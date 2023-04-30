Last updated on .From the section Derby

James Collins (right) came off the bench to score Derby's equaliser against Portsmouth at Pride Park on Saturday

Boss Paul Warne says he is "embracing the mayhem" of Derby County's bid to reach the play-offs, which will be decided on the final day of the season.

Derby's draw with Portsmouth on Saturday means they remain two points clear of Peterborough in seventh.

Victory would have sealed a top-six finish, but the Rams now face a nervy trip to Sheffield Wednesday on 7 May.

"As everyone keeps telling me, it's not the Derby way to do it nice and easy," Warne told BBC Radio Derby.

"So I'm sort of embracing the mayhem here."

It took a well-taken James Collins volley in the second half to salvage a draw with eighth-placed Pompey, who were already out League One play-off contention.

A bright start had seen Derby's leading scorer David McGoldrick hit the post, but Colby Bishop put Portsmouth ahead after the visitors survived a sustained period of early pressure.

Joe Wildsmith made two crucial saves to keep it 1-0 at the break, denying both Joe Pigott and Connor Ogilvie, with Collins eventually coming off the bench to help secure the valuable draw.

"I keep thinking we will take a team to the sword sooner or later, but we didn't today and that's what did it for us," Warne said.

"The lads played so well but they got no reward.

"We are not far away from being amazing, but we are not amazing."

'Pressure is privilege'

Derby's final game against Sheffield Wednesday could serve as a play-off preview, with whoever finishes sixth in the the table going on to face the Owls over two legs for a place in the Wembley decider.

Warne turns 50 the day after that pivotal league meeting next Sunday, and acknowledges he could be feeling "amazing or horrendous".

"There is no point going with any fear," he said of the final game.

"I've said it to the lads loads of times - pressure is privilege, so go out and see what you've got.

"I don't think it will make any difference to Didzy's [McGoldrick's] blood pressure, or Conor Hourihane's or Mendez-Laing's and Curtis' [Davies] as well. They are players who have played in big games all the time, they are used to sell-out crowds.

"It is still in our hands and the lads are quite good at pressure - when you play in front of 30,000 each week you have to be good at pressure.

"I've been numb from my chin down for about 10 years, so I'm sort of used to it. Playing against Pompey with a big following will be exactly the same as playing against Sheffield Wednesday, so every game here feels like a play-off game.

"I think the lads are well prepped for big games and if we are fortunate enough to get into the play-off then I'd back us."