Russell Martin embraces Nathan Wood, one of the youngsters who has impressed at Swansea this season, after their draw at Hull

Russell Martin says Swansea City can take pride in the progress made in 2022-23 despite seeing their play-off hopes end at Hull City.

A draw with the Tigers left Swansea 10th in the Championship, five points outside the top six with just one fixture remaining.

Martin's side are in their best form of 2022-23 having gone eight games unbeaten.

"We are going to end up really close," Swansea's head coach said.

"We have beaten last season's points tally already with everything we have had to deal with - the youth of the squad, the players we lost in the summer, then January with Michael [Obafemi leaving] as well, what Flynn [Downes] and Michael, Hannes [Wolf] and Cyrus [Christie] did for us last season.

"I am really proud of that. There has been so much to come out of it and if we can finish in the top 10, it will be a really good achievement, albeit a frustrating one for us [because the top six is close].

"I think it shows we have really strong foundations."

Swansea finished 15th in the second tier last season, Martin's maiden campaign at the helm, on 61 points.

Their fine recent form has seen them reach 63 points with a home fixture against West Bromwich Albion to come on the final day.

Swansea signed the Harry Darling, Nathan Wood and Joe Allen last summer, but lost the influential Downes to West Ham and saw Christie and Wolf depart after strong loan spells.

They then let Obafemi - who had fallen out of favour with Martin - join Burnley in January, but failed to make a signing in the mid-season window.

Swansea had been as high as fourth in the table in October, but a mid-season slump in form saw Martin and his team face criticism from their own fans as they dropped to within eight points of the bottom three.

But their fine recent run has transformed the mood going into the summer, with the prospect of fresh investment in the club also being welcomed by Martin.

"We are eight games unbeaten, six wins and two draws, which takes some doing in this league," he added.

"It gives me even more pride the way the players have done it and after the run we were on before that.

"I am going to be frustrated all summer at some of the points we have lost during the season. Birmingham at home, Millwall at home - they didn't have a shot and we gave them two own goals.

"Hopefully the players can go away feeling good about themselves and it will be up to us as coaches to feel frustrated and punch ourselves in the face repeatedly until next season."