michael Cheek's penalty and Deji Elerewe's 77th-minute effort booked them a trip to Chesterfield on Sunday.

Ince provided Woking with the perfect start when he curled into the top corner from the edge of the penalty area.

However, Cheek levelled from the spot for Bromley on the hour mark, with his 16th of the season.

The Ravens were in the ascendency and they grabbed a winner with 13 minutes left when a long throw from Omar Sowunmi found its way to Elerewe at the back post to head home.

Match report supplied by PA Media.