Leicester won 2-0 at Everton in their last Premier League meeting on 5 November

Just days after a massive and potentially decisive game at the top of the Premier League, there is now one at the bottom.

It isn't quite winner takes all, but it is close, as Leicester host Everton on Monday night in a huge fight for top-flight survival.

The Foxes are 18th, one place and one point above the Toffees. A win for either team takes them out of the relegation zone and will be a big step towards safety.

"I think this game is absolutely massive," said former Arsenal and Everton defender Martin Keown on Football Focus.

"Whoever loses that goes down. When you look at the fixtures both teams have to play, it's getting quite tough."

How are Leicester doing?

Dean Smith was named Leicester manager until the end of the season on 13 April

The Foxes are in marginally the better form, having won one of their previous six Premier League games - a 2-1 win against Wolves on 22 April.

That came after four successive defeats and they followed that up with a draw against Leeds in their last outing.

Leicester have strong attacking options which will be key to their survival but defensively there is a huge question mark as they have not kept a clean sheet in the Premier League since beating West Ham 2-0 on 12 November.

Leicester's remaining fixtures after Monday Fulham (A) Liverpool (H) Newcastle (A) West Ham (H)

"I feel the problem goes right back to a very rash decision in the summer - letting Kasper Schmeichel go," former Brighton striker Glenn Murray said.

"He's a top goalkeeper and he's an organiser, he's always vocal and organising.

"To let a player of his stature - on the field and in the changing room - leave the club and not replace him, that's where the trouble started."

How are Everton doing?

Can Everton ever be great again?

Everton have taken three points from their last six games but that came from three draws. They have not won since 11 March and their last away victory was way back on 1 October, when they beat Southampton 2-1.

That was just one of two away wins this season for the Toffees.

Everton have a better record than Leicester defensively, having conceded 50 goals to the Foxes' 57.

However, Leicester have countered their frailties at the back with goals, having scored 44 in 33 games, compared to just 25 for Everton.

Everton's remaining fixtures after Monday Brighton (A) Man City (H) Wolves (A) Bournemouth (H)

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has struggled with injuries this season, has scored just once - in a 3-0 win against Crystal Palace back in October.

"Seeing Dominic Calvert-Lewin come back in is a boost for Everton but there is a lot of pressure on his shoulders," said former Leicester and Everton striker Kevin Campbell.

"It will be advantage Leicester because Leicester are at home and Everton's form away from home has been poor this season."

Murray said: "Calvert-Lewin can't help that he's been injured, but right now they need to keep him fit and supply him.

"I can't understand how Everton have got themselves in the position of needing Dominic Calvert-Lewin to be fit to remain a Premier League side."

What the managers say

Leicester boss Dean Smith says all the players have bought into the battle for survival, regardless of whether they are contracted to the club beyond this summer or not.

"I'm getting that feeling from all the players," he said. "They're all in and they've committed to the football club, whether their contract is up at the end of the season or not.

"I can just see a buy-in from what they're doing in training and what they're saying in the meetings.

"Contracts are not my department. My remit is to come in and keep the team in the Premier League, so that's what I'm focused on."

Everton have not won since beating Brentford 1-0 on 11 March

Everton beat Arsenal and Leeds in two of Sean Dyche's first three games following his appointment on 30 January but they have won just one of the 10 games since then.

Asked why his side's form has declined, Dyche said: "Nerves, tension, focus, build-up to games.

"There have been injuries, suspensions, different players coming in and out the side, all those things go into that.

"You are looking to work through those periods when the challenges come. Like we did at Chelsea and Tottenham, we got good points.

"I spoke to the players in the week about the ongoing mentality about performing. At this stage of the season, it comes down to will, demand and mentality to take games on."

'I'm frightened for Everton' - what the pundits say

Everton just escaped relegation last season under Frank Lampard, securing Premier League survival with a memorable 3-2 win against Crystal Palace at Goodison Park.

Toffees fans have expressed their frustrations at the club's owners for overseeing another season of struggle.

"From top to bottom, the club looks to be a mess," Campbell said.

"I'm frightened for them. I still think they will stay up and there is enough quality in the squad. But I'm not crazy enough to think they can't go down.

"There are some tough games coming up but this is where they have to fight, dig deep and pick points up."

Former Leicester defender Dion Dublin said: "I was lucky enough to get out of two relegation fights with Coventry. You just have to concentrate on your next game, get over the line, get something and start again.

"It drains you."