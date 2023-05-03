Woking 1-2 Bromley

Match ends, Woking 1, Bromley 2.
A second-half turnaround helped Bromley win at Woking and earn a place in the National League play-off semi-finals for the first time.
Woking had finished fourth in the regular season to earn home advantage for the eliminator and Rohan Ince fired them ahead in the 13th minute.
Seventh-placed Bromley responded on the hour mark through Michael Cheek's penalty and Deji Elerewe's 77th-minute effort booked them a trip to Chesterfield on Sunday.
Ince provided Woking with the perfect start when he curled into the top corner from the edge of the penalty area.
However, Cheek levelled from the spot for Bromley on the hour mark, with his 16th of the season.
The Ravens were in the ascendency and they grabbed a winner with 13 minutes left when a long throw from Omar Sowunmi found its way to Elerewe at the back post to head home.
Match report supplied by PA Media.
Line-ups
Woking
Formation 4-4-2
- 22Jaaskelainen
- 3Casey
- 4CuthbertSubstituted forLopataat 74'minutes
- 12MossSubstituted forWakefieldat 80'minutes
- 8Daly
- 5McNerney
- 10Amond
- 16Nwabuokei
- 17KellermanSubstituted forLofthouseat 34'minutes
- 20Dackers
- 24Ince
Substitutes
- 2Lofthouse
- 6Wilkinson
- 13Ross
- 18Lopata
- 21Wakefield
Bromley
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Charles-Cook
- 2Reynolds
- 6Sowunmi
- 18Whitely
- 11DennisSubstituted forMarriottat 49'minutes
- 9Cheek
- 15Stirk
- 20Arthurs
- 23Topalloj
- 26ElereweBooked at 67mins
- 35Fisher
Substitutes
- 4Bingham
- 10Marriott
- 14Bergkamp
- 17Webster
- 19Forster
- Referee:
- Lewis Smith
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Woking 1, Bromley 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Woking. Charlie Wakefield replaces Daniel Moss.
Goal!
Goal! Woking 1, Bromley 2. Ayodeji Elerewe (Bromley).
Substitution
Substitution, Woking. Kacper Lopata replaces Scott Cuthbert.
Booking
Ayodeji Elerewe (Bromley) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Goal! Woking 1, Bromley 1. Michael Cheek (Bromley) converts the penalty with a.
Substitution
Substitution, Bromley. Adam Marriott replaces Louis Dennis.
Second Half
Second Half begins Woking 1, Bromley 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Woking 1, Bromley 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Woking. Kyran Lofthouse replaces James Kellerman.
Goal!
Goal! Woking 1, Bromley 0. Rohan Ince (Woking).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
