National League - Play-off Quarter-finals
WokingWoking1BromleyBromley2

Woking 1-2 Bromley

Last updated on .From the section National League

A second-half turnaround helped Bromley win at Woking and earn a place in the National League play-off semi-finals for the first time.

Woking had finished fourth in the regular season to earn home advantage for the eliminator and Rohan Ince fired them ahead in the 13th minute.

Seventh-placed Bromley responded on the hour mark through Michael Cheek's penalty and Deji Elerewe's 77th-minute effort booked them a trip to Chesterfield on Sunday.

Ince provided Woking with the perfect start when he curled into the top corner from the edge of the penalty area.

However, Cheek levelled from the spot for Bromley on the hour mark, with his 16th of the season.

The Ravens were in the ascendency and they grabbed a winner with 13 minutes left when a long throw from Omar Sowunmi found its way to Elerewe at the back post to head home.

Line-ups

Woking

Formation 4-4-2

  • 22Jaaskelainen
  • 3Casey
  • 4CuthbertSubstituted forLopataat 74'minutes
  • 12MossSubstituted forWakefieldat 80'minutes
  • 8Daly
  • 5McNerney
  • 10Amond
  • 16Nwabuokei
  • 17KellermanSubstituted forLofthouseat 34'minutes
  • 20Dackers
  • 24Ince

Substitutes

  • 2Lofthouse
  • 6Wilkinson
  • 13Ross
  • 18Lopata
  • 21Wakefield

Bromley

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Charles-Cook
  • 2Reynolds
  • 6Sowunmi
  • 18Whitely
  • 11DennisSubstituted forMarriottat 49'minutes
  • 9Cheek
  • 15Stirk
  • 20Arthurs
  • 23Topalloj
  • 26ElereweBooked at 67mins
  • 35Fisher

Substitutes

  • 4Bingham
  • 10Marriott
  • 14Bergkamp
  • 17Webster
  • 19Forster
Referee:
Lewis Smith

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Woking 1, Bromley 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Woking 1, Bromley 2.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Woking. Charlie Wakefield replaces Daniel Moss.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Woking 1, Bromley 2. Ayodeji Elerewe (Bromley).

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Woking. Kacper Lopata replaces Scott Cuthbert.

  6. Booking

    Ayodeji Elerewe (Bromley) is shown the yellow card.

  7. Post update

    Goal! Woking 1, Bromley 1. Michael Cheek (Bromley) converts the penalty with a.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Bromley. Adam Marriott replaces Louis Dennis.

  9. Second Half

    Second Half begins Woking 1, Bromley 0.

  10. Half Time

    First Half ends, Woking 1, Bromley 0.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Woking. Kyran Lofthouse replaces James Kellerman.

  12. Goal!

    Goal! Woking 1, Bromley 0. Rohan Ince (Woking).

  13. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  14. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

  • Comment posted by Lovely Day, today at 22:10

    Enjoyed these two games over the last two evenings. As a neutral they were great. Also great to see real fans.

  • Comment posted by sheffieldhammer, today at 22:07

    Something don't seem right when over 46 games Woking got 11 more points than Bromley

  • Comment posted by jonnybanana, today at 22:02

    We’re just double checking this comment.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham4634931164373111
2Notts County46321131174275107
3Chesterfield462591281522984
4Woking4624101271482382
5Barnet462111147567874
6Boreham Wood4619151252401272
7Bromley4618171168531571
8Southend462091757451269
9Eastleigh461910175657-167
10Dag & Red46189196172-1163
11Halifax461613174948161
12Oldham461613176364-161
13Wealdstone461612185772-1560
14Gateshead461515166762559
15Solihull Moors461513186266-458
16Dorking46169216791-2457
17Altrincham461414186882-1456
18Aldershot461411216476-1253
19York461312215563-851
20Maidenhead United461311224766-1950
21Torquay461212225880-2248
22Yeovil46719203560-2540
23Scunthorpe46810284987-3834
24Maidstone United465103145104-5925
