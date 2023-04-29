Last updated on .From the section Irish

Linfield players turn to celebrate Jimmy Callacher's 10th-minute goal at Solitude

Linfield beat Cliftonville 2-0 at Solitude to finish second in the Irish Premiership and secure qualification for the Europa Conference League.

Jimmy Callacher headed home from a Kirk Millar corner in the 10th minute and Chris Shields slotted home a penalty 10 minutes into the second half.

Glentoran clinched third with a 2-1 victory over Crusaders at Seaview.

Matthew Shevlin was on target twice as Coleraine inflicted a first league loss in 17 games on champions Larne.

Those goals and another from Jamie Glackin ensured the Bannsiders ran out 3-0 victors at Ballycastle Road.

In the bottom six matches, Glenavon drew 0-0 at home to Portadown, Ballymena United defeated Carrick Rangers 1-0 and Dungannon Swifts saw off Newry City 2-1.

Blues beat 10-man Reds

At Solitude, Callacher put Linfield in early control, then Shields doubled the visitors' lead on the 57th minute from the spot following Luke Turner's foul on Eetu Vertainen.

Rory Hale was shown a red card after a collision with Kyle McClean on the 90th minute, meaning the midfielder will be missing for the Reds' European play-off fixtures.

David Healy's men had chances to extend their lead but Nathan Gartside's double save from Joel Cooper and Kirk Millar kept the Blues' lead to a solitary goal at the interval.

Cliftonville lacked their normal cutting edge throughout the 90 minutes with the Reds' biggest chance falling to David Parkhouse in the first half when the forward headed off-target following Jamie McDonagh's cross.

The south Belfast outfit looked to have wrapped up all three points 16 minutes from time when Millar again was the provider, this time crossing to the back post for Matthew Clarke who couldn't direct his header goalwards.

Glens ease past Crues

Glentoran proved too strong for Irish Cup finalists Crusaders but the efforts of Rodney McAree's team were not enough to clinch automatic European qualification so a home semi-final tie in the play-offs await.

Junior Uzokwe opened the scoring on the sixth minute of first-half injury time. The goal came when the January signing latched onto Conor McMenamin's well timed pass from the right-hand side and fired past Tom Murphy.

Terry Devlin doubled the visitors lead after McMenamin's corner was nodded into the path of Devlin by Joe Crowe with the 19-year-old volleying home to give the Glens a more comfortable advantage.

The home side got a goal back when Dean Ebbe's strike was deflected by Aaron McCarey with Devlin's attempted clearance deflecting off Crowe and into the path of Jay Boyd, who bundled home from close range.

Shevlin stars in Coleraine win

A quick-fire double from the league's leading goalscorer Shevlin and a 90th minute individual effort from Glackin helped earn Coleraine a 3-0 victory.

Shevlin struck in the 51st and 63rd minutes to set the Bannsiders on their to a first win since 7 March, before the returning Glackin sealed the win in the dying moments.

Shevlin opened the scoring six minutes into the second half when he reacted quickest to volley home from close range after the visitors' defence had failed to deal with a Josh Carson cross.

And 12 minutes later he repeated the trick, this time finding the net with a smart right foot effort after Lee Lynch's delivery had caused further consternation in the Larne defence for his 23rd Premiership goal of the campaign.

Glackin added gloss to the victory with a cool finish with virtually the last kick of the game to give Oran Kearney's men some much needed momentum ahead of the European play-offs.

Mourneview stalemate

Most of the chances at Mourneview Park came in the second half, with Aaron Prendergast and Cohen Henderson going close for Glenavon, who extended their unbeaten league run to 10 games.

Stephen Teggart and Mark Russell had the best goalscoring opportunities for Portadown but Glenavon will probably be the more disappointed of the sides, having lost Marc Matthews, Peter Campbell, and Conor McCloskey to injury ahead of their European play-off.