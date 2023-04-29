Match ends, Real Madrid 4, Almeria 2.
Karim Benzema's hat-trick against Almeria saw him pass Hugo Sanchez as the fourth-highest scorer in La Liga history with 236 goals.
Benzema scored two close-range finishes after cutbacks from Brazil wingers Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo.
Lucas Vazquez was fouled by Largie Ramazani and Benzema converted from the spot to complete his first-half treble.
Victory sees second-placed Real Madrid move within eight points of leaders Barcelona.
Carlo Ancelotti's side got back to winning ways before Real's Champions League semi-final against Manchester City on 9 May.
Only Lionel Messi (474), Cristiano Ronaldo (311) and Zarra (252) have scored more goals in the Spanish top flight than the former France forward.
Almeria pulled a goal back in the dying seconds of the first half, with Ramazani atoning after conceding the penalty by crossing into the six-yard box for Lazaro Vinicius to finish.
Two minutes after the restart, Rodrygo fired a screamer into the top corner from outside the box.
Substitute Lucas Robertone headed in from a Francisco Portillo cross just after the hour mark as relegation-threatened Almeria put up a fight against the defending champions, but were ultimately overpowered.
Eduardo Camavinga and Rodrygo had diving headers ruled out for offside with Los Blancos unable to get their fifth goal of the thrilling contest.
Barcelona have the chance to restore their 11-point lead at the top when they face Real Betis this evening at 20:00 BST.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Courtois
- 17Vázquez
- 3Militão
- 22Rüdiger
- 12CamavingaBooked at 74mins
- 19Ceballos
- 18Tchouaméni
- 8KroosSubstituted forNachoat 72'minutes
- 21RodrygoSubstituted forAsensioat 72'minutes
- 9Benzema
- 20Vinícius JúniorBooked at 37minsSubstituted forCarvajal Ramosat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Carvajal Ramos
- 5Vallejo
- 6Nacho
- 7E Hazard
- 11Asensio
- 13Lunin
- 15Valverde
- 16Odriozola
- 24Mariano
- 26López Andúgar
Almería
Formation 4-5-1
- 13Martínez
- 24MendesBooked at 67mins
- 21Brandáriz Movilla
- 19Ely
- 15AkiemeSubstituted forMeleroat 75'minutes
- 18PuigmalSubstituted forEguarasat 57'minutes
- 8Portillo
- 6de la HozSubstituted forRobertoneat 57'minutes
- 23de Almeida CostaSubstituted forCentelles Plazaat 75'minutes
- 7RamazaniSubstituted forSuárezat 64'minutes
- 14MarquesBooked at 66mins
Substitutes
- 1Mariño
- 3Melero
- 4Eguaras
- 5Robertone
- 10Embarba
- 11Ferreira Sousa
- 12Micali Carrilho Baptistão
- 16Suárez
- 17Pozo
- 20Centelles Plaza
- 27Sanca Tchami
- Referee:
- Guillermo Cuadra Fernández
- Attendance:
- 58,036
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away16
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Madrid 4, Almeria 2.
Post update
Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Eduardo Camavinga.
Post update
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Álex Centelles.
Post update
Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Gonzalo Melero (Almeria).
Post update
Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Karim Benzema.
Post update
Offside, Real Madrid. Eduardo Camavinga tries a through ball, but Lucas Vázquez is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eduardo Camavinga.
Post update
Attempt saved. Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Karim Benzema.
Post update
Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).
Post update
Houboulang Mendes (Almeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dani Carvajal.
Post update
Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Lucas Robertone (Almeria).
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Dani Carvajal replaces Vinícius Júnior because of an injury.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
VAR Decision: No Penalty Real Madrid.
Post update
Foul by Karim Benzema (Real Madrid).
Post update
Rodrigo Ely (Almeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.